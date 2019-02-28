City Football Group strikes rich new uniform deal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City is going to look different next season.

No, the reigning Premier League champions did not announce that Pep Guardiola is not leaving, nor did they say Kevin De Bruyne or Sergio Aguero would be sold in the summer.

But City Football Group has announced a reported $863 million deal with clothing outfitter Puma which will cover many of its clubs, headlined by Man City and including Melbourne City FC (Australia), Girona FC (La Liga), Club Atlético Torque (Uruguay) and Sichuan Jiuniu FC (China).

City Football Group CEO Ferran Soriano says the deal “will reset the model for sports partnerships on a truly global scale.”

Notably the deal does not include New York City FC, who has a league-wide uniform deal through Major League Soccer.

Adidas signed a 10-year, $1.3 billion deal with Manchester United in 2014, so City does have some way to go to compete with the Red Devils in that area of revenue.

