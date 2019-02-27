Kolo Toure joins Brendan Rodgers’ staff at Leicester City

A familiar face has made his return to the Premier League, although in a very different capacity.

Longtime Liverpool defender Kolo Toure has joined the Leicester City coaching staff, following Brendan Rodgers from Celtic to Liverpool. The 37-year-old retired a little under two years ago, having played for Rodgers at both Liverpool and Celtic. He immediately joined Rodgers’ staff upon retirement, and the two have formed a coaching partnership.

Toure has dived headfirst into coaching since the end of his playing days. Not only has he begun to learn under Rodgers and the rest of his backroom staff in Chris Davies and Glen Driscoll, but Toure was also been a part of the Ivory Coast coaching setup, serving on both the senior squad during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations as well as working with the U-23 squad.

When he joined Celtic in 2017, Toure said, “I can learn so much from working with Brendan Rodgers, he is a top manager. I will be working with him and his staff very closely each day. He is one of the best young managers in the world right now. What he’s doing for Celtic is there for all to see, he’s doing amazingly right now.”

In his playing days, Toure made 354 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City, earning a pair of league titles eight years apart. While the majority of his career came under legendary Gunners’ boss Arsene Wenger, he made 64 appearances in his career for Rodgers between Liverpool and Celtic.

Toure also owns over 100 caps for Cote d’Ivoire, playing in two World Cups and finishing runners up in the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations as the host country.

Follow @the_bonnfire