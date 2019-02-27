More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Pedro leads Chelsea to win over Spurs (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 27, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
  • Pedro scores 8th of PL season
  • Trippier passes in own goal
  • Spurs drop nine back of PL lead

Pedro was a difference maker at both ends of the pitch as Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to effectively end their London rivals’ title hopes.

Willy Caballero posted the clean sheet for Chelsea in place of embarrassed starter Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Kieran Trippier completed the score line with a Spurs own goal.

Trippier’s own goal was one more ball on frame than his entire attack managed at the other end.

Tottenham is now nine points back of Liverpool and eight back of Man City, sitting just four points clear of Arsenal ahead of the North London Derby.

The first quality chance belonged to Gonzalo Higuain, who hit a ball with the outside of his boost that plunked the inside of the post but bounded away from goal.

Eden Hazard laid off for Higuain after a terrible giveaway from Hugo Lloris, but the Argentine spun his shot wide of the far post.

For Spurs, Heung-Min Son was lively in producing a pair of moments in the first 25 minutes. The second was handled neatly by Marcos Alonso.

Spurs continued to grow into the game, and Harry Kane earned a corner when his left-footed shot was blocked by the Blues. And Harry Winks hit a ball over the hand of Willy Caballero but off the cross bar.

Pedro gave Chelsea its breakthrough, dribbling down the end line and hitting a shot between two defenders and past Hugo Lloris. It wasn’t a howler given the power, but the Spurs backstop will have expected to do better.

And the Spanish goal scorer turned tackling hero in the 64th when he slid to dispossess Christian Eriksen in the Chelsea box, then taking off on a 50-yard dribble.

Toby Alderweireld had the next chance, popping a header wide of the goal in the 67th minute.

Trippier’s own goal was a clinical finish, as Hugo Lloris charged forward to collect a big header from Olivier Giroud and Trippier never noticed the keeper’s unavailability to receive a pass.

Caballero backs Kepa, Sarri moves on after Chelsea win

AP Photo/Tim Ireland
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 27, 2019, 5:47 PM EST
Chelsea’s Willy Caballero must’ve been feeling some pressure after sliding into Kepa Arrizabalaga‘s shoes following the fallout from the latter’s refusal to leave Sunday’s League Cup Final loss to Manchester City.

While the Blues’ backstop didn’t actually have to stop a Spurs shot on target, he kept the clean sheet and managed to big up his young goalkeeping partner in the post-match press conference.

“Always a clean sheet for me is satisfaction,” Caballero said. “We spoke about what happened and the very good news … is we are ready. Kepa was fantastic today supporting me. I think he learned and we learned and we are improving as a team.”

Pedro scored and was a general force for the Blues, and has seen his share of drama between his time at Barcelona and Chelsea.

He was not worried after the game, as Chelsea rebounded from a bad run to beat a big rival. And more importantly, he says the team is unified in its pursuit of its goals.

“It’s good to stay all together,” Pedro said. “It’s a big team. From here until the rest of the season, we aim for Top Four and also to win the Europa League.”

As for the man closest to the center of the Kepa incident, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri said Wednesday’s match and the punishment to move Arrizabalaga to the bench were both victories for the club.

“It was really very easy because Kepa made a big mistake and then paid with the club. In this match he has to pay for the team. It was only a message for all the team, the dressing room, we are a team, not 25 individuals. Now we stop the question, it is behind us and in the future Kepa will be with us.”

Suarez double wins El Clasico at Real, sends Barca to Copa del Rey final

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 27, 2019, 5:32 PM EST
Luis Suarez’s brace, the second goal a panenka penalty, gave Barcelona a 3-0 win at Madrid and a shot at its fifth-straight tournament title.

The victory came despite the hosts boasting a 14-4 advantage in shot attempts.

Suarez’s 50th minute goal put Barcelona ahead in the game and level in the tie after a 1-1 first leg at the Camp Nou.

Away goals have a way of turning two-legged ties on their ear, and Wednesday’s Copa del Rey semifinal second leg between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Bernabeu is no exception.

Barca would’ve liked a bid to go up 2-0 on the day when Sergio Ramos took down Ivan Rakitic, but no call arrived for the visitors.

The Blaugranas got their insurance marker through Real defender Raphael Varane, who turned an Ousmane Dembele cross into his own goal.

And Suarez doubled his haul to complete the score line, with Barca now set to face either Valencia or Real Betis in search of its fifth-straight Copa del Rey.

Athletic Bilbao and Madrid FC are the only other sides to win four in-a-row.

Man City keeps pace via Aguero penalty (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 27, 2019, 5:26 PM EST
  • Aguero gets PL-best 18th goal
  • Ederson stops sliding Carroll
  • Man City out-attempts Irons 20-2

A Sergio Aguero penalty was all Man City needed Wednesday in a 1-0 defeat of West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium.

City stayed within a point of leaders Liverpool, but is eight points clear of third place Spurs.

West Ham is 10th with 36 points.

Kevin De Bruyne produced an early chance for David Silva, but Man City’s longtime hero flicked it off the post.

Ederson made a fine save on Andy Carroll as West Ham managed to stay in the match despite an onslaught of Man City attempts.

The Citizens would need a spot kick to find their way onto the scoreboard, though, with Bernardo Silva felled inside a sea of West Ham tacklers in the 18.

Aguero finished his chance to reclaim the Premier League’s lead in goals from Mohamed Salah.

Romelu Lukaku: “We want to dominate”

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 27, 2019, 5:15 PM EST
Romelu Lukaku announced his return to form with two goals and a much better all-around display as Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.

The Belgian striker, starting up top after an injury saw Marcus Rashford only fit for the bench, stood tall with a calm finish in the first half and a lovely volley in the second half to keep Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unbeaten in the Premier League as United’s manager.

With a huge batch of injuries for Solskjaer to deal with (he was without eight regulars at Palace), Lukaku delivered and both he and Paul Pogba were guilty of big misses as the win could have been even more emphatic.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Lukaku revealed that United do not want to just focus on finishing in the top four this season.

“We want to dominate, we want to score goals and we want to keep clean sheets. We had the game under control,” Lukaku said. “Luke Shaw is our player of the season for me and I’m glad he gave me the pass for the first goal. When players come back from injury they can add to the team, it’s a really strong squad.”

Given United’s huge number of injuries, this was a very good win away at Palace just a few days after a draining draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Despite all of their injuries, United only sit five points behind third-place Tottenham and seem hungry week in, week out to win games. Solskjaer has now picked up more points (29) in his 11 games as United’s manager than Jose Mourinho did in his 17 games as their boss this season.

Their resurgence under Solskjaer carries on and Lukaku’s hunger epitomizes everything is good about the new United.