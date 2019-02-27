Man United battle to victory at Palace (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lukaku scores twice

United unbeaten in 11 PL games under Solskjaer

Palace five points above relegation zone

An injury-hit Manchester United beat battling Crystal Palace 3-1 at Selhurst Park on Wednesday to further underline the progress they have made under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Two goals from Romelu Lukaku set United on their way to victory and despite Joel Ward pulling one back, Ashley Young sealed a ninth win in 11 PL games for Solskjaer. With so many injuries going into this game and teenagers handed their debut off the bench, this win was hugely impressive.

The win sees United stay in fifth but they are just one point back of fourth-place Arsenal, while Palace sit in 14th on 30 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Palace had plenty of the ball early on but it was United who had a glorious chance to take the lead.

Romelu Lukaku somehow smashed over from close range as he got a clean connection on the ball, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ruing the missed chance.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Palace almost took the lead themselves moments later with a similar chance, as James McArthur did superbly to find Andros Townsend at the near post but he shot wide. Townsend flashed another effort just wide soon after, then United took the lead.

Lukaku brushed off his earlier miss as Luke Shaw did well to find him on the edge of the box and the Belgian finished well. 1-0. Jeffrey Schlupp missed a glorious chance to make it 1-1 as he somehow nodded wide, with Palace far from out of it at the break.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

United were given a glorious chance to wrap up the win early in the second half, as a lovely ball clipped in from Diogo Dalot found the onrushing Pogba unmarked but he sent his header just over the bar.

Palace forced their way back into the game as David De Gea saved well from Zaha’s effort at the near post, and then the Eagles made it 2-1.

Schlupp’s cross to the back post found Ward charging forward from right back and his diving header set up a tense finish for United. Game on.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

After Palace scored plenty of tackles flew in, but youngster Scott McTominay excelled in midfield and settled things down.

As United kept their cool, they sealed the win.

Pogba teed up Young perfectly and their skipper slammed home to make it 3-1 to keep the Red Devils’ unbeaten run going under Solskjaer.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports