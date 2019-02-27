Southampton ease past sorry Fulham (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Romeu, Ward-Prowse score goals

Saints two points above bottom three

Fulham 10 points from safety

Southampton beat Fulham 2-0 at St Mary’s on Wednesday to drag themselves out of the relegation zone and pour more misery on the Cottagers.

First half goals from Oriol Romeu and James Ward-Prowse did the business for Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s side, while Fulham’s fans booed Claudio Ranieri and mocked their players throughout a woeful display.

Their status as a Premier League club is now in real jeopardy as they failed to turn up for a game they had to win to have any chance of staying up. Fulham are now 10 points from safety with 10 games to go.

With the win Saints now have 27 points and move two points above Cardiff, while Fulham have 17 points and remain in 19th place.

Saints had plenty of the ball early on with Nathan Redmond smashing over after some smart footwork.

Calum Chambers had a shot deflected wide after a wonderful flowing move from Fulham, then Redmond had a shot deflected over as the game got going.

Charlie Austin almost got on the end of a Ryan Bertrand cross before half time and from the resulting corner Saints took the lead. Bertrand’s corner caught Segio Rico flapping at it and Oriol Romeu’s shot from outside the box deflected in. 1-0.

Before the break Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg sent a shot from the edge of the box inches wide as Saints took control of the game. Fulham were a threat on the break as Aleksandar Mitrovic turned well in the box but Yan Valery blocked the shot and then Mitrovic fired over.

However, Saints got their second goal before the interval after good pressure forced Fulham into a mistake and Ward-Prowse followed up Redmond’s shot after Rico parried it. 2-0.

At the start of the second half Redmond was found with a short free kick but he dragged his shot wide with Saints attackers unable to get on the end of it.

Saints had several chances to stretch their lead but Fulham almost made it interesting as Ryan Babel hit the crossbar with a shot.

The Fulham fans then vented their frustration at Claudio Ranieri and Director of Football Operations Tony Khan in the final moments, as the Cottagers are now in a huge amount of trouble in 19th place.

