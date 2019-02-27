Arsenal stay hot, hammer Bournemouth (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal stay fourth

Ozil, Mkhitaryan score, grab assists

Bournemouth lose fourth-straight away game

Arsenal smashed Bournemouth 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, as the Gunners were dominant from start to finish.

Mesut Ozil started the scoring, then set Henrikh Mkhitaryan up to make it 2-0. After Lys Mousset made it 2-1 in the first half, Laurent Koscielny scored early in the second half to make it 3-1 and late goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette put some extra gloss on the scoreline.

With the win Arsenal remain fourth on 56 points, while Bournemouth sit in 12th on 34 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The Gunners took an early lead after dominating the play, as Ozil was played in free on the left side of the box and dinked a lovely finish over Artur Boruc to make it 1-0.

Arsenal kept pouring forward early on but Bournemouth had a rare chance as Josh King headed just over.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Bournemouth had an ever better chance moments later as Josh King played in Ryan Fraser by Bernd Leno saved well. Arsenal doubled their lead before the break as a slick passing move ripped open Bournemouth’s defense and Ozil was on hand to tee up Mkhitaryan to slot home.

But soon after Bournemouth halved the deficit as Arsenal played around with the ball at the back and Matteo Guendouzi ran into Dan Gosling. He played it to Mousset who stroked home to make it 2-1.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

At the start of the second half Arsenal sealed the victory with Mkhitaryan free on the inside right channel, then pulling the ball back for Koscielny to slot home and make it 3-1.

Arsenal turned on the tricks and flicks in the closing stages as Ozil hit the post as Boruc made a fine stop, and Emery’s men eased to victory with Bournemouth in damage limitation mode.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

The Cherries did hit the bar from distance through Dan Gosling, but moments later Arsenal scored their fourth. Mkhitaryan played in Aubameyang who rounded Boruc and finished with ease.

Lacazette scored a fifth late on from a free kick to rub salt into Bournemouth’s wounds, as the Gunners turned on the style to keep their place in the top four.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports