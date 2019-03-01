More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Solskjaer reminds De Gea of United’s loyalty

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 1, 2019, 7:44 AM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has issued David De Gea with a timely reminder to remember how much trust Manchester United have put in him.

With DDG’s contract running out in 2020 and his agent locked in talks with the Premier League club over a new deal, reports have surfaced stating that the Spanish goalkeeper wants to double his money.

Wage demands matching Alexis Sanchez’s $460,000 per week have been mentioned, and you can hardly argue with De Gea demanding that sort of cash considering he’s been United’s player of the season in four of the last five campaigns and the 28-year-old has been superb again this season.

Speaking to the media ahead of United’s clash with Southampton on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Old Trafford, Solskjaer was asked about De Gea’s contract situation.

“The club really showed how much they wanted him back in the day when Eric (Steele) and the gaffer found him. There were probably better keepers there at that time,” Solskjaer said. “But the belief the manager showed in him, given the criticism he got, paid dividends. Hopefully they will agree because David is the best goalkeeper in the world.”

If this deal doesn’t get agreed soon, there’s a real chance De Gea could be sold in the summer with United looking to bag a big transfer fee. But where would he go?

Real Madrid spent big to bring Thibaut Courtois to the Santiago Bernabeu but he’s struggled, while De Gea’s former team Atletico have Jan Oblak in goal and Barcelona are very happy with Marc Andre ter Stegen. Paris Saint-Germain have veteran Gianluigi Buffon in goal, while Juventus have Woijech Sczesny, so those are two realistic landing spots if he can’t agree a new deal with United.

Solskjaer is correct though. Remember when De Gea was thrust into the spotlight as a teenager and was heavily criticized for some high-profile mistakes? Sir Alex Ferguson stood by him and defended DDG against critics pointing to his lack of physical strength and ability to deal with crosses.

That faith has seen De Gea become one of the best goalkeepers in the world and he is adored at United. Of course, none of that means that he has to sign a new contract, but this whole loyalty thing works both ways, right?

CCL Rewind: Atlanta United completes epic comeback to advance

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellFeb 28, 2019, 11:12 PM EST
Before the match, Atlanta United’s chances of advancing to the next round of the CONCACAF Champions League were slim. That all changed inside the first minute of the game.

Josef Martinez’s goal in the first 60 seconds set the tone as Atlanta United went on to rout Costa Rican side Herediano, 4-0, winning 5-3 on aggregate. Martinez finished with two goals, including the one that finally put Atlanta United ahead midway through the second half. Julian Gressel scored in the ninth minute while defender Leandro Gonzalez Pires powered home a header in the 83rd minute to put the finishing touches on the match.

Whether due to early-season jitters, the playing surface or rustiness, Atlanta United did not look its former self in the first leg of the encounter. On Thursday night, it looked like the dominant Atlanta United of old, even though they played at Kennesaw St.’s Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Frank De Boer stuck with his 3-4-3 formation, though he brought in Brek Shea, who created a spark down the left for the first goal. Shea’s cross was mis-cleared right into the path of Martinez, who finished for a goal.

The intensity and performance should help Atlanta carry the early-season momentum in MLS into the next round of the Champions League. Plus, as Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez, Josef Martinez and Ezequiel Barco grow in chemistry, so exciting attacking options should be on display one day.

Tottenham’s Son named London Premier League POY

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellFeb 28, 2019, 9:57 PM EST
Heung-Min Son is finally receiving some well deserved recognition in the individual awards categories.

At times overshadowed by teammates Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli, Son was named the Premier League Player of the Year at the 2019 London Football Awards. To win the award, Son beat out Kane, Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Crystal Palace’s Andros Townsend.

This season, Son scored 16 goals in 34 matches for Tottenham. This past year he’s represented South Korea at both the World Cup, Asian Games and Asian Cup. South Korea’s Asian Games win exempted him and his teammates from the standard compulsory military service required of all young adult South Koreans.

Son took another step up in January and February with both Kane and Alli missing in action. Son scored in four straight matches, all wins for Tottenham at home, including a 3-0 rout of Borussia Dortmund. Son has

Growth is still the name of the game in MLS

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 28, 2019, 8:30 PM EST
Major League Soccer embarks this weekend on its 24th season with, appropriately enough, 24 teams.

FC Cincinnati joins the league this season, with Nashville and Miami teed up to start next year and Austin coming aboard in 2021. MLS has added 11 teams in the past decade.

So it’s no wonder Commissioner Don Garber says MLS is still very much “a growth story.”

One more expansion club, to be announced by the end of this year, will bring the league to 28. Sacramento and St. Louis are the front runners.

The league won’t necessarily stop there, Garber told The Associated Press.

“The future plan is something we’re going to be working with our expansion committee on over the next year or so, and try to determine whether or not Major League Soccer is going to grow past 28,” he said. “There’s been no decision whatsoever in that regard and I’m not sure when exactly that ultimate decision will get made.”

Apart from expansion and everything that goes with it, the league also needs to make sure it is properly developing talent, wisely managing rosters and ensuring the right designated players are coming into the league, Garber said.

Cincinnati opens its first MLS season on Saturday night against the Seattle Sounders. Cincinnati did well in the lower-division United Soccer League last season, compiling a 23-8-3 regular-season record. Season ticket sales have so far surpassed 20,000.

The Philadelphia Union host Toronto FC in the league’s opening match of the season on Saturday afternoon.

KEY DEPARTURES: MLS has raised its profile on the international transfer market and in recent months has moved several rising stars to high-profile European teams. Canadian teenager Alphonso Davies left the Whitecaps for Bayern Munich, former Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adams went to RB Leipzig, Miguel Almiron left MLS Cup champion Atlanta for Newcastle United and Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen is headed to Manchester City in July.

NEW COACHES: The league welcomes four new coaches this season. Ok, so Caleb Porter isn’t new, he led the Portland Timbers to the MLS Cup in 2015. But he sat out of the league last season after parting ways with the club. He joins the Columbus Crew, the team Portland beat for the league title. Also new is Matias Almeyda, the reigning CONCACAF Coach of the Year who is taking over the San Jose Earthquakes, and Guillermo Barros Schelotto, a former MLS MVP and recently the Boca Juniors manager who is now coach of the LA Galaxy. Frank De Boer, who has stints at Ajax, Crystal Palace and AC Milan under his belt, assumes the reins at Atlanta United following the departure of Tata Martino for the Mexican national team.

SHORTER SEASON: MLS is shortening its season by a month this year, going to single-elimination playoffs and setting the MLS Cup final on Nov. 10 – its earliest finish since 2002. Because the league has expanded to 24 teams, MLS is also expanding the playoffs to include 14 teams, seven from each conference.

The all-knockout postseason replaces the two-leg format for the conference semifinals and finals that the league started using in 2003.

Garber said the new format will reward teams for top regular-season records because they’ll get greater home-field advantage. The shorter season will also ensure down the road that MLS wraps up before the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, set to start on Nov. 21.

YOUNG TALENT: Atlanta’s Pity Martinez, the reigning South American Player of the Year, leads the 2019 class of fresh faces. Others to watch include attacking midfielder Marco Fabian, a Mexican national team regular who will play for the Philadelphia Union. Vancouver added an intriguing player in 22-year-old midfielder In-beom Hwang of South Korea. The average age of the newcomers to the league is 25, down two years from four seasons ago.

One not-so-young newbie but nonetheless a player to watch is Nani, the 32-year-old former Manchester United winger who agreed to a three-year contract with Orlando.

QUICK RECAP: Atlanta, in just its second year, won the MLS Cup last year, beating the Timbers 2-0 in front of a crowd of more than 73,000 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Atlanta’s Joseph Martinez was the league’s Most Valuable Player, while setting the league record for most goals in the regular season with 31.

RANDOM NOTABLES: Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard is retiring after this season. The 39-year-old former standout for the U.S. national team has made 257 saves in 75 appearances with the Rapids. He joined Colorado in 2016. San Jose Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski is on the verge of matching Landon Donovan’s all-time league scoring record. Donovan had 145 and Wondolowski is sitting at 144.

