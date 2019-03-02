Brighton edge past Huddersfield (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Just a 2nd win in 12 for Brighton

Sub Andone scores late winner

Huddersfield remain bottom of PL table

First PL win of 2019 for Brighton

Brighton nicked a crucial 1-0 home victory against Huddersfield on Saturday, as Florin Andone was the hero.

In a game lacking in real quality throughout, Brighton had the better chances and Andone nodded home late on after jumping off the bench.

With the win Brighton move on to 30 points for the season and boost their survival chances, while Huddersfield remain bottom of the table on 14 points.

Lewis Dunk missed a glorious chance to head home from a corner, while at the other end Mat Ryan spilled Alex Prtichard’s shot from distance as Brighton managed to clear.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh hit the crossbar with a superb effort after cutting inside from the left, with the home side pushing hard.

Huddersfield’s Bacuna then fired a low effort on target which Ryan saved well, while Shane Duffy headed over just before the break as Brighton huffed and puffed but couldn’t break through.

In the second half Glenn Murray was played in but Huddersfield’s Bacuna arrived with a fine last-ditch tackle, and Murray was then hauled off moments later.

His replacement Florin Andone went down on the edge of the box Kongolo as the home side cranked through the gears.

Jahanbakhsh forced Jonas Lossl into a save as Brighton continued to pour forward, with Andone also denied by the Danish goalkeeper.

Brighton eventually broke through with just over 10 minutes to go as Andone flicked home a header to send the Amex wild.

Relief for Brighton.

