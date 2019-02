Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States women’s national team began its search for a third SheBelieves Cup title in four tries with a draw versus tournament debutantes Japan.

The other match saw England rebound from an early Brazil penalty to set up a pivotal second match with the USWNT.

USWNT 2-2 Japan

Yuka Momiki’s stoppage time marker was the second time the USWNT conceded a lead on Wednesday in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Alex Morgan scored a late goal after Emi Nakajima tied the match after halftime.

Morgan used her chest to redirect a Christen Press cross home with a 76th minute marker.

MORGAN GIVES THE U.S. THE LEAD! That would be her first of 2019 and No. 99 for her USWNT career 🇺🇸 #SheBelieves @alexmorgan13 pic.twitter.com/mhggcJk8ah — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 28, 2019

Unfortunately for the USWNT, a deft bit of Japanese footwork turned their back line and goalkeeper into a puddle on Momiki’s stoppage time equalizer.

Mistakes abound and Japan equalizes. Geez. Somehow the #USWNT has managed to take the lead twice, and Japan has equalized twice. pic.twitter.com/RDoigL1sHo — Caitlin Murray (@caitlinmurr) February 28, 2019

But the first goal…

Tobin Heath got the ball on the right wing and dribbled Saori Ariyoshi into a face plant, cueing up Megan Rapinoe for her 42nd international goal and giving Japan a welcome in its first ever SheBelieves Cup match.

No. 17 on the field. No. 1 in our hearts.@TobinHeath does what she wants. pic.twitter.com/UJtQSviref — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) February 28, 2019

England 2-1 Brazil

If you’re going to score a late winner for your country, might as well make it a worldie.

Arsenal forward Beth Mead hit this vicious strike to complete England’s comeback from a halftime deficit and send Brazil into the loss column.

England faces the USWNT next, while Brazil will meet Japan.

Two second half goals earn the @Lionesses a 2-1 win vs. @CBF_Futebol in their first match of the #SheBelievesCup. Up next, 🇺🇸 vs. 🇯🇵! pic.twitter.com/N423CQPB6g — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) February 27, 2019

