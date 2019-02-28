CONCACAF Champions League: Red Bulls cruise, Monterrey survives

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s not a surprise that the New York Red Bulls handled their business in New Jersey considering how well they dealt with Atletico Pantoja in the Caribbean.

[ MORE: Chelsea 2-0 Spurs ]

More surprising is what happened in the other Wednesday match of CONCACAF Champions League play, where it took two penalty attempts for a Liga MX side to take care of a

Liga MX side Monterrey was held to a scoreless draw in El Salvador, and needed 86 minutes to find a break through at home to Alianza on Thursday.

The first attempt wasn’t enough, thanks to Alianza goalkeeper Victor Garcia.

¡Atajadón de Victor García! Así evitó el gol de penal el arquero de @AlianzaFC_sv. #SCCL2019 #MTYvALI pic.twitter.com/c9L0rQXBd5 — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) February 28, 2019

That’s when Nicolas Sanchez converted a penalty to set up a meeting with the winner of Herediano and Atlanta United (United trails 3-1 after one leg).

Back to Red Bull Arena, where Sean Davis, Daniel Royer, and Andreas Ivan all scored for New York, who held a 2-0 lead after the first leg at Los Guerreros and cruised to a 5-0 aggregate victory.

The Red Bulls will meet Santos Laguna in the quarterfinals.

Follow @NicholasMendola