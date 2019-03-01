More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP

Predicting the 2019 MLS standings

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 1, 2019, 1:03 PM EST
We are on the eve of the 2019 Major League Soccer season and that means one thing: it’s prediction time!

Here at PST we have been focusing on how each team in the Eastern and Western Conferences stack up, while myself, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards have gone one further and predicted how the final standings will look across MLS.

Below is how we think everything will shake out over the next eight months across the league.

JOE PRINCE-WRIGHT

Eastern Conference final standings 2019

1. Atlanta United
2. New York Red Bulls
3. DC United
4. New York City FC
5. Philadelphia Union
6. Toronto FC
7. Columbus Crew
8. Chicago Fire
9. Montreal Impact
10. FC Cincinnati
11. New England Revolution
12. Orlando City

Western Conference final standings 2019

1. LAFC
2. Sporting KC
3. Portland Timbers
4. LA Galaxy
5. Seattle Sounders
6. Vancouver Whitecaps
7. Real Salt Lake
8. San Jose Earthquakes
9. Houston Dynamo
10. FC Dallas
11. Minnesota United
12. Colorado Rapids

NICK MENDOLA

Eastern Conference final standings 2019

1. DC United
2. Atlanta United
3. New York Red Bulls
4. Philadelphia Union
5. Toronto FC
6. Montreal Impact
7. New York City FC
8. Chicago Fire
9. Orlando City
10. Columbus Crew
11. New England Revolution
12. FC Cincinnati

Western Conference final standings 2019

1. Sporting KC
2. LAFC
3. Portland Timbers
4. Vancouver Whitecaps
5. LA Galaxy
6. Seattle Sounders
7. Real Salt Lake
8. FC Dallas
9. Houston Dynamo
10. Minnesota United
11. Colorado Rapids
12. San Jose Earthquakes

ANDY EDWARDS

Eastern Conference final standings 2019

1. Atlanta United
2. New York Red Bulls
3. DC United
4. Columbus Crew
5. Philadelphia Union
6. Orlando City
7. New York City FC
8. Chicago Fire
9. Toronto FC
10. Montreal Impact
11. New England Revolution
12. FC Cincinnati

Western Conference final standings 2019

1. Sporting KC
2. LA Galaxy
3. Seattle Sounders
4. LAFC
5. Seattle Sounders
6. San Jose Earthquakes
7. Real Salt Lake
8. Colorado Rapids
9. Houston Dynamo
10. FC Dallas
11. Minnesota United
12. Vancouver Whitecaps

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 1, 2019, 2:24 PM EST
Ahead of the Premier League weekend there are so many storylines swirling, as teams prepare for their third game in a week.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Bournemouth 2-4 Man City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Wolves 2-0 Cardiff City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

West Ham 2-1 Newcastle – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Burnley 2-2 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Man United 2-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Watford 2-1 Leicester – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Fulham 1-1 Chelsea – (Sunday, 9:05 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Everton 2-2 Liverpool – (Sunday, 11:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 1, 2019, 1:46 PM EST
Matchweek 29 is almost here and things are really heating up at both ends of the Premier League table.

Add in three local derbies to the mix, and this weekend will be a wild one.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Man City – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Man United v. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET:  Brighton v. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Wolves v. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: West Ham v. Newcastle – NBCSN [STREAM]

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Watford v. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
9:05 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:15 a.m. ET: Everton v. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]

Top five Premier League storylines: Week 29

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 1, 2019, 12:19 PM EST
The games keep coming thick and fast across the Premier League, with another full slate of matches coming up this weekend.

Matchweek 29 sees plenty of derby games take center stage, while all eyes will remain on Liverpool and Manchester City as just one point separates them at the top of the table.

Below are a look at the top five storylines ahead of this weekend.

Arsenal have Tottenham in their sights – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM])

Arsenal have clawed their way back into the top four in recent weeks and a win against Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday will see them move just one point behind Spurs in the table. Unai Emery smells blood in the water.

“We have been speaking about the opportunity [to finish above Tottenham],” Emery said. “Each match is giving us the opportunity to win three points. There were 10 points between us and Tottenham two weeks ago and now it is four points.”

Arsenal have taken care of business emphatically against the teams they should beat in recent weeks, while Spurs have suffered back-to-back defeats this week and some are questioning whether Harry Kane‘s return to fitness has disrupted their balance in recent games. Regardless of that debate, Kane loves playing against Arsenal and the balance of power in north London has shifted over to Tottenham since Mauricio Pochettino has been in charge. That said, Emery’s men beat Spurs 4-2 in the PL earlier this season and Spurs won at Arsenal in the League Cup, so there is little between these teams. No motivation will be needed for either manager in this one, as a sellout crowd at Wembley will kick off the weekend.

Liverpool must avoid derby upset at Everton – (Sunday, 11:15 a.m. ET: Everton v. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM])

Jurgen Klopp has described Sunday’s Merseyside derby as a “World Cup final” for Everton and he’s not wrong. The Toffees will want to do whatever they can to scupper Liverpool’s title charge, and stopping Klopp’s men from getting maximum points on Sunday will go a long way towards doing that. Marco Silva‘s men should have drawn at Anfield earlier this season but Divock Origi‘s wild late goal won it for Liverpool. And although Liverpool have dominated this rivalry for decades, heading to Goodison hasn’t been easy for them in recent years as they’ve drawn four of their last five trips across Stanley Park. With Everton sitting comfortable in midtable, putting a big dent in Liverpool’s title bid is probably their main objective remaining this season. Expect a ferocious atmosphere at Goodison with Liverpool potentially in second place by the time the game kicks off on Sunday due to Man City’s clash at Bournemouth on Saturday. This is one of the biggest hurdles remaining for Liverpool in their title bid…

It is now one from six to go down

  • Saturday, 10 a.m. ET: Man United v. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
  • Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
  • Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET: West Ham v. Newcastle – NBCSN [STREAM]
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Huddersfield – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Following their defeat at Southampton in midweek and the firing of Claudio Ranieri, only a miracle will keep Fulham in the Premier League. Alongside Huddersfield they are now cut adrift at the bottom, with Fulham now 10 points from safety with 10 games to go. Cardiff City sit in the final relegation place, with Southampton, Brighton, Burnley, Crystal Palace and Newcastle hovering above them. It is now a case of one team from those six to join Huddersfield and Fulham in being relegated, and the remaining schedule for these teams varies greatly.

Saints have tough games coming up then an easier finish. Cardiff have a tough schedule. Newcastle have an easier one. Brighton and Burnley have tough schedules and Crystal Palace’s remaining games are a mixed bag. Momentum and form is everything at this point of the season and the likes of Newcastle, Palace, Burnley and Saints have it in varying degrees. If you’re a Cardiff or Brighton fan right now, you have to be concerned. The battle to avoid finishing in 18th will likely go down to the wire and it will be as agonizing as it is exciting for almost a third of the league.

Rodgers has to hit the ground running – (Sunday, 9:05 a.m. ET: Watford v. Leicester – NBCSN [STREAM])

Leicester pulled out all of the stops to get Brendan Rodgers from Celtic and now the former Swansea and Liverpool boss must hit the ground running as he returns to the Premier League. Claude Puel‘s time in charge of the Foxes was muddled and confusing for most of their squad, and it is likely Rodgers will get them back to basics between now and the end of the season. Rodgers will overhaul his squad and their style in the summer, as we know he loves to build from the back and push his wide defenders into attacking areas of the pitch. But Leicester still have a great opportunity to finish in seventh and qualify for Europe this season, with a favorable schedule and a squad hungry to impress the new manager and prove they can stick around beyond the summer.

Battle of the South American stars – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET: West Ham v. Newcastle – NBCSN [STREAM])

Miguel Almiron is making quite a name for himself in the Premier League after his January arrival from Atlanta United in Major League Soccer. The Paraguayan forward is already adored by the Newcastle faithful and has received standing ovations in his two masterful home displays (both wins) to push the Magpies away from relegation trouble. Next up: a trip to West Ham, one of the teams who were interested in signing him. The reason the Hammers maybe didn’t push quite as hard was due to Manuel Lanzini returning from injury a little sooner than expected and the Argentine playmaker adds a whole new dimension to Manuel Pellegrini‘s attack. The tenacious duo of Almiron and Lanzini will go head-to-head under the lights at the London Stadium on Saturday with both aiming to prove how important they are to their respective clubs.

Rodgers, Parker reveal pride at new jobs

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 1, 2019, 11:29 AM EST
There will be two new Premier League managers in the dugouts this weekend, as Brendan Rodgers takes charge of Leicester City for the first time and Scott Parker steps in at Fulham.

Rodgers’ first game in charge of the Foxes will be at Watford on Sunday (Watch live, 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), while Parker’s Fulham host Chelsea in a west London derby on the same day (Watch live, 9:05 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

After leaving Celtic, Rodgers has been the subject of abuse from fans of the Scottish giants but in his first press conference as Leicester boss the lifelong Celtic fan explained the decision he made was an incredibly tough one.

“It is a very, very difficult decision. If I was making this decision with my heart then I’d be at Celtic for life. It is an incredible club that I have supported all my life. If all happened very quickly,” Rodgers said. “I was presented an opportunity that came to me and of course, emotionally, you’re having to take that out. My decision was that after nearly three years at Celtic, with everything we achieved, the success we had on the pitch and the improvements we made off the pitch, I felt it was probably time to move on to my next challenge. I’ve had opportunities to leave in my three years at Celtic, but this was an opportunity I felt was too good to turn down.”

Rodgers added that “Celtic supporters will hurt” and he “understands how they feel” as there is now uncertainty regarding their future under interim manager Neil Lennon.

But focusing on Leicester, Rodgers believes qualifying for Europe and winning one of the domestic cup competitions is a realistic aim for his talented young squad.

“With the club having that ambition to move forward and keep progressing, that was ultimately what was the real draw. The expectancy is to challenge for a European place and look to win a trophy. That has to be the expectation,” Rodgers said. “I think what Leicester achieved a few years ago [winning the Premier League title] was an incredible story. It is recognized as one of the most incredible stories in the history of football. That will always be difficult to repeat. However, after a couple of years of instability their object is to move forward. For me to come here at this stage of the season was to come in and assess where the squad is at over these last remaining games and see where we can improve.”

Parker admitted that he has “mixed emotions” to take his first managerial job, as the former Charlton, Chelsea, West Ham, Tottenham, Newcastle and Fulham midfielder takes over from Claudio Ranieri.

The Italian coach was fired after Fulham lost 2-0 at Southampton on Wednesday as they’re now 10 points from safety with 10 games to go.

Parker, who was part of Ranieri’s coaching staff, has been placed in interim charge until the end of the season and his remit is clear: restore pride to the team.

“It’s definitely an audition. On a personal note this is something I started working towards seven years ago when I was a Spurs player,” Parker said. “I’ve got an ambition to be a manager. My main focus at this moment in time is getting the team together, finding some stability.”

The former England international knows it will be a huge ask to keep Fulham in the PL now, as the Cottagers have an very tough schedule remaining. After their clash against Chelsea on Sunday they face Leicester, Liverpool and Man City.

Parker knows miracles aren’t expected of him, and his main aim is to knit the squad of players together.

“The situation doesn’t lie. It’s a tough ask but I’m relishing the opportunity of testing ourselves against these big teams. We need to get a balance back. As a club, as fans, as players, as owners, we just need to regroup a little bit,” Parker said. “If we do that well, results will be a by-product of that. I hope I can transmit my passion to the team, get my energy across. I know there’s more to football than passion and drive, but that’s a fundamental element.”