Report: De Gea demands new Man United contract

David De Gea reportedly wants to extend his stay at Manchester United well Into the future. But he also wants a massive pay raise.

According to a report in The Telegraph, David De Gea is asking for a new contract with wages at the same level as teammate Alexis Sanchez. Sanchez is reportedly earning more than $660,000 per week in base salary and bonuses.

The report claims that De Gea earns around $320,000 per week in his current contract. Man United picked up his one-year club option last November, but Man United will want to secure his future by the end of this summer. De Gea reportedly has a contract through the end of June, 2020.

De Gea is certainly one of the top three goalkeepers in the Premier League. At 28-years old, he’s entering his prime as well. But it will be difficult for Man United to give De Gea, or anyone else, wages as high as Sanchez. In De Gea’s defense, he is probably worth that amount to Man United.

Man United will have a big decision to make this summer. Will they sell De Gea for his maximum value, or give him a huge raise. Perhaps it’s a starting point in negotiations, and the two sides will eventually agree in the middle. Man United would find it very hard to replace De Gea, both for the saves he’s made and the stature he has at the club.