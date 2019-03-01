More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Tottenham Hotspur v. Arsenal

By Andy EdwardsMar 1, 2019, 4:03 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • North London derby, for the 198th time
  • NLD wins: Arsenal – 82, Spurs – 64, Draws – 51 (all competitions)
  • Arsenal 4-2 Spurs, in December
  • Arsenal 0-2 Spurs, two weeks later (League Cup)

It feels like I write this sentence ahead of the season’s final north London derby every season, and it applies once again in March 2019: no matter the drastically different paths they take to arrive here, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal always seem to come together, both in the Premier League table and on the field, at a crucial crossroads this time of year.

Just a week ago, Tottenham led Arsenal by 10 points, and St. Totteringham’s Day could have just about been canceled for the third straight year. Then, Spurs lost back-to-back PL games for the first time since September, and the gap is now four points and successive places in the table. Up next? Yes, of course, the Gunners visit the new White Hart Lane Wembley Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

If one of these clubs ceased to exist, the other might as well fold and dissolve its assets as well, because what would be the point without its adversary? Good, never great. Top-four, never title winners. Kings of north London, or not.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Harry Kane recently returned from yet another ankle ligament injury, so Spurs should be operating at full-strength and humming right along, right? Try again. Sure, Kane leads his side with 15 goals this season (fourth-most in the PL) and he even bagged one on his return against Burnley last weekend, but Spurs managed to win six of eight games in his absence and scored 18 goals in the process (six from Son Heung-min). Since Kane returned? The aforementioned defeats in succession, and just the lone goal scored.

On the other side, Arsenal have waltzed to three straight PL victories in exceedingly comfortable fashion (a two-goal lead before halftime of each). That said, the difference in the Gunners’ home and away records this season is startling: 12 wins in 15 games at home (38 points), compared to just 5 wins in 13 games away from home (18 points). Their victory over last-place and almost-relegated Huddersfield Town two weeks ago was their first away win since November. It’s unclear if Mesut Ozil is back in the good graces of manager Unai Emery, but the club’s highest-paid player made just his fourth PL start in three months on Wednesday and tallied a goal and an assist.

Injuries

Spurs OUT: Eric Dier (tonsillitis), Dele Alli (hamstring); RETURNING: Jan Vertonghen (hip) | Arsenal — OUT: Hector Bellerin (knee), Danny Welbeck (ankle), Rob Holding (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Laurent Koscielny (knock), Sead Kolasinac (knock)

What they’re saying

Mauricio Pochettino, on NLD lessons: “I’ve learned that every game is completely different and you cannot guess what is going to happen. You need to be ready for different circumstances. It’s always special, always different. I’ve learned that if you have a lot of experience playing this type of game, it shows you the more times you play, you understand that it’s not a plan, it’s to play with your heart, to play with focus and try to deliver your best. One game and another game is never similar. We saw that when we played in the Premier League and then the Carabao Cup, two different results, performances and two completely different games. We need to be ready for all circumstances that can happen in the game.”

Unai Emery, on catching Spurs: “We have been speaking about the opportunity [to finish above Tottenham]. Each match is giving us the opportunity to win three points. There was a 10-point difference between Tottenham and us two weeks ago and now it is four points. … The big opportunity for us is to play with confidence in our moment. They have lost two matches but are having a very big season.”

Prediction

It’s been nearly five years (10 games) since one of these sides last won a league meeting away from home. Thus, advantage Spurs, to get something out of this one. In nine NLD appearances (PL only), Kane has scored nine goals, so it’s pretty safe to assume he’ll bag at least one. Still, it’s hard to look at Spurs’ midfield of Harry Winks and Mousa Sissoko and believe they can keep a clean sheet against Arsenal’s firepower. This one has wholly-unsatisfying-to-both-sides draw written all over it.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 1, 2019, 2:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ahead of the Premier League weekend there are so many storylines swirling, as teams prepare for their third game in a week.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Bournemouth 2-4 Man City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Wolves 2-0 Cardiff City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

West Ham 2-1 Newcastle – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Burnley 2-2 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Man United 2-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

 

 

 

 

Watford 2-1 Leicester – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Fulham 1-1 Chelsea – (Sunday, 9:05 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Everton 2-2 Liverpool – (Sunday, 11:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 1, 2019, 1:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

Matchweek 29 is almost here and things are really heating up at both ends of the Premier League table.

Add in three local derbies to the mix, and this weekend will be a wild one.

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Man City – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Man United v. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET:  Brighton v. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Wolves v. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: West Ham v. Newcastle – NBCSN [STREAM]

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Watford v. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
9:05 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:15 a.m. ET: Everton v. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]

Predicting the 2019 MLS standings

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 1, 2019, 1:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

We are on the eve of the 2019 Major League Soccer season and that means one thing: it’s prediction time!

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Here at PST we have been focusing on how each team in the Eastern and Western Conferences stack up, while myself, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards have gone one further and predicted how the final standings will look across MLS.

Below is how we think everything will shake out over the next eight months across the league.

JOE PRINCE-WRIGHT

Eastern Conference final standings 2019

1. Atlanta United
2. New York Red Bulls
3. DC United
4. New York City FC
5. Philadelphia Union
6. Toronto FC
7. Columbus Crew
8. Chicago Fire
9. Montreal Impact
10. FC Cincinnati
11. New England Revolution
12. Orlando City

Western Conference final standings 2019

1. LAFC
2. Sporting KC
3. Portland Timbers
4. LA Galaxy
5. Seattle Sounders
6. Vancouver Whitecaps
7. Real Salt Lake
8. San Jose Earthquakes
9. Houston Dynamo
10. FC Dallas
11. Minnesota United
12. Colorado Rapids

NICK MENDOLA

Eastern Conference final standings 2019

1. DC United
2. Atlanta United
3. New York Red Bulls
4. Philadelphia Union
5. Toronto FC
6. Montreal Impact
7. New York City FC
8. Chicago Fire
9. Orlando City
10. Columbus Crew
11. New England Revolution
12. FC Cincinnati

Western Conference final standings 2019

1. Sporting KC
2. LAFC
3. Portland Timbers
4. Vancouver Whitecaps
5. LA Galaxy
6. Seattle Sounders
7. Real Salt Lake
8. FC Dallas
9. Houston Dynamo
10. Minnesota United
11. Colorado Rapids
12. San Jose Earthquakes

ANDY EDWARDS

Eastern Conference final standings 2019

1. Atlanta United
2. New York Red Bulls
3. DC United
4. Columbus Crew
5. Philadelphia Union
6. Orlando City
7. New York City FC
8. Chicago Fire
9. Toronto FC
10. Montreal Impact
11. New England Revolution
12. FC Cincinnati

Western Conference final standings 2019

1. Sporting KC
2. LA Galaxy
3. Seattle Sounders
4. LAFC
5. Seattle Sounders
6. San Jose Earthquakes
7. Real Salt Lake
8. Colorado Rapids
9. Houston Dynamo
10. FC Dallas
11. Minnesota United
12. Vancouver Whitecaps

Top five Premier League storylines: Week 29

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 1, 2019, 12:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

The games keep coming thick and fast across the Premier League, with another full slate of matches coming up this weekend.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Matchweek 29 sees plenty of derby games take center stage, while all eyes will remain on Liverpool and Manchester City as just one point separates them at the top of the table.

Below are a look at the top five storylines ahead of this weekend.

Arsenal have Tottenham in their sights – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM])

Arsenal have clawed their way back into the top four in recent weeks and a win against Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday will see them move just one point behind Spurs in the table. Unai Emery smells blood in the water.

“We have been speaking about the opportunity [to finish above Tottenham],” Emery said. “Each match is giving us the opportunity to win three points. There were 10 points between us and Tottenham two weeks ago and now it is four points.”

Arsenal have taken care of business emphatically against the teams they should beat in recent weeks, while Spurs have suffered back-to-back defeats this week and some are questioning whether Harry Kane‘s return to fitness has disrupted their balance in recent games. Regardless of that debate, Kane loves playing against Arsenal and the balance of power in north London has shifted over to Tottenham since Mauricio Pochettino has been in charge. That said, Emery’s men beat Spurs 4-2 in the PL earlier this season and Spurs won at Arsenal in the League Cup, so there is little between these teams. No motivation will be needed for either manager in this one, as a sellout crowd at Wembley will kick off the weekend.

Liverpool must avoid derby upset at Everton – (Sunday, 11:15 a.m. ET: Everton v. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM])

Jurgen Klopp has described Sunday’s Merseyside derby as a “World Cup final” for Everton and he’s not wrong. The Toffees will want to do whatever they can to scupper Liverpool’s title charge, and stopping Klopp’s men from getting maximum points on Sunday will go a long way towards doing that. Marco Silva‘s men should have drawn at Anfield earlier this season but Divock Origi‘s wild late goal won it for Liverpool. And although Liverpool have dominated this rivalry for decades, heading to Goodison hasn’t been easy for them in recent years as they’ve drawn four of their last five trips across Stanley Park. With Everton sitting comfortable in midtable, putting a big dent in Liverpool’s title bid is probably their main objective remaining this season. Expect a ferocious atmosphere at Goodison with Liverpool potentially in second place by the time the game kicks off on Sunday due to Man City’s clash at Bournemouth on Saturday. This is one of the biggest hurdles remaining for Liverpool in their title bid…

It is now one from six to go down

  • Saturday, 10 a.m. ET: Man United v. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
  • Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
  • Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET: West Ham v. Newcastle – NBCSN [STREAM]
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Huddersfield – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Following their defeat at Southampton in midweek and the firing of Claudio Ranieri, only a miracle will keep Fulham in the Premier League. Alongside Huddersfield they are now cut adrift at the bottom, with Fulham now 10 points from safety with 10 games to go. Cardiff City sit in the final relegation place, with Southampton, Brighton, Burnley, Crystal Palace and Newcastle hovering above them. It is now a case of one team from those six to join Huddersfield and Fulham in being relegated, and the remaining schedule for these teams varies greatly.

Saints have tough games coming up then an easier finish. Cardiff have a tough schedule. Newcastle have an easier one. Brighton and Burnley have tough schedules and Crystal Palace’s remaining games are a mixed bag. Momentum and form is everything at this point of the season and the likes of Newcastle, Palace, Burnley and Saints have it in varying degrees. If you’re a Cardiff or Brighton fan right now, you have to be concerned. The battle to avoid finishing in 18th will likely go down to the wire and it will be as agonizing as it is exciting for almost a third of the league.

Rodgers has to hit the ground running – (Sunday, 9:05 a.m. ET: Watford v. Leicester – NBCSN [STREAM])

Leicester pulled out all of the stops to get Brendan Rodgers from Celtic and now the former Swansea and Liverpool boss must hit the ground running as he returns to the Premier League. Claude Puel‘s time in charge of the Foxes was muddled and confusing for most of their squad, and it is likely Rodgers will get them back to basics between now and the end of the season. Rodgers will overhaul his squad and their style in the summer, as we know he loves to build from the back and push his wide defenders into attacking areas of the pitch. But Leicester still have a great opportunity to finish in seventh and qualify for Europe this season, with a favorable schedule and a squad hungry to impress the new manager and prove they can stick around beyond the summer.

Battle of the South American stars – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET: West Ham v. Newcastle – NBCSN [STREAM])

Miguel Almiron is making quite a name for himself in the Premier League after his January arrival from Atlanta United in Major League Soccer. The Paraguayan forward is already adored by the Newcastle faithful and has received standing ovations in his two masterful home displays (both wins) to push the Magpies away from relegation trouble. Next up: a trip to West Ham, one of the teams who were interested in signing him. The reason the Hammers maybe didn’t push quite as hard was due to Manuel Lanzini returning from injury a little sooner than expected and the Argentine playmaker adds a whole new dimension to Manuel Pellegrini‘s attack. The tenacious duo of Almiron and Lanzini will go head-to-head under the lights at the London Stadium on Saturday with both aiming to prove how important they are to their respective clubs.