Getty Images

Kolo Toure joins Brendan Rodgers’ staff at Leicester City

By Kyle BonnFeb 27, 2019, 10:57 AM EST
A familiar face has made his return to the Premier League, although in a very different capacity.

Longtime Liverpool defender Kolo Toure has joined the Leicester City coaching staff, following Brendan Rodgers from Celtic to Liverpool. The 37-year-old retired a little under two years ago, having played for Rodgers at both Liverpool and Celtic. He immediately joined Rodgers’ staff upon retirement, and the two have formed a coaching partnership.

Toure has dived headfirst into coaching since the end of his playing days. Not only has he begun to learn under Rodgers and the rest of his backroom staff in Chris Davies and Glen Driscoll, but Toure was also been a part of the Ivory Coast coaching setup, serving on both the senior squad during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations as well as working with the U-23 squad.

When he joined Celtic in 2017, Toure said, “I can learn so much from working with Brendan Rodgers, he is a top manager. I will be working with him and his staff very closely each day. He is one of the best young managers in the world right now. What he’s doing for Celtic is there for all to see, he’s doing amazingly right now.”

In his playing days, Toure made 354 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City, earning a pair of league titles eight years apart. While the majority of his career came under legendary Gunners’ boss Arsene Wenger, he made 64 appearances in his career for Rodgers between Liverpool and Celtic.

Toure also owns over 100 caps for Cote d’Ivoire, playing in two World Cups and finishing runners up in the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations as the host country.

Relegation-threatened Russian club offers ticket refund if they lose

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 27, 2019, 11:40 AM EST
Russian Premier League club FC Ufa has gone to extraordinary lengths to motivate its players ahead of a critical match against Dynamo Moscow in league play.

The club announced it will not only refund all tickets should the team lose on Sunday, but they will also extend free tickets to the next match for those who attended Sunday’s game.

Ufa sits 14th in the 16-team table, just one point above 15th-placed Anzhi Makhachkala and one back of 13th-placed Krylya Sovetov. In the 16-team league, the bottom two teams are automatically relegated and the teams in places 13 and 14 are sent to a four-team relegation playoff that includes the two from the first tier and also two teams vying for promotion from the second tier.

The game is massive given that Dynamo Moscow sits in 12th, the final guaranteed safe position in the table. They hold 20 points through 17 matches so far, three points above the precarious relegation playoff positions and four above Ufa.

“In case of unsuccessful outcome of the match with Dynamo, we will return the money spent on a ticket, and give a ticket for the next match,” said club president Shamil Gazizov. “This suggests that the players are confident in their abilities. We will try our best to please our 8-9 thousand fans [in attendance].”

Ufa qualified for European play last season with a 6th place finish in the table, but they were eliminated from the Europa League in the qualifying stages by Celtic. They suffered a five-match losing streak through August and September, but have recovered since, slowly climbing the table with just two losses since late September, although they’ve drawn six of their 10 matches in that span.

CONCACAF Champions League: Houston advances; No miracle for TFC

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 27, 2019, 2:22 AM EST
One Major League Soccer team is out, and another has moved on following a day of CONCACAF Champions League second legs which included a lightning delay, frigid temperatures, and a frenetic end in Texas.

Toronto FC 1-1 (1-4 agg.) Independiente

There was a school of thought that Toronto FC could come back from its 4-0 deficit given the quality of its club, presuppositions about the Panamanian visitors, and the cold weather in Ontario.

And it was 1-0 at halftime through Jordan Hamilton, but Toronto, well, let’s just say Laurent Ciman is a much better player than this:

Houston Dynamo 2-1 (3-1 agg.) Guastatoya

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup champs had to work for their spot in the quarterfinals, and they also had to wait.

Delayed more than two hours due to lightning in Texas, the Dynamo gave their 1-0 advantage back to the visitors via a 72nd minute Aaron Navarro goal.

But Mauro Manotas scored twice in eight minutes to push the Dynamo into the next round.

Taking the temperature of the Championship’s race for promotion

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 26, 2019, 9:44 PM EST
The Championship has entered the home stretch of the season, with around a dozen or so matches left in the race to earn promotion to the Premier League.

As it stands, the automatic places of first and second are anything but settled and there are seven teams within six points of the final playoff spot, setting the stage for a memorable final couple of months.

Once the runaway to win the league, Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have taken a hit in form and maybe mystique since the discovery that they were spying on opponents’ training sessions in the run-up to matches.

Leeds is now third in the table following a 1-0 loss at QPR on Tuesday, two points back of Norwich City and one behind Sheffield United. The Whites are 3W-1D-3L since beating Derby County on Jan. 11.

The beautiful thing about the thick-and-fast nature of Championship fixtures is there’s a match with serious table ramifications seemingly every match day. Leeds will tangle with fourth-place West Bromwich Albion come Friday, while Sheffield United has a derby with playoff hopeful Sheffield Wednesday.

Here are the contenders for Premier League status, in two fields.

Automatic promotion

Red-hot Norwich City has lost just three times this season, and neither Leeds nor Sheffield United boasts a six-pointer left with the Canaries on their fixture list. Fourth-place West Brom is bidding for a straight return to the Premier League under Darren Moore, but could be joined on points by former boss Tony Pulis and Middlesbrough if the Smoggies win their match-in-hand. All five are within sight of automatic promotion.

Final playoff spot

While there’s plenty of time for any of the top teams to dip out of the Top Six, it’s looking more and more like about seven teams are vying for one spot. Bristol City has the inside track with 53 points and a match-in-hand on all but one of the teams in the the chasing pack: USMNT prospect Duane Holmes and Derby County. After that, it’s Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest, Preston North End, Hull City, and Sheffield Wednesday. Swansea City could also be within six points of sixth if it wins its match-in-hand and Bristol City and Derby lose theirs, but let’s no dive that deep into headache territory.

Premier League Preview: Chelsea v. Spurs

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 26, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
  • Spurs won 3-1 at Wembley in PL
  • Chelsea won over 2 legs in League Cup semis
  • Chelsea leads all-time 69W-40D-54L

Two managers embroiled in weekend controversy look to put a positive spin on the drama when Chelsea hosts Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri was already under fire before goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga openly defied his substitution call late in the League Cup Final on Sunday, and the Blues were denied silverware when Man City won in penalty kicks.

And Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino went bonkers on referee Mike Dean after Burnley beat his Spurs 2-1, an upset that put his side six points back of the table lead instead of three.

So it’s a big day for both men on Wednesday, with Spurs hoping to keep their feet in the title race and Chelsea keeping its eyes trained on the Top Four. The Blues are three points back of fourth place Arsenal.

What they’re saying

Kepa Arrizabalaga on his bizarre refusal to sub off in the League Cup Final: “Although there was a misunderstanding, on reflection, I made a big mistake with how I handled the situation. I wanted to take the time today to apologise fully and in person to the coach, to Willy, my team-mates and to the club. I have done this and now I want to offer the same apology to the fans.”

Mauricio Pochettino on his post-match confrontation of referee Mike Dean“I hope I don’t repeat this type of situation. It’s not going to help my team, my club, the job of the referees and, of course, myself. I think I’m a very smart person who cannot repeat the same mistake. I was so frustrated after the game, so disappointed with the result. I didn’t want to justify the defeat and complain with the referee. It’s only that when you start to talk, your heart-rate starts to push.”

Prediction

Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son hits their stride, and Chelsea is just a bit too gassed after 120 minutes and a silverware setback on Sunday. Spurs 2-0.

