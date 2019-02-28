CONCACAF Champions League: Red Bulls cruise, Monterrey survives

It’s not a surprise that the New York Red Bulls handled their business in New Jersey considering how well they dealt with Atletico Pantoja in the Caribbean.
More surprising is what happened in the other Wednesday match of CONCACAF Champions League play, where it took two penalty attempts for a Liga MX side to take care of a
Liga MX side Monterrey was held to a scoreless draw in El Salvador, and needed 86 minutes to find a break through at home to Alianza on Thursday.
The first attempt wasn’t enough, thanks to Alianza goalkeeper Victor Garcia.
That’s when Nicolas Sanchez converted a penalty to set up a meeting with the winner of Herediano and Atlanta United (United trails 3-1 after one leg).
Back to Red Bull Arena, where Sean Davis, Daniel Royer, and Andreas Ivan all scored for New York, who held a 2-0 lead after the first leg at Los Guerreros and cruised to a 5-0 aggregate victory.
The Red Bulls will meet Santos Laguna in the quarterfinals.
A handful of Major League Soccer sides are active in the CONCACAF Champions League, but all of the boys are back it this weekend with the start of the 2019 MLS league campaign.
With a new season comes a lot of new faces. Here are five players to watch closely over the first few weeks of the season (Well, four… and one to most likely watch come April).
Alejandro Pozuelo, Toronto FC* — The asterisks is our assumption that the Pozuelo move happens, with TFC reportedly splashing big cash in both salary and transfer fee to bring the 27-year-old from Genk at the end of the Jupiler Pro League’s regular season. Pozuelo has 7 goals and 18 assists between league play and the Europa League which is… pretty darn good.
Pity Martinez, Atlanta United — A 25-year-old attacker recently capped by Argentina, Pity starred in both matches of the Club World Cup for River Plate and has the potential to be the next big thing… and maybe not just in MLS.
Emmanuel Ledesma, FC Cincinnati — The former Middlesbrough man is deadly on set pieces and absolutely torched USL defenses last season. There’s little reason to think his production will drop off dramatically despite the jump in competitive levels.
Vito Mannone, Minnesota United — It’s difficult to put a goalkeeper on this list, but the Loons bringing Mannone into the side while also having veteran Bobby Shuttleworth and SuperDraft pick Dayne St. Clair on the books is a statement in itself. Mannone was not the reason Sunderland was relegated a few years, and was the picture of class in trying to help the Black Cats stay up.
Carles Gil, New England Revolution — At 26 and coming to our shores from Deportivo de la Coruna after a brief but interesting spell at Aston Villa, he’s one of the litmus tests on display this season in MLS.
Honorable mention: Alexandru Mitrita, New York City FC; Terrence Boyd, Toronto FC; Marco Fabian, Philadelphia Union; Orji Okwonkwo, Montreal Impact; Hwang in-Boem, Vancouver Whitecaps.
The United States women’s national team began its search for a third SheBelieves Cup title in four tries with a draw versus tournament debutantes Japan.
The other match saw England rebound from an early Brazil penalty to set up a pivotal second match with the USWNT.
USWNT 2-2 Japan
Yuka Momiki’s stoppage time marker was the second time the USWNT conceded a lead on Wednesday in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Alex Morgan scored a late goal after Emi Nakajima tied the match after halftime.
Morgan used her chest to redirect a Christen Press cross home with a 76th minute marker.
Unfortunately for the USWNT, a deft bit of Japanese footwork turned their back line and goalkeeper into a puddle on Momiki’s stoppage time equalizer.
But the first goal…
Tobin Heath got the ball on the right wing and dribbled Saori Ariyoshi into a face plant, cueing up Megan Rapinoe for her 42nd international goal and giving Japan a welcome in its first ever SheBelieves Cup match.
England 2-1 Brazil
If you’re going to score a late winner for your country, might as well make it a worldie.
Arsenal forward Beth Mead hit this vicious strike to complete England’s comeback from a halftime deficit and send Brazil into the loss column.
England faces the USWNT next, while Brazil will meet Japan.
Manuel Pellegrini both enjoyed and disliked his return to the Etihad Stadium.
The West Ham United manager is perhaps better known as man who guided Manchester City to the 2013-14 Premier League title and a pair of League Cups.
On Wednesday, he returned to his former haunt for the first time as an opposing manager. His Irons lost 1-0 on a controversial penalty awarded to Bernardo Silva, but the Etihad celebrated its “Charming Man.”
“I’m very happy with how the City fans received me. I’m very pleased with what they said. I’m not happy with the result because it was not a penalty. Bernardo Silva threw himself down when he felt a touch. Lanzini had the same thing but didn’t go down, so the referee didn’t whistle.”
Bernardo hit a crowd of men and it was hard to tell whether it was a foul that sent him to the turf, but City was otherwise good value for its slim win. And it’s nice that Pellegrini remains a key figure in City history despite the club’s decision to have him leave in favor of some guy named Pep Guardiola.
Jurgen Klopp was back to his confident self after his Liverpool reminded the Premier League just how lethal it can be when humming at top speed.
Virgil Van Dijk and Sadio Mane each scored twice in a 5-0 win over Watford, as it was the Reds turn to cruise to a win while Manchester City had to work hard for its three points.
After quipping that most teams in the world would be happy to have the “problems” of drawing Bayern Munich and Manchester United, Klopp turned to Wednesday’s performance. From the BBC:
“Tonight we were sensational. It was really good football. I am not aware of the noise from outside. I get it from press conferences. The journalists in Liverpool are very passionate. We have 69 points. We could have had 75 that’s possible. But we are playing a really good season. Let’s enjoy the ride and see as far as it takes us.”
The Reds have 10 more Premier League match days, and as few as one more additional match depending on their performance against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.
Will they win as many points or more than Man City the rest of the way?