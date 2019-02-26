More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Watch Live: Relegation battlers in all 4 of Tuesday’s games

By Andy EdwardsFeb 26, 2019, 2:10 PM EST
Tuesday’s slate of four Premier League fixtures (kicking off at 2:45 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET) is all about the sides battling relegation at the bottom of the table, as five of the eight sides in action enter Week 28 within six points of the drop zone.

The pick of the litter, if you will, will see 15th-place Newcastle United host 14th-place Burnley (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com) in a battle of almost-but-not-yet safe sides, four and six points clear of 18th place, respectively.

Elsewhere, 20th-place Huddersfield Town, 17th-place Cardiff City and 16th-place Brighton & Hover Albion are all set to continue their quest to stave off relegation and secure another season in the top flight.

The schedule all four games is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

2:45 p.m. ET: Cardiff City v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Huddersfield v. Wolverhampton Wanderers – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Leicester City v. Brighton & Hove Albion – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Newcastle United v. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]

Leicester appoints Brendan Rodgers as manager

By Andy EdwardsFeb 26, 2019, 1:58 PM EST
Leicester City has named Brendan Rodgers as its new manager, the club announced on Tuesday, just two days after firing Claude Puel.

Rodgers returned to management following his October 2015 departure from Liverpool by taking over at Scottish giants Celtic in the summer of 2016. He went on to win back-to-back league titles — to go with a pair of Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups — in his first two-plus seasons at the club, with a third straight triumph looking likely as they hold an eight-point lead with 11 games left to play.

Leicester had previously requested permission to speak with Rodgers — dubbed the Foxes’ no. 1 candidate — and permission was, “very reluctantly,” granted.

According to reports out of the UK, Leicester could be forced to pay Celtic a fee of $10 million as compensation for Rodgers’ services.

Guardiola demands Man City not let “excuses” derail title defense

By Andy EdwardsFeb 26, 2019, 1:05 PM EST
The 2018-19 Premier League season has entered the unofficial home stretch, and Pep Guardiola knows it.

As such, Manchester City’s complex  manager is turning up the intensity, calling for a greater focus over the season’s final 11 games and demanding that his players not let “excuses about tiredness, fixtures, schedules or how many games” derail their PL title defense.

Guardiola has been in this position a few times during his managerial career — particularly when battling Real Madrid for La Liga titles while at Barcelona — so he has little to no sympathy for a squad still competing across three competitions after winning the League Cup on Sunday — quotes from the Guardian:

“I don’t want to see excuses about tiredness, fixtures, schedules or how many games. That is nothing. When you have the [dream] to fight until the end, to retain the title, the power and the energy to give you that, it is higher than any excuses you can find.

“We have to run tomorrow and beat them, and after that beat them again. In the last two months, the mentality makes the difference. People say about this player or the other one. It doesn’t matter [who plays]. We have a deep squad, we have good enough players, a second team, too.

“I want to see tomorrow the desire that we really, really want to win this title. I want to see it. I don’t care about the way we want to play or the other things. I want the ‘smell’ in the locker room. I want to ‘smell’ in the beginning of the game, during the game, with our fans, now when one competition is over, really we want to win this title. I want to see their faces tomorrow, my players. After the game, I’ll tell you if I saw something special or not.”

Guardiola has long been lauded — rightly so, of course — for his nous as a tactical mastermind, but it’s probably fair to say he doesn’t get enough credit for his artistry as an orator, a motivator capable of rousing lectures to rally his troops. More often than not, they seem to respond in exactly the manner he would have hoped to see.

Man City trail Liverpool by a single point, but have a 10-goal advantage in the goal-differential column.

USMNT’s Sargent signs “long-term” extension with Werder

By Andy EdwardsFeb 26, 2019, 12:11 PM EST
Josh Sargent’s stock is rising as quickly as any American player’s stock has ever risen, but Werder Bremen intend to keep the 19-year-old forward among their ranks for quite some time in the wake of signing him to a “long-term contract extension.”

Werder, who sit ninth in the Bundesliga table, announced the deal on Tuesday, four days after the U.S. men’s national team starlet made his first league start in a 1-1 draw with Stuttgart on Friday.

Head coach Florian Kohfeldt was full of praise for the St. Louis, Mo., native: “If you see Josh in the dressing room, in training or on a matchday, you see someone who wants to watch and learn, not just a very talented young footballer. I’m sure that Josh will become a very important part of the squad.”

Sargent is arguably the best center forward prospect the USMNT has ever had, mixing loads of technical talent and a creative mind with great spatial awareness and timing on his movement. With any luck, he’ll continue to develop in a prominent role at Werder for at least two more seasons, scoring a boatload of goals in the process, before following in the footsteps of Christian Pulisic’s $73-million transfer to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Solari says Bale, Real Madrid ready for Barcelona

Associated PressFeb 26, 2019, 11:18 AM EST
MADRID (AP) Everyone at Real Madrid, it seems, is fully prepared to face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Even Gareth Bale.

Bale’s commitment to the team has been called into question since he failed to celebrate his goal over the weekend, pushing teammate Lucas Vazquez away before heading back to midfield. His attitude sparked a wave of criticism, and rumors he was at odds with the rest of the team.

But with two consecutive matches coming up against Barcelona this week — the first on Wednesday with a spot in the Copa del Rey final on the line — Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari was quick to diffuse any notion of problems within the squad.

“We are 100 percent focused on tomorrow’s match,” Solari said Tuesday. “Bale and the rest of the players are fully focused. We are all united and we have the same goal, which is to make it to the final.”

Real Madrid has an away-goal advantage going into the match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium after a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou in the first leg three weeks ago.

Wednesday’s match will be the second of three between the rivals in less than a month. The teams will meet again at the Bernabeu on Saturday in the Spanish league, where Barcelona has a comfortable seven-point lead over Atletico Madrid and a nine-point advantage over Real Madrid.

Barcelona is the defending league champion, and it will be going for an unprecedented fifth straight Copa del Rey title. Madrid won the league in 2017, but hasn’t won the cup competition since 2014, when it beat Barcelona in the final.

Bale hasn’t played often as a starter with Madrid, losing his place on the lineup to young Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior.

Bale appeared to be upset when Solari chose Marco Asensio as the first substitute in the 2-1 win at Levante on Sunday. After seeing he was not picked, the Wales forward stopped warming up and went back to the bench, staying there for a few minutes until Solari finally asked him to enter the match.

He scored the team’s second goal from a penalty kick and did not celebrate, moving Vazquez away from him and only briefly touching hands with other teammates as he returned to midfield.

The image of Bale “escaping” from Vazquez made it on some front pages in Spain the next day, and forced Solari to evade several questions about him in his news conference on Tuesday.

Veteran left back Marcelo recently had talked about how he still can only communicate with Bale in English, and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois mentioned that the forward recently missed one of the group dinners because he wanted to go to sleep early.

Bale practiced normally with the rest of the squad on Tuesday, though, with nothing indicating he would not be included in the squad for the match. It wasn’t likely he would start, however. In the first leg, Solari began with Vinicius Junior in the lineup and Bale on the bench.

A player certain to start on Wednesday is Lionel Messi, who is coming off a stellar performance in Barcelona’s 4-2 win against Sevilla over the weekend, when he scored a hat trick and set up another goal to rebound from a series of poor performances. Messi did not play the entire first leg against Madrid because of a right leg injury.

Solari said there was no reason to fear Messi, regardless of how well he was playing.

“That doesn’t exist for those who compete in soccer,” Solari said. “Those who compete are always out there to battle.”