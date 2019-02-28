More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

Report: LA sells $3.5m Kamara to Chinese Super League side

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 28, 2019, 8:40 AM EST
The LA Galaxy have reportedly offloaded one of their big names, though it isn’t one of their problematic four Designated Players.

Reports say that the Galaxy have sold Norwegian star striker Ola Kamara to Chinese Super League club Shenzhen FC for $3.5 million.

Kamara, 29, scored 49 goals in three seasons between the Galaxy and Columbus.

He joins fellow Norwegian national teamer and longtime Rosenborgs and Saint-Etienne midfielder Ole Kristian Selnæs on the books of Shenzhen, whose season begins Saturday morning.

Reports: Fulham’s Ranieri could be fired

AP Photo/Matt Dunham
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 28, 2019, 10:06 AM EST
Claudio Ranieri is set to meet with his Fulham bosses on Thursday as the Cottagers may have a three-manager Premier League relegation season.

Again. Woof.

Ranieri took over for Slavisa Jokanovic in November, with the club mired in last place via five points in 12 matches.

The former Leicester City and Chelsea boss has overseen 16 matches, with Fulham acquiring a further 12 points.

The Cottagers sit 10 points back of 17th place Southampton despite splashing big summer money on Aleksandar Mitrovic, Jean Michael Seri, Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa, and Andre Schurrle amongst others.

They were a sexy pick to compete for a Europa League place but have instead wallowed in the relegation zone all season.

Is that on Ranieri? His resume suggested him as an ideal candidate to quickly bring a new team together, but it hasn’t happened and the side continues to ship goal after goal.

That seems likely to be down to players more than system, but here we sit with Jokanovic-Ranieri-TBD ready to be the new Jol-Meulensteen-Magath.

Premier League relegation picture in focus

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 28, 2019, 9:13 AM EST
Six teams are within six points of the final relegation place following big wins for Newcastle United and Southampton at midweek in the Premier League.

Cardiff City is the side set for the drop at the moment, holding just 10 precious matches on their season docket.

The good news is that the Bluebirds are within a single win over getting over the line, and that 16th place Brighton and Hove Albion’s match-in-hand is against dangerous Chelsea.

Before we go into what looms for these six side, here’s the portion of the table in question (Apologies to Fulham and Huddersfield Town and their quests for 10-plus point great escapes, but we’re excluding miracles in this particular study).

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 13. Newcastle United 28 8 7 13 26 34 -8 6-1-8 2-6-5 31
 14. Crystal Palace 28 8 6 14 32 38 -6 3-4-7 5-2-7 30
 15. Burnley 28 8 6 14 31 50 -19 5-2-6 3-4-8 30
 16. Brighton & Hove Albion 27 7 6 14 29 41 -12 5-4-4 2-2-10 27
 17. Southampton 28 6 9 13 30 46 -16 3-6-5 3-3-8 27
18. Cardiff City 28 7 4 17 25 55 -30 5-2-8 2-2-9 25

Let’s begin at the bottom: Cardiff City still faces four of the big boys in Chelsea, Man Cirty, Liverpool, and Manchester United, but also sees six-pointers with Burnley, Brighton, and Fulham. At current pace, the Cottagers will have already been relegated by the time they host Cardiff on April 27.

Southampton‘s Wednesday win over Fulham could hardly have come at a better point on the schedule, given a three-match run against Manchester United, Spurs, and Watford. Saints will have a trio of perceived six-pointers (Brighton, Newcastle, and Huddersfield Town).

Brighton and Hove Albion has that match-in-hand, though it will still have added action with a visit to Millwall and in the FA Cup quarterfinals as well as potential for a longer run. The Seagulls can ease their burden a bit by beating visitors Huddersfield on Saturday, and still face Cardiff, Saints, and Newcastle before a rough finish away to Arsenal and home to Man City.

Burnley lost significant momentum with its 2-0 loss to Newcastle, which feels pretty harsh coming off an 8-match unbeaten run. Sean Dyche‘s Clarets have a tricky fixture list to navigate, and its final four matches are tests at Chelsea, home to Man City, away to Everton, and home to Arsenal. Saturday at home to Palace and April 13 home to Cardiff look monumental.

Crystal Palace is back in the relegation picture, but could be close to safe and sound within 10 days, as Burnley and Cardiff are next before FA Cup quarterfinal action at Watford. Huddersfield and Newcastle follow, and it’s very hard to see the Eagles not getting enough points from their next four matches to survive. If not, May 4 at Cardiff City will be a big one.

Rafa Benitez‘s Newcastle United road into the finale isn’t easy, but could be much worse. Liverpool and Arsenal are their lone Top Six tests, the latter at home, and there are four current relegation candidates on their docket. A finale at Fulham, who will likely be relegated by then, presents an unpredictable item. Newcastle will be aware of the freedom that comes with playing after relegation, having smoked Spurs in the last match of the season three years ago.

City Football Group strikes rich new uniform deal

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 28, 2019, 7:56 AM EST
Manchester City is going to look different next season.

No, the reigning Premier League champions did not announce that Pep Guardiola is not leaving, nor did they say Kevin De Bruyne or Sergio Aguero would be sold in the summer.

But City Football Group has announced a reported $863 million deal with clothing outfitter Puma which will cover many of its clubs, headlined by Man City and including Melbourne City FC (Australia), Girona FC (La Liga), Club Atlético Torque (Uruguay) and Sichuan Jiuniu FC (China).

City Football Group CEO Ferran Soriano says the deal “will reset the model for sports partnerships on a truly global scale.”

Notably the deal does not include New York City FC, who has a league-wide uniform deal through Major League Soccer.

Adidas signed a 10-year, $1.3 billion deal with Manchester United in 2014, so City does have some way to go to compete with the Red Devils in that area of revenue.

CONCACAF Champions League: Red Bulls cruise, Monterrey survives

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 28, 2019, 12:26 AM EST
It’s not a surprise that the New York Red Bulls handled their business in New Jersey considering how well they dealt with Atletico Pantoja in the Caribbean.

More surprising is what happened in the other Wednesday match of CONCACAF Champions League play, where it took two penalty attempts for a Liga MX side to take care of a

Liga MX side Monterrey was held to a scoreless draw in El Salvador, and needed 86 minutes to find a break through at home to Alianza on Thursday.

The first attempt wasn’t enough, thanks to Alianza goalkeeper Victor Garcia.

That’s when Nicolas Sanchez converted a penalty to set up a meeting with the winner of Herediano and Atlanta United (United trails 3-1 after one leg).

Back to Red Bull Arena, where Sean Davis, Daniel Royer, and Andreas Ivan all scored for New York, who held a 2-0 lead after the first leg at Los Guerreros and cruised to a 5-0 aggregate victory.

The Red Bulls will meet Santos Laguna in the quarterfinals.