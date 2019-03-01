More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Dortmund collapse continues in Augsburg loss; Bayern to pull level?

Associated PressMar 1, 2019, 6:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) Ji Dong-won scored twice against his former club as relegation-threatened Augsburg dealt Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga title hopes a blow with a 2-1 win on Friday.

Ji, who endured a frustrating half season at Dortmund in 2014, struck in each half to hand Lucien Favre’s side only its second defeat of the season and open the door for Bayern Munich to move level on points at Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Dortmund had two good chances with Marco Reus, returning from injury, having his shot blocked by Augsburg keeper Gregor Kobel, who also saved Manuel Akanji’s header.

But a mistake from Dan-Axel Zagadou allowed Andre Hahn to find Ji, who swiped in the rebound after his first effort was blocked by the retreating Akanji.

Kobel then came to Augsburg’s rescue before the break when he saved Jacob Bruun Larsen’s shot.

Favre brought on Paco Alcacer and Raphael Guerreiro in a bid to find the equalizer with about 25 minutes remaining, but Ji made it 2-0 by chipping the ball over helpless keeper Roman Buerki after a mislaid pass from Achraf Hakimi.

Alcacer was denied by Kobel’s brilliant save before breaking his seven-game goalless spell after being set up by Mario Goetze with 10 minutes remaining.

Kobel then made his eighth save against Goetze late as Augsburg moved five points ahead of Stuttgart in the relegation zone.

MLS, RSL legend Rimando announces 2019 will be final season

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 1, 2019, 4:49 PM EST
Leave a comment

Nick Rimando has done everything a goalkeeper could possibly do during his 19-year MLS career… except win the ever-elusive Goalkeeper of the Year award, of course.

[ MORE: 2019 Western Conference preview | Eastern Conference ]

Inarguably the greatest goalkeeper in league history — given the heights he reached at the position, both figuratively and literally; the way he revolutionized the position in MLS and made everyone rethink how a goalkeeper could look and play; and the longevity with which he did all of it — Rimando announced on Friday that the 2019 season, his 20th, will be his last. He will retire next winter at the age of 40.

Rimando, already the MLS record holder for career clean sheets, wins, saves, and appearances, is a two-time MLS Cup winner (2004, D.C. United; 2009, Real Salt Lake) and five-time All-Star (2011-2015). He was voted MLS Cup MVP in 2009. Two factors — his 5-foot-10 height, and the parallel careers of stalwarts Tim Howard and Brad Guzan — limited Rimando to just 22 caps for the U.S. men’s national team.

[ MORE: Predicting the 2019 MLS season | Growth is still the name of the game ]

While the league’s Goalkeeper of the Year award should be renamed in his honor, Rimando won the award despite setting the standard for MLS ‘keepers for nearly a decade.

Premier League Preview: Tottenham Hotspur v. Arsenal

Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 1, 2019, 4:03 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • North London derby, for the 198th time
  • NLD wins: Arsenal – 82, Spurs – 64, Draws – 51 (all competitions)
  • Arsenal 4-2 Spurs, in December
  • Arsenal 0-2 Spurs, two weeks later (League Cup)

It feels like I write this sentence ahead of the season’s final north London derby every season, and it applies once again in March 2019: no matter the drastically different paths they take to arrive here, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal always seem to come together, both in the Premier League table and on the field, at a crucial crossroads this time of year.

Just a week ago, Tottenham led Arsenal by 10 points, and St. Totteringham’s Day could have just about been canceled for the third straight year. Then, Spurs lost back-to-back PL games for the first time since September, and the gap is now four points and successive places in the table. Up next? Yes, of course, the Gunners visit the new White Hart Lane Wembley Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

If one of these clubs ceased to exist, the other might as well fold and dissolve its assets as well, because what would be the point without its adversary? Good, never great. Top-four, never title winners. Kings of north London, or not.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Harry Kane recently returned from yet another ankle ligament injury, so Spurs should be operating at full-strength and humming right along, right? Try again. Sure, Kane leads his side with 15 goals this season (fourth-most in the PL) and he even bagged one on his return against Burnley last weekend, but Spurs managed to win six of eight games in his absence and scored 18 goals in the process (six from Son Heung-min). Since Kane returned? The aforementioned defeats in succession, and just the lone goal scored.

On the other side, Arsenal have waltzed to three straight PL victories in exceedingly comfortable fashion (a two-goal lead before halftime of each). That said, the difference in the Gunners’ home and away records this season is startling: 12 wins in 15 games at home (38 points), compared to just 5 wins in 13 games away from home (18 points). Their victory over last-place and almost-relegated Huddersfield Town two weeks ago was their first away win since November. It’s unclear if Mesut Ozil is back in the good graces of manager Unai Emery, but the club’s highest-paid player made just his fourth PL start in three months on Wednesday and tallied a goal and an assist.

Injuries

Spurs OUT: Eric Dier (tonsillitis), Dele Alli (hamstring); RETURNING: Jan Vertonghen (hip) | Arsenal — OUT: Hector Bellerin (knee), Danny Welbeck (ankle), Rob Holding (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Laurent Koscielny (knock), Sead Kolasinac (knock)

What they’re saying

Mauricio Pochettino, on NLD lessons: “I’ve learned that every game is completely different and you cannot guess what is going to happen. You need to be ready for different circumstances. It’s always special, always different. I’ve learned that if you have a lot of experience playing this type of game, it shows you the more times you play, you understand that it’s not a plan, it’s to play with your heart, to play with focus and try to deliver your best. One game and another game is never similar. We saw that when we played in the Premier League and then the Carabao Cup, two different results, performances and two completely different games. We need to be ready for all circumstances that can happen in the game.”

Unai Emery, on catching Spurs: “We have been speaking about the opportunity [to finish above Tottenham]. Each match is giving us the opportunity to win three points. There was a 10-point difference between Tottenham and us two weeks ago and now it is four points. … The big opportunity for us is to play with confidence in our moment. They have lost two matches but are having a very big season.”

Prediction

It’s been nearly five years (10 games) since one of these sides last won a league meeting away from home. Thus, advantage Spurs, to get something out of this one. In nine NLD appearances (PL only), Kane has scored nine goals, so it’s pretty safe to assume he’ll bag at least one. Still, it’s hard to look at Spurs’ midfield of Harry Winks and Mousa Sissoko and believe they can keep a clean sheet against Arsenal’s firepower. This one has wholly-unsatisfying-to-both-sides draw written all over it.

Fans who want to try their hand at predicting PL games can down the NBC Sports Predictor app, with a chance to win up to $50,000 each week. Download it on iOS or Google Play.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 1, 2019, 2:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ahead of the Premier League weekend there are so many storylines swirling, as teams prepare for their third game in a week.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Bournemouth 2-4 Man City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Wolves 2-0 Cardiff City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

West Ham 2-1 Newcastle – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Burnley 2-2 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Man United 2-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

 

 

 

 

Watford 2-1 Leicester – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Fulham 1-1 Chelsea – (Sunday, 9:05 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Everton 2-2 Liverpool – (Sunday, 11:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 1, 2019, 1:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

Matchweek 29 is almost here and things are really heating up at both ends of the Premier League table.

Add in three local derbies to the mix, and this weekend will be a wild one.

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Man City – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Man United v. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET:  Brighton v. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Wolves v. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: West Ham v. Newcastle – NBCSN [STREAM]

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Watford v. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
9:05 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:15 a.m. ET: Everton v. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]