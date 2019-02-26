More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
WATCH: Schar’s post-smashing goal puts Newcastle ahead

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 26, 2019, 3:36 PM EST
Swiss defender Fabian Schar scored a goal befitting of a striker, tearing into a 25-yard shot at St. James’ Park on Tuesday.

Schar, 27, gave Newcastle United a 1-0 lead over Burnley with the goal.

Scoreless in the relegation six-pointed, Schar was given room outside the box by the Burnley defense, apparently happy to let the center back have his time.

He made them pay dearly.

The goal was his third of the season following a brace versus Cardiff City in January.

Miserly Magpies leapfrog Clarets

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 26, 2019, 4:57 PM EST
  • Dubravka gets 2nd straight clean sheet
  • Longstaff bags first PL goal
  • Burnley unbeaten run ends
  • Magpies sweep Clarets

Newcastle United leapfrogged Burnley with its latest home win, a 2-0 triumph at St. James’ Park on Tuesday.

Sean Longstaff scored his first Premier League goal and Fabian Schar nailed a Goal of the Month contender as Newcastle moved to 31 points and 13th place in the Premier League.

Burnley’s eight-match unbeaten league run is over, the Clarets suffering a first loss since Boxing Day versus Everton. Burnley is 14th with 30 points.

The Magpies won for the fourth time in six matches, the lone loss a 1-0 setback to Spurs. They’ve allowed just three goals in that span.

Matt Ritchie continued a fine run of form by sending a left-footed cross around the Clarets defense, only for the ball to just evade the reach of Salomon Rondon.

Tom Heaton collected the ball when Florian Lejeune turned a Sean Longstaff cross toward goal in the 12th minute.

Schar put Newcastle ahead when he hammered a shot Upper 90, kissing the top of the left post on its way into the goal.

Burnley came close to leveling quickly, but Martin Dubravka saved Chris Wood‘s effort.

Newcastle doubled its lead before the break after Ritchie’s cross was tipped into the path of Longstaff, who took a touch before slotting across goal.

Burnley should have pulled within one before the break, but James Tarkowski very much looked like a center back in volleying over the frame from a half-dozen yards.

Almiron blazed past Neil Taylor to get 1v1 with Heaton, but the goalkeeper stopped the nutmeg shot attempt.

Huddersfield Town beats Wolves in stoppage time

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 26, 2019, 4:50 PM EST
  • Mounie strikes in stoppage
  • Pritchard lively for hosts
  • Wolves fail to put shot on target

Steve Mounie‘s stoppage time goal gave Huddersfield Town’s home crowd reason to sing following a 1-0 defeat of sleepy Wolves on Tuesday at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Last place Huddersfield moves onto 14 points, while Wolves whiff on a prime chance to put pressure on Watford in the race for 7th. Both Wolves and Watford have 40 points.

There wasn’t much to write home about in the first half hour save a Willy Boly injury and a missed chance from Wolves’ Matt Doherty.

Honestly, Huddersfield deserved to hold a lead against a Wolves side unable to rise to the day.

Youngster Karlan Grant was bright for the Terriers, and Jonathan Hogg missed with a 68th minute header of Grant’s cross.

Huddersfield got its deserved winner through Mounie in stoppage time.

Grant was involved, mishitting a pass from Aaron Mooy that fell to Mounie for the marker.

Leicester City wins as new manager Rodgers looks on (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 26, 2019, 4:46 PM EST
  • Vardy scores 9th of season
  • Gray instrumental for Foxes
  • Leicester fired Puel earlier this week

Demarai Gray and Jamie Vardy scored as Leicester City topped Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 on Tuesday at the King Power Stadium.

New manager Brendan Rodgers was in the stands for the win, which saw the Foxes pull to within five points of seventh place Wolves and Watford.

Brighton is just three points clear of the drop zone.

Gray’s goal came after 10 minutes, with Wilfried Ndidi winning possession for Leicester and sending Youri Tielemans on his way to setting up the opener.

It could’ve been 2-0 in short order had Mat Ryan not made a nice save on Gray.

That seemingly snapped Brighton to life, and Pascal Gross‘ deflected offering made Kasper Schmeichel react quickly to keep Leicester in front.

Leicester doubled its lead through Vardy, who likely will have reveled in returning to the score sheet following his tumultuous relationship with the fired Claude Puel.

This was very much a team goal, with Tielemans, Ricardo Pereira, and James Maddison all part of the build-up.

That’s when Brighton pulled a goal back through Davy Propper, his first Premier League marker coming when he took a touch off a deflected cross and beat Schmeichel.

Lewis Dunk wasn’t too far from equalizing with a header, but Leicester held onto its lead as the match reached its final quarter hour.

Everton pastes Cardiff behind Sigurdsson brace (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 26, 2019, 4:42 PM EST
  • Sigurdsson scores 9th, 10th of season
  • Calvert-Lewin strikes in stoppage
  • Everton moves into ninth

Embattled Everton manager Marco Silva is breathing a bit easier after Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s brace helped the Toffees to a 3-0 defeat of Cardiff City at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin also scored for Everton, whose 36 points are good for ninth in the Premier League. Cardiff’s 25 points remain 17th.

Theo Walcott entertained the proceedings with a shot hit just over the frame, moments after Cardiff struggled to deal with a corner kick.

It was a former Swansea City man who put the Bluebirds down a goal, as Sigurdsson met a Seamus Coleman cross with aplomb to make it 1-0 in the 40th minute.

Sigurdsson got his second when Bernard‘s work to spot Morgan Schneiderlin deflected to the Icelandic star.

Cardiff kept Everton on its toes with long throw-ins, but couldn’t quite challenge the score sheet.

Calvert-Lewin would eventually settle any remaining nerves for the visiting support with a goal in the third minute of stoppage time.

