AT HALF: Saints, Wolves, Palace lead as Cardiff in trouble

Cardiff City is in big, big trouble as it stands.

The Bluebirds have fallen behind 2-0 to Wolves as part of a five-match Premier League mid-morning slate, while relegation rivals Southampton have a surprising lead at Manchester United.

It’s not all terrible news for Neil Warnock‘s Welshmen, with Burnley also behind and Brighton level with Huddersfield.

Manchester United 0-1 Southampton

Not only has Yan Valery scored this absolute rocket, but Saints might be up 2- or 3-0 thanks to a couple of ungiven penalties at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has some work to do.

To be fair, though, Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn has been fantastic for the visitors.

What a hit! Valery with a screamer! pic.twitter.com/UjLGVZ2aN3 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 2, 2019

Bournemouth 0-0 Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne has left the match before halftime with a leg injury suffered while dribbling, as City has two big worries in their title fight going into halftime.

Wolves 2-0 Cardiff City

Mexico’s Raul Jimenez has a goal and assisted on Diogo Jota‘s clever goal as the Midlands bunch looks set to rebound from a dip in form.

Burnley 0-1 Crystal Palace

Phil Bardsley has conceded an own goal and Burnley is could well finish the day in 17th if Brighton can get a result versus Huddersfield Town.

Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Huddersfield Town

Alireza Jahanbakhsh struck the bar after a terrific individual play, but the Seagulls and Terriers are yet to see a goal at the Amex Stadium.

