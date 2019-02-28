More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Fulham’s Ranieri fired

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 28, 2019, 10:06 AM EST
Claudio Ranieri met with his Fulham bosses on Thursday and the Cottagers relieved him of his duties, setting up the London club for a three-manager Premier League relegation season.

Again. Woof.

Ranieri took over for Slavisa Jokanovic in November, with the club mired in last place via five points in 12 matches.

The former Leicester City and Chelsea boss has overseen 16 matches, with Fulham acquiring a further 12 points.

Scott Parker will serve as caretaker manager, and Fulham did not put too much blame on Ranieri. From FulhamFC.com:

“Following our discussion this afternoon, Claudio Ranieri agreed to my decision that a change was in the best interest of everyone. No surprise to me, Claudio was a perfect gentleman, as always. Claudio’s tenure at Fulham didn’t produce the outcome we anticipated and needed when I appointed him as Manager in November, but be assured he is not solely to blame for the position we are in today.”

The Cottagers sit 10 points back of 17th place Southampton despite splashing big summer money on Aleksandar Mitrovic, Jean Michael Seri, Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa, and Andre Schurrle amongst others.

They were a sexy pick to compete for a Europa League place but have instead wallowed in the relegation zone all season.

Is that on Ranieri? His resume suggested him as an ideal candidate to quickly bring a new team together, but it hasn’t happened and the side continues to ship goal after goal.

That seems likely to be down to players more than system, but here we sit with Jokanovic-Ranieri-Parker ready to be the new Jol-Meulensteen-Magath.

Vinicius Junior called up for Brazil for 1st time

Associated PressFeb 28, 2019, 11:42 AM EST
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Vinicius Junior has been called up to the Brazilian national team for the first time for friendly matches against Panama and the Czech Republic.

The 18-year-old striker has become a key player for Real Madrid this season.

Brazil coach Tite also called up midfielder Felipe Anderson and striker Richarlison.

Brazil is preparing to host the Copa America in June.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Ddefenders: Alex Sandro (Juventus), Danilo (Manchester City), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Eder Militao (Porto), Dani Alves (Paris Saint-Germain), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain), Miranda (Inter Milan)

Midfielders: Allan (Napoli), Arthur (Barcelona), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Felipe Anderson (West Ham), Lucas Paqueta (AC Milan)

Forwards: Everton (Gremio), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Richarlison (Everton), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

No Kane punishment for Azpilicueta incident

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 28, 2019, 10:51 AM EST
Harry Kane is not going to face any punishment for an incident with Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta on Wednesday.

Kane was caught on camera moving his head toward Azpilicueta in a head butting motion, but the referee did not discipline the Spurs and England star.

In many similar instances, players do not receive post-match repercussions because the referee saw the incident and didn’t address it on the field. That appears to be the case here.

Kane is one of the better behaved players in the league, but does have a bit of a nasty streak as evidenced by reckless tackles on Florian Lejeune and Raheem Sterling in recent seasons.

There are so many head-on incidents in the Premier League that are not disciplined. Perhaps there needs to be some clarity on what constitutes an infraction, because it seems like these “comings together” earn cards less and less in recent seasons.

Premier League relegation picture in focus

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 28, 2019, 9:13 AM EST
Six teams are within six points of the final relegation place following big wins for Newcastle United and Southampton at midweek in the Premier League.

Cardiff City is the side set for the drop at the moment, holding just 10 precious matches on their season docket.

[ MORE: Top MLS Newcomers ]

The good news is that the Bluebirds are within a single win over getting over the line, and that 16th place Brighton and Hove Albion’s match-in-hand is against dangerous Chelsea.

Before we go into what looms for these six side, here’s the portion of the table in question (Apologies to Fulham and Huddersfield Town and their quests for 10-plus point great escapes, but we’re excluding miracles in this particular study).

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 13. Newcastle United 28 8 7 13 26 34 -8 6-1-8 2-6-5 31
 14. Crystal Palace 28 8 6 14 32 38 -6 3-4-7 5-2-7 30
 15. Burnley 28 8 6 14 31 50 -19 5-2-6 3-4-8 30
 16. Brighton & Hove Albion 27 7 6 14 29 41 -12 5-4-4 2-2-10 27
 17. Southampton 28 6 9 13 30 46 -16 3-6-5 3-3-8 27
18. Cardiff City 28 7 4 17 25 55 -30 5-2-8 2-2-9 25

Let’s begin at the bottom: Cardiff City still faces four of the big boys in Chelsea, Man Cirty, Liverpool, and Manchester United, but also sees six-pointers with Burnley, Brighton, and Fulham. At current pace, the Cottagers will have already been relegated by the time they host Cardiff on April 27.

Southampton‘s Wednesday win over Fulham could hardly have come at a better point on the schedule, given a three-match run against Manchester United, Spurs, and Watford. Saints will have a trio of perceived six-pointers (Brighton, Newcastle, and Huddersfield Town).

Brighton and Hove Albion has that match-in-hand, though it will still have added action with a visit to Millwall and in the FA Cup quarterfinals as well as potential for a longer run. The Seagulls can ease their burden a bit by beating visitors Huddersfield on Saturday, and still face Cardiff, Saints, and Newcastle before a rough finish away to Arsenal and home to Man City.

Burnley lost significant momentum with its 2-0 loss to Newcastle, which feels pretty harsh coming off an 8-match unbeaten run. Sean Dyche‘s Clarets have a tricky fixture list to navigate, and its final four matches are tests at Chelsea, home to Man City, away to Everton, and home to Arsenal. Saturday at home to Palace and April 13 home to Cardiff look monumental.

Crystal Palace is back in the relegation picture, but could be close to safe and sound within 10 days, as Burnley and Cardiff are next before FA Cup quarterfinal action at Watford. Huddersfield and Newcastle follow, and it’s very hard to see the Eagles not getting enough points from their next four matches to survive. If not, May 4 at Cardiff City will be a big one.

Rafa Benitez‘s Newcastle United road into the finale isn’t easy, but could be much worse. Liverpool and Arsenal are their lone Top Six tests, the latter at home, and there are four current relegation candidates on their docket. A finale at Fulham, who will likely be relegated by then, presents an unpredictable item. Newcastle will be aware of the freedom that comes with playing after relegation, having smoked Spurs in the last match of the season three years ago.

Report: LA sells $3.5m Kamara to Chinese Super League side

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 28, 2019, 8:40 AM EST
The LA Galaxy have reportedly offloaded one of their big names, though it isn’t one of their problematic four Designated Players.

[ MORE: Top MLS Newcomers ]

Reports say that the Galaxy have sold Norwegian star striker Ola Kamara to Chinese Super League club Shenzhen FC for $3.5 million.

Kamara, 29, scored 49 goals in three seasons between the Galaxy and Columbus.

He joins fellow Norwegian national teamer and longtime Rosenborgs and Saint-Etienne midfielder Ole Kristian Selnæs on the books of Shenzhen, whose season begins Saturday morning.