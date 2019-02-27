Romelu Lukaku: “We want to dominate”

Romelu Lukaku announced his return to form with two goals and a much better all-around display as Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.

The Belgian striker, starting up top after an injury saw Marcus Rashford only fit for the bench, stood tall with a calm finish in the first half and a lovely volley in the second half to keep Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unbeaten in the Premier League as United’s manager.

With a huge batch of injuries for Solskjaer to deal with (he was without eight regulars at Palace), Lukaku delivered and both he and Paul Pogba were guilty of big misses as the win could have been even more emphatic.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Lukaku revealed that United do not want to just focus on finishing in the top four this season.

“We want to dominate, we want to score goals and we want to keep clean sheets. We had the game under control,” Lukaku said. “Luke Shaw is our player of the season for me and I’m glad he gave me the pass for the first goal. When players come back from injury they can add to the team, it’s a really strong squad.”

Given United’s huge number of injuries, this was a very good win away at Palace just a few days after a draining draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Despite all of their injuries, United only sit five points behind third-place Tottenham and seem hungry week in, week out to win games. Solskjaer has now picked up more points (29) in his 11 games as United’s manager than Jose Mourinho did in his 17 games as their boss this season.

Their resurgence under Solskjaer carries on and Lukaku’s hunger epitomizes everything is good about the new United.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports