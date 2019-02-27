More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Rui Vieira

Mane chops back heel goal to complete brace (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 27, 2019, 3:37 PM EST
Ben Foster is going to be seeing himself on highlight videos for a long time thanks to Sadio Mane.

Mane has two goals already for Liverpool against Watford on Wednesday, the second far more remarkable than his neatly-headed first.

Trent Alexander-Arnold set up both, but this one showed an inventive Mane making amends for a rough first touch by chopping a back heel over a charging Foster.

The second angle here is the nicest, as Mane collects his 14th goal of the season (while Alexander-Arnold has his career-best fifth assist of the Premier League season).

Watch Live: Liverpool, Man City, Man United and more in PL action

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 27, 2019, 2:16 PM EST
A full Wednesday slate of Week 28 games kicking off at 2:45 and 3:00 p.m. ET features each of the top six teams in the Premier League table.

Leading the way is a critical matchup between Chelsea and Tottenham at Stamford Bridge (live at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBCSports.com) that sees both teams desperately need a result. Spurs comes into the cross-town London meeting in dire need of a win to keep pace with the leaders in Liverpool and Manchester City. Any slip-up for Mauricio Pochettino could see them fall harmlessly away from the title race, already six points back of the Reds at the top.

For Chelsea, the Blues are even more in need of a positive result. With Maurizio Sarri under fire, all eyes will be on the Italian after the club played spectacularly well in the Carabao Cup final, only to lose to Manchester City in penalties amid the wild incident involving Kepa Arrizabalaga. With the young goalkeeper already fined one week’s wages for refusing a substitution and enraging his manager on the touchline, Sarri has decided to drop Kepa to the bench and instead start Willy Caballero in his place. While it might be a consequence of Arrizabalaga’s actions in the Cup final, it could also be seen as an olive branch extended to Caballero, who was left befuddled on the touchline when Arrizabalaga refused a substitution on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Liverpool hosts Watford at Anfield in the wake of the Reds’ goalless draw with Manchester United which saw them retake the Premier League lead, but only by a point. Jurgen Klopp‘s men have won just one of their last four league matches, with six total dropped points in that span, which has allowed Manchester City to climb back into the race.

Pep Guardiola and City are also in action, welcoming West Ham to the Etihad with a 3:00 p.m. ET start. City will look for victory in the hopes that Liverpool continues its poor run of form, potentially taking over the Premier League lead should that take place. The Spanish boss will have to navigate the next few fixtures without two absolutely critical players to the squad, with Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte both sidelined for a significant portion of games due to injuries sustained in the Carabao Cup final. The squad has thinned considerably as that pair joins John Stones and Gabriel Jesus on the sidelines, meaning Guardiola has lost his first-choice central defensive partnership plus his starting defensive midfielder critical to counter-busting and distribution.

Rounding out the top six is Manchester United, who travels to Crystal Palace hoping to capitalize on any slips by either Chelsea or Arsenal. United is sandwiched between the two in a jam-packed battle for the final Champions League place. Arsenal currently resides in fourth, but they own just a one-point advantage on Manchester United, and Chelsea rests just two points back of the Red Devils in sixth. Manchester United still has not lost in league play since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over, with draws against Burnley and Liverpool as the only blemishes on his Premier League record thus far. Crystal Palace comes into the game in good form as well, having gone unbeaten in its last four with two wins and two draws in that span.

2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal v. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Southampton v. Fulham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Chelsea v. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Liverpool v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Manchester City v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Manchester United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Sarri drops Kepa to Chelsea bench as Caballero starts against Spurs

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 27, 2019, 2:03 PM EST
Chelsea fined goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga one week’s wages for his refusal of a substitution in the dying minutes of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final. Many wondered whether that would be all the punishment Maurizio Sarri would dish out for an act of clear defiance.

That would not be all the punishment for the 24-year-old.

Maurizio Sarri has left Kepa on the bench for the enormous Premier League match against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, naming Willy Caballero to the starting lineup. The game kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

Caballero was left befuddled on the touchline on Sunday during Kepa’s antics, dressed and ready to come on after the Spaniard was apparently injured moments earlier. However, Kepa popped up and wildly waved Sarri off who was prepared to bring on the backup with penalties looming. Kepa then failed to slow Manchester City in the shootout, most notably seeing Sergio Aguero’s effort slip straight through his hands after reaching the shot.

In his pre-match media opportunities, Sarri was asked extensively about the situation, and claimed that he had not made a  decision on whether to start or sit Kepa moving forward, but that his decision either way needs to “send a message to my group.” He also said that he did not want to over-punish Kepa and that “we don’t want to kill him” for making a mistake.

In the immediate aftermath of the match, Sarri called the whole situation a “misunderstanding” and explained that he believed Kepa to be injured, while the player was not refusing a substitute, but instead simply gesturing that he was fit enough to continue.

Player discipline aside, the decision is a massive one given the stakes of the game. The pressure has already been applied to Sarri for the last few weeks with Chelsea’s league form dipping and the club dropping to sixth in the Premier League table. Spurs, meanwhile, will feel the need to win if its slim title hopes are to remain, giving the match an even bigger edge.

Vinicius Jr takes veiled shot at Messi ahead of Clasico

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 27, 2019, 1:38 PM EST
Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr might be 18 years old, but ahead of the two El Clasicos in the next four days, he’s puffing his chest like a seasoned veteran.

With the two teams set to meet in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Wednesday with the score level at 1-1 so far, the Brazilian teen has earned a place in the starting lineup of late, and in turn has begun to throw himself full-tilt into the Clasico rivalry. “Messi is always there,” Vinicius Jr said to Brazilian publication Esporte Interativo on Monday. “He’s an incredible player but we aren’t scared of anybody. We’re ready and have the best players in the world.”

The quotes were edgy enough that the teen was forced to issue a clarification a day later after some outlets passing along the quote mistranslated it to him claiming that Messi “doesn’t scare anyone.”

Either way, Vinicius claiming that Real Madrid has “the best players in the world” is in its own way a more well-veiled shot at the player many believe is the best in the game today and maybe the greatest ever.

The two teams are set to take the field twice in a short span. After meeting in cup play midweek, the two will match up on Saturday in La Liga play in a huge game. Barcelona is seven points ahead in the league table, with Atletico Madrid back in second and Real Madrid a single point behind them in third. A Real Madrid win on Saturday would throw the title race on its head, cutting the lead to five and handing Atletico the chance to slice that to four.

Vinicius Jr has been a fan favorite over the last few months, earning a spot in Santiago Solari’s regular lineup over other more established players like Gareth Bale and Isco. He earned his first minutes in the rivalry with Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals, having missed out on a spot in the squad during their first league meeting back in late October.

Bale’s introverted personality beginning to spill over at Real Madrid

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 27, 2019, 12:10 PM EST
Gareth Bale has been a lightning rod for Real Madrid fans over the last few years, constantly sparking debate on whether his play on the pitch is good, bad, or somewhere in between. It seems nobody can agree on the degree of contribution he provides to the club since he joined in 2013.

On one hand, Bale has scored a plethora of goals in all competitions, many of them critical. Most notably, he scored a stunning bicycle kick goal to win the Champions League last season, downing Liverpool in one jaw-dropping swoop. Just this past weekend, Bale bagged the penalty that gave Real Madrid a comeback win at Levante to avoid what would have been an embarrassing La Liga result.

Conversely, Bale is constantly a scapegoat for the lows the club faces throughout the year, with fans complaining that he has never truly meshed with the rest of the Spanish squad. To this point, those wishing to disparage his play on the field as a bigger issue Bale has with the squad had little proof to back up their argument. Now, some of those perceived character issues are beginning to spill out both on the field and in the dressing room.

On Sunday, after coming off the bench to score the winner from the spot, Bale did not celebrate his goal, actively shrugging off Lucas Vazquez to return the ball to the midway line for a restart of play. He acknowledged Nacho, Dani Carvajal and Raphael Varane as they came to celebrate, but nothing more than a slap of hands.

That was the first real time Bale’s rumored introverted personality has spilled onto the pitch. Recently, players have begun to joke in the media about Bale’s poor relationship with the rest of the squad. Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, in an interview with Belgian publication HLN in early February, joked about Bale failing to join the rest of the squad for a late team dinner, saying it was past his bedtime. “The other night we had a dinner with the entire squad,” Courtois said. “But Bale and [Toni] Kroos did not turn up. They considered the dinner was too late at night. We had met up at 9:30 and started eating at 10:15. But Bale didn’t come. He told us he goes to bed at 11:00.”

While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with a professional athlete who adheres to a strict bedtime, that was a slight window into how the rest of the squad views Bale’s personality. More damaging has been Bale’s love for golf, which has given media critics plenty of ammo in recent months. Local tabloids jumped all over Bale when he arrived at Levante’s stadium watching golf on his phone, and there are rumblings that Bale has earned the dressing room nickname “the Golfer” which Courtois seemed to confirm in his interview.

“It’s very hard to describe Bale in one word,” Courtois said in his chat with HLN. That’s honestly the best way to describe the Welsh international, and the best way to describe the descriptions of him as well. The criticisms of the 29-year-old all seem to be wildly excessive in a vacuum, but put together, it’s easier to see why his lack of togetherness with the rest of the squad may contribute to his early exit from the Bernabeu despite his numerous on-field contributions during his stay in Spain.