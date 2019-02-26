Thrilled Siewart ‘proud to be part of’ Huddersfield Town community after first win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It is very hard to believe scenarios that see Huddersfield Town’s Premier League life resurrected, but the Terriers took a nice step Tuesday with a stoppage time defeat of Wolves at the John Smith’s Stadium.

[ RECAP: Huddersfield Town 1-0 Wolves ]

Steve Mounie gave Huddersfield its first win in 14 matches, and also handed Jan Siewart his initial win in charge of the club.

The 36-year-old German manager was buzzing, not simply because he’s got his first victory in the Premier League; He’s thrilled for the embattled Terriers players. From the BBC:

“You can’t believe how much they suffered when they are not winning. They deserved everything form the game. They left their hearts on the pitch.”

“The staff, all the people who are working here deserve credit. You can feel the atmosphere of celebration. The first win is always special. The people working here are so brilliant, I am proud to be a part of them.”

And until the Terriers’ Premier League casket is lowered into the Championship, he’ll believe in the possibility of one of the top flight’s greatest escapes.

“Since the time I arrived, I said we still have a chance and we believe that. There are still games to go. We will keep on fighting.”

Failing to appreciate how Siewart is feeling after throwing aside his career at Borussia Dortmund for an improbable fight is nearly impossible; If Huddersfield is to find the road to a miracle, Siewart will need to beat fellow strugglers Brighton this Saturday at the Amex Stadium.

Huddersfield is 11 points behind 17th place Cardiff City and 13 back of Brighton.

Follow @NicholasMendola