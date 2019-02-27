Klopp: “Sensational” Liverpool needs to “enjoy the ride”

Jurgen Klopp was back to his confident self after his Liverpool reminded the Premier League just how lethal it can be when humming at top speed.

[ RECAP: Liverpool 5-0 Watford ]

Virgil Van Dijk and Sadio Mane each scored twice in a 5-0 win over Watford, as it was the Reds turn to cruise to a win while Manchester City had to work hard for its three points.

After quipping that most teams in the world would be happy to have the “problems” of drawing Bayern Munich and Manchester United, Klopp turned to Wednesday’s performance. From the BBC:

“Tonight we were sensational. It was really good football. I am not aware of the noise from outside. I get it from press conferences. The journalists in Liverpool are very passionate. We have 69 points. We could have had 75 that’s possible. But we are playing a really good season. Let’s enjoy the ride and see as far as it takes us.”

The Reds have 10 more Premier League match days, and as few as one more additional match depending on their performance against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Will they win as many points or more than Man City the rest of the way?

Follow @NicholasMendola