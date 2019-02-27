Five-star Liverpool smokes Watford at Anfield (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mane brace sets new single-season best for PL goals

Van Dijk nabs two in second half

Fourth-straight LFC clean sheet in all comps

Sadio Mane and Virgil Van Dijk each scored twice as Liverpool smashed Watford 5-0 to emphatically mark the end of a slow offensive stretch and keep its Premier League lead on Wednesday at Anfield.

Divock Origi also scored for the Reds, who lead Manchester City by a single point and close to within six of the second place side on goal differential.

Watford fails to take advantage of Wolves’ loss to Huddersfield Town, remaining in 7th place on 40 points.

Fresh from watching at Old Trafford, Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold served up a tremendous cross for the Reds’ opening goal. Mane’s headed finish was his 13th goal of the season.

Mane made it 2-0 with a splended bit of invention after a poor first touch, giving Alexander-Arnold his second assist of the night with a chopped back heel effort that fooled a charging Ben Foster.

Mohamed Salah hit the bar with a bid to make it 3-0 and James Milner‘s rebound shot was caught by Foster, Liverpool not relenting despite its advantage.

Origi and Van Dijk then scored, with Van Dijk then rounding out the scoring by powering an Andrew Robertson cross over the line.

8 – Sadio Mane has had a hand in eight goals just five Premier League games against Watford for Liverpool (5 goals, 3 assists). Buzzing. #LIVWAT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 27, 2019

