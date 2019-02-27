“Not a penalty” – Pellegrini enjoyed Man City reception, not result

Manuel Pellegrini both enjoyed and disliked his return to the Etihad Stadium.
The West Ham United manager is perhaps better known as man who guided Manchester City to the 2013-14 Premier League title and a pair of League Cups.
On Wednesday, he returned to his former haunt for the first time as an opposing manager. His Irons lost 1-0 on a controversial penalty awarded to Bernardo Silva, but the Etihad celebrated its “Charming Man.”
“I’m very happy with how the City fans received me. I’m very pleased with what they said. I’m not happy with the result because it was not a penalty. Bernardo Silva threw himself down when he felt a touch. Lanzini had the same thing but didn’t go down, so the referee didn’t whistle.”
Bernardo hit a crowd of men and it was hard to tell whether it was a foul that sent him to the turf, but City was otherwise good value for its slim win. And it’s nice that Pellegrini remains a key figure in City history despite the club’s decision to have him leave in favor of some guy named Pep Guardiola.
Jurgen Klopp was back to his confident self after his Liverpool reminded the Premier League just how lethal it can be when humming at top speed.
Virgil Van Dijk and Sadio Mane each scored twice in a 5-0 win over Watford, as it was the Reds turn to cruise to a win while Manchester City had to work hard for its three points.
After quipping that most teams in the world would be happy to have the “problems” of drawing Bayern Munich and Manchester United, Klopp turned to Wednesday’s performance. From the BBC:
“Tonight we were sensational. It was really good football. I am not aware of the noise from outside. I get it from press conferences. The journalists in Liverpool are very passionate. We have 69 points. We could have had 75 that’s possible. But we are playing a really good season. Let’s enjoy the ride and see as far as it takes us.”
The Reds have 10 more Premier League match days, and as few as one more additional match depending on their performance against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.
Will they win as many points or more than Man City the rest of the way?
Chelsea’s Willy Caballero must’ve been feeling some pressure after sliding into Kepa Arrizabalaga‘s shoes following the fallout from the latter’s refusal to leave Sunday’s League Cup Final loss to Manchester City.
While the Blues’ backstop didn’t actually have to stop a Spurs shot on target, he kept the clean sheet and managed to big up his young goalkeeping partner in the post-match press conference.
“Always a clean sheet for me is satisfaction,” Caballero said. “We spoke about what happened and the very good news … is we are ready. Kepa was fantastic today supporting me. I think he learned and we learned and we are improving as a team.”
Pedro scored and was a general force for the Blues, and has seen his share of drama between his time at Barcelona and Chelsea.
He was not worried after the game, as Chelsea rebounded from a bad run to beat a big rival. And more importantly, he says the team is unified in its pursuit of its goals.
“It’s good to stay all together,” Pedro said. “It’s a big team. From here until the rest of the season, we aim for Top Four and also to win the Europa League.”
As for the man closest to the center of the Kepa incident, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri said Wednesday’s match and the punishment to move Arrizabalaga to the bench were both victories for the club.
“It was really very easy because Kepa made a big mistake and then paid with the club. In this match he has to pay for the team. It was only a message for all the team, the dressing room, we are a team, not 25 individuals. Now we stop the question, it is behind us and in the future Kepa will be with us.”
Luis Suarez’s brace, the second goal a panenka penalty, gave Barcelona a 3-0 win at Madrid and a shot at its fifth-straight tournament title.
The victory came despite the hosts boasting a 14-4 advantage in shot attempts.
Suarez’s 50th minute goal put Barcelona ahead in the game and level in the tie after a 1-1 first leg at the Camp Nou.
Away goals have a way of turning two-legged ties on their ear, and Wednesday’s Copa del Rey semifinal second leg between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Bernabeu is no exception.
Barca would’ve liked a bid to go up 2-0 on the day when Sergio Ramos took down Ivan Rakitic, but no call arrived for the visitors.
The Blaugranas got their insurance marker through Real defender Raphael Varane, who turned an Ousmane Dembele cross into his own goal.
And Suarez doubled his haul to complete the score line, with Barca now set to face either Valencia or Real Betis in search of its fifth-straight Copa del Rey.
Athletic Bilbao and Madrid FC are the only other sides to win four in-a-row.
A Sergio Aguero penalty was all Man City needed Wednesday in a 1-0 defeat of West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium.
City stayed within a point of leaders Liverpool, but is eight points clear of third place Spurs.
West Ham is 10th with 36 points.
Kevin De Bruyne produced an early chance for David Silva, but Man City’s longtime hero flicked it off the post.
Ederson made a fine save on Andy Carroll as West Ham managed to stay in the match despite an onslaught of Man City attempts.
The Citizens would need a spot kick to find their way onto the scoreboard, though, with Bernardo Silva felled inside a sea of West Ham tacklers in the 18.
Aguero finished his chance to reclaim the Premier League’s lead in goals from Mohamed Salah.
