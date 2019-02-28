Ramos banned for two matches for deliberate booking

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s a new team at the top, a new one at the bottom, and a club reaching its highest point of the season… in terms of power rankings and maybe soon in terms of the table.

[ MORE: Ranieri fired ]

20. Fulham — The last time Fulham fired a pair of managers in the same season, well, they got relegated. The hiring of Scott Parker may just be a, “Let’s see if you’ve got the stuff to lead us back next season.”

Last week: 19

Season high: 11

Season low: 20



19. Huddersfield Town — A feel-good win for Jan Siewart at the John Smith’s Stadium against a very good Wolves team. Maybe they have a shot at survival? Almost certainly not, but maybe.

Last week: 20

Season high: 16

Season low: 20



18. Cardiff City — As the Bluebirds slip into the Bottom Three, their remaining fixtures pick up in caliber of opponent. Uh oh?

Last week: 15

Season high: 13

Season low: 20



17. Brighton and Hove Albion — In danger/eligible for the unlikely “Win a cup, qualify for Europe, get relegated” combination.

Last week: 18

Season high: 9

Season low: 19



16. Burnley — Looking down after an 8-match unbeaten run to clearly see the drop zone is alarming.

Last week: 14

Season high: 13

Season low: 20



15. Southampton — Ralphampton lives.

Last week: 17

Season high: 13

Season low: 20



14. Newcastle United — There’s a world in which Rafa Benitez wins Manager of the Year, Miguel Almiron makes Mike Ashley realize the potential of a spending Newcastle, and next season does not involve a relegation fight. It’s somewhere, like the old TV show “Fringe,” and we bet there’s a lot of Geordies who would like to drag it through the breach.

Last week: 16

Season high: 13

Season low: 19

13. Bournemouth — Since starting 6-2-2, the Cherries have collected 14 points. Not good, Ed. Not good.

Last week: 9

Season high: 6

Season low: 14

12. Crystal Palace — Maybe this is Roy Hodgson‘s last Palace hurrah, but he’s getting a job done.

Last week: 10

Season high: 6

Season low: 17

11. Everton — How huge would a Merseyside Derby result be for both the Toffees and the title race? Monumental.

Last week: 13

Season high: 5

Season low: 15

10. Leicester City — I’m not sure that Brendan Rodgers fixes anything, but the Foxes are better than what they showed under Claude Puel.

Last week: 12

Season high: 7

Season low: 13



9. West Ham United — Manuel Pellegrini‘s done a fine job, but needs to pile up points over the next four matches to give the Irons a legit shot at seventh.

Last week: 11

Season high: 6

Season low: 20



8. Watford — What is this team?

Last week: 8

Season high: 4

Season low: 14



7. Wolves — A dry patch has seen Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men claim just two of nine available points while losing to Huddersfield Town and drawing Newcastle and Bournemouth. We hate to say it, but that could be it for their European aspirations given Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United on the back end.

Last week: 6

Season high: 5

Season low: 13



6. Chelsea — That was a quality win against Spurs. You might even call it a Kepa (We’ll be here all night).

Last week: 7

Season high: 1

Season low: 7



5. Spurs — There’s a school of thought that Spurs have overachieved in their continued finishes inside the Top Three, but this season feels like a couple of colossal missed opportunities. One was the summer transfer window, and the other is the last five days.

Last week: 3

Season high: 2

Season low: 8

4. Arsenal — They are fun again, yeah, but the Gunners also very much carry the vibe that Arsene Wenger left behind (both the good and bad parts). We kinda want to see Unai Emery, Season 2 without seeing any more of the first edition.

Last week: 5

Season high: 2

Season low: 9

3. Manchester United — *New season high*— Fun again. And we’ve also learned through the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era that the Ed Woodward redemption tour is a thing; This roster, even with its lack of spending on defenders, gave the Red Devils enough to compete in England.

Last week: 4

Season high: 3

Season low: 14

2. Manchester City — Tick, tock. Tick, tock. Will Liverpool open the door?

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 3



1. Liverpool — The fact is that Liverpool’s point against Manchester United gives it an advantage only exceeded by one other facet; Liverpool may only have Premier League matches on its docket within a couple of weeks, while Man City remains alive in three competitions.

Last week: 2

Season high: 1

Season low: 4

