Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Manchester United v. Southampton

By Andy EdwardsMar 1, 2019, 7:10 PM EST
  • Man United unbeaten in 11 PL games under OGS
  • United (55 points), 5th in PL
  • Southampton (27 points), 17th
  • Saints 2-2 United, in December

It was nothing but smooth sailing for Manchester United — at least, in the Premier League — beginning when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as interim manager in mid-December, and they’ve continued to roll along with relative ease despite an ongoing injury crisis ravaging the first-team squad. Solskjaer will once again be without a number of key figures for Saturday’s clash with Southampton at Old Trafford (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

After drawing PL leaders Liverpool last weekend, Man United were without injured stars Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford (all one the bench) from the start of Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace. Such are the spoils of having one of the deepest — and most expensively assembled — squads in the world, when a $97-million player like Romelu Lukaku can return to the lineup after a difficult season and bag a brace — his first goals since Jan. 5.

On the other side, Southampton have a bit of confidence for the first time in quite some time. Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over fellow relegation battlers Fulham snapped a four-game winless skid and pulled Saints two points clear of the relegation zone and 18th-place Cardiff City. The challenge, however, of facing fifth-place United, who trail Arsenal by just one point in their bid to re-enter the top-four after a disastrous start to the season, should prove infinitely more difficult.

Injuries

Man United OUT: Jesse Lingard (hamstring), Ander Herrera (hamstring), Juan Mata (hamstring), Nemanja Matic (leg), Antonio Valencia (calf); QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (groin) | Southampton — OUT: Mario Lemina (abdomen), Michael Obafemi (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: Danny Ings (hamstring)

What they’re saying

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on selection options: “Rashford is fully fit now. I’ll probably start him. I don’t think there will be many changes. It’s the last session today, but we’re not going to take any risks, so maybe Anthony [Martial], but it might just be even a few more days before he’s ready, so probably the squad will look similar to what it did on Wednesday. Maybe one-third of them will be Academy kids — maybe even more — so that’s a good point to take out of it.”

Ralph Hasenhuttl, on the task of Old Trafford: “It’s a tough match, sure, but we go there with more confidence from our side. We had an important win against Fulham, and that helps us a lot, but the pressure is still on, so we will try to do everything to get points there. I know there are easier places to win than Old Trafford, especially at the moment, as the team is now completely different to two or three months ago. It’s now a team that is unbeaten in a long time and the new manager hasn’t lost a game until now, but, for us, it’s important to focus on our strengths and our qualities.”

Prediction

There’s simply too much on the line for United, who simply have too much talent and depth for Southampton on a three-game week. If the Red Devils score early, it could quickly get out of hand and wind up 4-0.

Dortmund collapse continues in Augsburg loss; Bayern to pull level?

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
Associated PressMar 1, 2019, 6:15 PM EST
AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) Ji Dong-won scored twice against his former club as relegation-threatened Augsburg dealt Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga title hopes a blow with a 2-1 win on Friday.

Ji, who endured a frustrating half season at Dortmund in 2014, struck in each half to hand Lucien Favre’s side only its second defeat of the season and open the door for Bayern Munich to move level on points at Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Dortmund had two good chances with Marco Reus, returning from injury, having his shot blocked by Augsburg keeper Gregor Kobel, who also saved Manuel Akanji’s header.

But a mistake from Dan-Axel Zagadou allowed Andre Hahn to find Ji, who swiped in the rebound after his first effort was blocked by the retreating Akanji.

Kobel then came to Augsburg’s rescue before the break when he saved Jacob Bruun Larsen’s shot.

Favre brought on Paco Alcacer and Raphael Guerreiro in a bid to find the equalizer with about 25 minutes remaining, but Ji made it 2-0 by chipping the ball over helpless keeper Roman Buerki after a mislaid pass from Achraf Hakimi.

Alcacer was denied by Kobel’s brilliant save before breaking his seven-game goalless spell after being set up by Mario Goetze with 10 minutes remaining.

Kobel then made his eighth save against Goetze late as Augsburg moved five points ahead of Stuttgart in the relegation zone.

MLS, RSL legend Rimando announces 2019 will be final season

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 1, 2019, 4:49 PM EST
Nick Rimando has done everything a goalkeeper could possibly do during his 19-year MLS career… except win the ever-elusive Goalkeeper of the Year award, of course.

[ MORE: 2019 Western Conference preview | Eastern Conference ]

Inarguably the greatest goalkeeper in league history — given the heights he reached at the position, both figuratively and literally; the way he revolutionized the position in MLS and made everyone rethink how a goalkeeper could look and play; and the longevity with which he did all of it — Rimando announced on Friday that the 2019 season, his 20th, will be his last. He will retire next winter at the age of 40.

Rimando, already the MLS record holder for career clean sheets, wins, saves, and appearances, is a two-time MLS Cup winner (2004, D.C. United; 2009, Real Salt Lake) and five-time All-Star (2011-2015). He was voted MLS Cup MVP in 2009. Two factors — his 5-foot-10 height, and the parallel careers of stalwarts Tim Howard and Brad Guzan — limited Rimando to just 22 caps for the U.S. men’s national team.

[ MORE: Predicting the 2019 MLS season | Growth is still the name of the game ]

While the league’s Goalkeeper of the Year award should be renamed in his honor, Rimando won the award despite setting the standard for MLS ‘keepers for nearly a decade.

Premier League Preview: Tottenham Hotspur v. Arsenal

Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 1, 2019, 4:03 PM EST
  • North London derby, for the 198th time
  • NLD wins: Arsenal – 82, Spurs – 64, Draws – 51 (all competitions)
  • Arsenal 4-2 Spurs, in December
  • Arsenal 0-2 Spurs, two weeks later (League Cup)

It feels like I write this sentence ahead of the season’s final north London derby every season, and it applies once again in March 2019: no matter the drastically different paths they take to arrive here, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal always seem to come together, both in the Premier League table and on the field, at a crucial crossroads this time of year.

Just a week ago, Tottenham led Arsenal by 10 points, and St. Totteringham’s Day could have just about been canceled for the third straight year. Then, Spurs lost back-to-back PL games for the first time since September, and the gap is now four points and successive places in the table. Up next? Yes, of course, the Gunners visit the new White Hart Lane Wembley Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

If one of these clubs ceased to exist, the other might as well fold and dissolve its assets as well, because what would be the point without its adversary? Good, never great. Top-four, never title winners. Kings of north London, or not.

Harry Kane recently returned from yet another ankle ligament injury, so Spurs should be operating at full-strength and humming right along, right? Try again. Sure, Kane leads his side with 15 goals this season (fourth-most in the PL) and he even bagged one on his return against Burnley last weekend, but Spurs managed to win six of eight games in his absence and scored 18 goals in the process (six from Son Heung-min). Since Kane returned? The aforementioned defeats in succession, and just the lone goal scored.

On the other side, Arsenal have waltzed to three straight PL victories in exceedingly comfortable fashion (a two-goal lead before halftime of each). That said, the difference in the Gunners’ home and away records this season is startling: 12 wins in 15 games at home (38 points), compared to just 5 wins in 13 games away from home (18 points). Their victory over last-place and almost-relegated Huddersfield Town two weeks ago was their first away win since November. It’s unclear if Mesut Ozil is back in the good graces of manager Unai Emery, but the club’s highest-paid player made just his fourth PL start in three months on Wednesday and tallied a goal and an assist.

Injuries

Spurs OUT: Eric Dier (tonsillitis), Dele Alli (hamstring); RETURNING: Jan Vertonghen (hip) | Arsenal — OUT: Hector Bellerin (knee), Danny Welbeck (ankle), Rob Holding (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Laurent Koscielny (knock), Sead Kolasinac (knock)

What they’re saying

Mauricio Pochettino, on NLD lessons: “I’ve learned that every game is completely different and you cannot guess what is going to happen. You need to be ready for different circumstances. It’s always special, always different. I’ve learned that if you have a lot of experience playing this type of game, it shows you the more times you play, you understand that it’s not a plan, it’s to play with your heart, to play with focus and try to deliver your best. One game and another game is never similar. We saw that when we played in the Premier League and then the Carabao Cup, two different results, performances and two completely different games. We need to be ready for all circumstances that can happen in the game.”

Unai Emery, on catching Spurs: “We have been speaking about the opportunity [to finish above Tottenham]. Each match is giving us the opportunity to win three points. There was a 10-point difference between Tottenham and us two weeks ago and now it is four points. … The big opportunity for us is to play with confidence in our moment. They have lost two matches but are having a very big season.”

Prediction

It’s been nearly five years (10 games) since one of these sides last won a league meeting away from home. Thus, advantage Spurs, to get something out of this one. In nine NLD appearances (PL only), Kane has scored nine goals, so it’s pretty safe to assume he’ll bag at least one. Still, it’s hard to look at Spurs’ midfield of Harry Winks and Mousa Sissoko and believe they can keep a clean sheet against Arsenal’s firepower. This one has wholly-unsatisfying-to-both-sides draw written all over it.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 1, 2019, 2:24 PM EST
Ahead of the Premier League weekend there are so many storylines swirling, as teams prepare for their third game in a week.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Bournemouth 2-4 Man City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Wolves 2-0 Cardiff City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

West Ham 2-1 Newcastle – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Burnley 2-2 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Man United 2-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Watford 2-1 Leicester – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Fulham 1-1 Chelsea – (Sunday, 9:05 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Everton 2-2 Liverpool – (Sunday, 11:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]