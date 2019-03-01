Predicting the 2019 MLS standings

We are on the eve of the 2019 Major League Soccer season and that means one thing: it’s prediction time!
Here at PST we have been focusing on how each team in the Eastern and Western Conferences stack up, while myself, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards have gone one further and predicted how the final standings will look across MLS.
Below is how we think everything will shake out over the next eight months across the league.
JOE PRINCE-WRIGHT
Eastern Conference final standings 2019
1. Atlanta United
2. New York Red Bulls
3. DC United
4. New York City FC
5. Philadelphia Union
6. Toronto FC
7. Columbus Crew
8. Chicago Fire
9. Montreal Impact
10. FC Cincinnati
11. New England Revolution
12. Orlando City
Western Conference final standings 2019
1. LAFC
2. Sporting KC
3. Portland Timbers
4. LA Galaxy
5. Seattle Sounders
6. Vancouver Whitecaps
7. Real Salt Lake
8. San Jose Earthquakes
9. Houston Dynamo
10. FC Dallas
11. Minnesota United
12. Colorado Rapids
NICK MENDOLA
Eastern Conference final standings 2019
1. DC United
2. Atlanta United
3. New York Red Bulls
4. Philadelphia Union
5. Toronto FC
6. Montreal Impact
7. New York City FC
8. Chicago Fire
9. Orlando City
10. Columbus Crew
11. New England Revolution
12. FC Cincinnati
Western Conference final standings 2019
1. Sporting KC
2. LAFC
3. Portland Timbers
4. Vancouver Whitecaps
5. LA Galaxy
6. Seattle Sounders
7. Real Salt Lake
8. FC Dallas
9. Houston Dynamo
10. Minnesota United
11. Colorado Rapids
12. San Jose Earthquakes
ANDY EDWARDS
Eastern Conference final standings 2019
1. Atlanta United
2. New York Red Bulls
3. DC United
4. Columbus Crew
5. Philadelphia Union
6. Orlando City
7. New York City FC
8. Chicago Fire
9. Toronto FC
10. Montreal Impact
11. New England Revolution
12. FC Cincinnati
Western Conference final standings 2019
1. Sporting KC
2. LA Galaxy
3. Seattle Sounders
4. LAFC
5. Seattle Sounders
6. San Jose Earthquakes
7. Real Salt Lake
8. Colorado Rapids
9. Houston Dynamo
10. FC Dallas
11. Minnesota United
12. Vancouver Whitecaps