FIFA bans Mozambique official for 15 years for taking bribes

20. Fulham — The last time Fulham fired a pair of managers in the same season, well, they got relegated. The hiring of Scott Parker may just be a, “Let’s see if you’ve got the stuff to lead us back next season.” Last week: 19 Season high: 11 Season low: 20
19. Huddersfield Town — A feel-good win for Jan Siewart at the John Smith’s Stadium against a very good Wolves team. Maybe they have a shot at survival? Almost certainly not, but maybe. Last week: 20 Season high: 16 Season low: 20
18. Cardiff City — As the Bluebirds slip into the Bottom Three, their remaining fixtures pick up in caliber of opponent. Uh oh? Last week: 15 Season high: 13 Season low: 20
17. Brighton and Hove Albion — In danger/eligible for the unlikely “Win a cup, qualify for Europe, get relegated” combination. Last week: 18 Season high: 9 Season low: 19
16. Burnley — Looking down after an 8-match unbeaten run to clearly see the drop zone is alarming. Last week: 14 Season high: 13 Season low: 20
15. Southampton — Ralphampton lives. Last week: 17 Season high: 13 Season low: 20
14. Newcastle United — There’s a world in which Rafa Benitez wins Manager of the Year, Miguel Almiron makes Mike Ashley realize the potential of a spending Newcastle, and next season does not involve a relegation fight. It’s somewhere, like the old TV show “Fringe,” and we bet there’s a lot of Geordies who would like to drag it through the breach. Last week: 16 Season high: 13 Season low: 19
13. Bournemouth — Since starting 6-2-2, the Cherries have collected 14 points. Not good, Ed. Not good. Last week: 9 Season high: 6 Season low: 14
12. Crystal Palace — Maybe this is Roy Hodgson‘s last Palace hurrah, but he’s getting a job done. Last week: 10 Season high: 6 Season low: 17
11. Everton — How huge would a Merseyside Derby result be for both the Toffees and the title race? Monumental. Last week: 13 Season high: 5 Season low: 15
10. Leicester City — I’m not sure that Brendan Rodgers fixes anything, but the Foxes are better than what they showed under Claude Puel. Last week: 12 Season high: 7 Season low: 13
9. West Ham United — Manuel Pellegrini‘s done a fine job, but needs to pile up points over the next four matches to give the Irons a legit shot at seventh. Last week: 11
Season high: 6
Season low: 20
8. Watford — What is this team? Last week: 8 Season high: 4 Season low: 14
7. Wolves — A dry patch has seen Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men claim just two of nine available points while losing to Huddersfield Town and drawing Newcastle and Bournemouth. We hate to say it, but that could be it for their European aspirations given Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United on the back end. Last week: 6 Season high: 5 Season low: 13
6. Chelsea — That was a quality win against Spurs. You might even call it a Kepa (We’ll be here all night). Last week: 7 Season high: 1 Season low: 7
5. Spurs — There’s a school of thought that Spurs have overachieved in their continued finishes inside the Top Three, but this season feels like a couple of colossal missed opportunities. One was the summer transfer window, and the other is the last five days. Last week: 3 Season high: 2 Season low: 8
4. Arsenal — They are fun again, yeah, but the Gunners also very much carry the vibe that Arsene Wenger left behind (both the good and bad parts). We kinda want to see Unai Emery, Season 2 without seeing any more of the first edition. Last week: 5 Season high: 2 Season low: 9
3. Manchester United — *New season high*— Fun again. And we’ve also learned through the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era that the Ed Woodward redemption tour is a thing; This roster, even with its lack of spending on defenders, gave the Red Devils enough to compete in England. Last week: 4 Season high: 3 Season low: 14
2. Manchester City — Tick, tock. Tick, tock. Will Liverpool open the door? Last week: 1 Season high: 1 Season low: 3
1. Liverpool — The fact is that Liverpool’s point against Manchester United gives it an advantage only exceeded by one other facet; Liverpool may only have Premier League matches on its docket within a couple of weeks, while Man City remains alive in three competitions. Last week: 2 Season high: 1 Season low: 4
In any other league, you’d take a peek at how 2018 went and expect much of the same; Throw some league legends leaving the East — David Villa and Sebastian Giovinco — and you’d consider whether some records might be broken by the returning Top Two.
But this is Major League Soccer, where no power is permanent. Here’s a quick way to keep you up to speed, in reverse order of 2018 finish.
FC Cincinnati — Manager Alan Koch brings a deep midfield and defense into MLS, hoping that Emmanuel Ledesma and Fanendo Adi can combine to get enough goals to surprise the league.
Star player: Ledesma. Yes, that Ledesma. He’s a wizard, but moving from USL to MLS will take some acclimation.
Realistic expectation: Miss the playoffs but use a rowdy stadium and signs of progress to scare plenty of people along the way.
Orlando City SC — This team is going to look massively different, as former Burnley player James O’Connor gets a full season to do what worked for him as a USL manager at Louisville City.
Star player: Nani. It’s difficult to imagine him not having an incredible amount of success in attack.
Realistic expectation: Find consistency and chemistry, challenge for a playoff spot.
Chicago Fire — Possibly adding Nicolas Gaitan to a crew of creators which includes Djordje Mihailovic should give Veljko Paunovic a chance to succeed, but can the Fire defend their own area?
Star player: Bastian Schweinsteiger. Whenever he plays, Chicago is simply the best version of itself.
Realistic expectation: Compete for a playoff spot, but likely fall just short.
Toronto FC — An absolute mess made more remarkable by the fact that arguably the same unit destroyed MLS in 2017. A healthy Jozy Altidore may be more important than many thought, but he’s not quite healthy now, is he?
Star player: Jonathan Osorio. Yes, really. Until we know that Jonathan Pozuelo is coming through the door or that Altidore’s fit enough to dominate, count on the hometown midfielder to continue as a leader after a 10-goal season.
Realistic expectation: Altidore stays healthy, Terrence Boyd feasts off his rebounds, and Toronto gets back into the Top Six.
New England Revolution — The are a lot of ifs for Brad Friedel‘s men, who have to hope that Edgar Castillo’s resurgent 2018 was not a one-off, and that Carles Gil is ready to bring consistent performances from Spain.
Star player: Gil. It’s going to have to be.
Realistic expectation: The opposite of last season; A slow start will eventually turn into some young pieces finding positive roles.
Montreal Impact — Remi Garde turned the Quebecois side into a good group of competitors down the stretch, and will hope either Orji Okwonkwo or Maxi Urruti finds the form to feast on the wizardry of Saphir Taider and Ignacio Piatti.
Star player: Piatti. He’s among the most overlooked superstars in MLS history.
Realistic expectation: A playoff spot and hopes for lightning in a MLS Cup Playoffs bottle.
Philadelphia Union — This is by far Philly’s best chance to make a run in its history, from Andre Blake at the back to new playmaker Marco Fabian.
Star player: Fabian. Will he be patient enough with the Union to allow them to gel? Because he’s got the gifts to dominate the East.
Realistic expectation: A home first round playoff game.
Columbus Crew SC — Caleb Porter’s back in Ohio, hoping to burnish his reputation by producing more consistent success than the brutal highs and lows of his tenure in Portland. Remember: Gregg Berhalter consistently out-performed the club’s budget.
Star player: Gyasi Zardes. Forget your USMNT impression of him; In MLS, he just scores goals.
Realistic expectation: A fight for the final playoff spot.
DC United — Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta get a full season together, and DC fans will rightly be dreaming of the postseason.
Star player: Acosta. Rooney’s a star and an engine, but Acosta’s the one who nearly had Paris Saint-Germain on his shirt this winter.
Realistic expectation: Multiple home playoff games.
New York City FC — Dome Torrent has not yet replicated Patrick Vieira’s success and lost David Villa to Vissel Kobe; Will an offseason of preparation and Alexandru Mitrita and Keaton Parks be the right additions to keep up playoff spirit?
Star player: Maxi Moralez. At his best, he’s MVP caliber good.
Realistic expectation: A home playoff game.
Atlanta United — There are questions here; Miguel Almiron is already showing the Premier League how fortunate Atlanta was to have a player of his elite quality, and Frank De Boer is implementing a season quite different than Tata Martino. But Atlanta won it all in Year Two, and has a gifted squad.
Star player: Josef Martinez. It’s reasonable to think the answer will be Pity Martinez by the end of the season, but you’re not the star player when the MLS single season goal record holder is returning for another season and committed to Georgia.
Realistic expectation: Compete for the Supporters’ Shield, MLS Cup, and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
New York Red Bulls — The only question here is not how good Tyler Adams was, rather how difficult it will be to find someone to do what he did so well at a functional level. RBNY should again be one of the best teams in the league.
Star player: Kaku. A playmaker of the highest order.
Realistic expectation: Compete for every bit of hardware they want while blooding the next wave of Red Bulls through their prolific set-up.
Altidore missed all but 13 matches last season and is still dealing with injury problems to start this one, but scored seven times in 877 league minutes.
The 29-year-old striker has been given a huge vote of confidence from new TFC general manager Ali Curtis:
“Jozy has been a big part of the organization and the new contract ensures that he will remain with the club for years to come. While it is important to make changes to your roster in different moments, continuity is also a critical component to successful organizations,” said Toronto FC General Manager Ali Curtis. “Jozy is an excellent player and he is capable of playing an enormous role in leading our club to success. On a professional level, I am looking forward to working with Jozy, but on personal level, I’m looking forward to getting to know him for the person that he has developed into.”
Altidore won the 2018 MLS Cup with TFC, and has 60 goals in 114 appearances with the Reds.
He also has 41 USMNT goals in 110 caps, both Top Ten figures for the national team. Altidore is 16 goals behind the program record shared by Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey.