Bundesliga wrap: Bayern roars level on points with BVB

Bayern Munich took advantage of another Borussia Dortmund stumble to move within two goals in differential in the race for first place in the Bundesliga.
BVB fell to Augsburg on Friday in its third-straight match without injured Christian Pulisic, and Bayern more or less cruised to a win away from the Allianz Arena.
Both clubs now have 54 points with 10 matches left on the league docket.
Nurnberg 0-1 RB Leipzig
Tyler Adams seamless transition from Major League Soccer to the Bundesliga continued on Saturday, as Lukas Klostermann’s 40th minute goal was all the visitors would need to snag all three points.
Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 Hoffenheim
Goals on either side of halftime allowed Hoffenheim to turn 1-0 into 2-1, and the visitors looked set to ride that advantage into the sunset only to see mayhem in the final moments. Sebastien Haller continued his torrid season with an 89th minute goal, and Goncalo Paciencia picked a fine time to score his first Bundesliga goal: the sixth minute of stoppage time.
Borussia Monchengladbach 1-4 Bayern Munich
The visitors came out firing, with Javi Martinez continuing his offensive hot streak and Thomas Muller making it 2-0 in the first dozen minutes.
Lars Stindl made it 2-1 in the 37th, but Robert Lewandowski restored the advantage just after halftime before Serge Gnabry continued his fine tenure in the Bundesliga.
Lewandowski added a penalty in stoppage to give him 15 goals on the season and level-footing with Luka Jovic in the race for another Golden Boot.
Oh, and the goal moved him square with Claudio Pizarro for the all-time Bundesliga lead.
Elsewhere
Augsburg 2-1 Bayern Munich — Friday
Hertha Berlin 2-1 Mainz
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Freiburg
Schalke 0-4 Fortuna Dusseldorf
Stuttgart v. Hannover 96 — 9:30 am. ET Sunday
Wolfsburg v. Werder Bremen — Noon ET Sunday
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Borussia Dortmund
|24
|16
|6
|2
|58
|27
|31
|10-2-0
|6-4-2
|54
|Bayern Munich
|24
|17
|3
|4
|56
|27
|29
|7-3-1
|10-0-3
|54
|RB Leipzig
|24
|13
|6
|5
|43
|20
|23
|7-4-1
|6-2-4
|45
|Mönchengladbach
|24
|13
|4
|7
|43
|30
|13
|9-0-3
|4-4-4
|43
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|24
|11
|7
|6
|47
|30
|17
|6-3-3
|5-4-3
|40
|Bayer Leverkusen
|24
|12
|3
|9
|43
|35
|8
|7-1-4
|5-2-5
|39
|VfL Wolfsburg
|23
|11
|5
|7
|38
|30
|8
|4-3-4
|7-2-3
|38
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|24
|9
|8
|7
|37
|34
|3
|5-5-2
|4-3-5
|35
|1899 Hoffenheim
|24
|8
|10
|6
|47
|36
|11
|4-5-3
|4-5-3
|34
|Werder Bremen
|23
|8
|8
|7
|38
|34
|4
|4-5-3
|4-3-4
|32
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|24
|9
|4
|11
|31
|42
|-11
|6-0-6
|3-4-5
|31
|FSV Mainz 05
|24
|8
|6
|10
|27
|38
|-11
|5-4-3
|3-2-7
|30
|SC Freiburg
|24
|6
|9
|9
|34
|40
|-6
|4-5-3
|2-4-6
|27
|FC Schalke 04
|24
|6
|5
|13
|25
|39
|-14
|4-1-7
|2-4-6
|23
|FC Augsburg
|24
|5
|6
|13
|34
|46
|-12
|3-4-5
|2-2-8
|21
|VfB Stuttgart
|23
|4
|4
|15
|19
|51
|-32
|3-2-6
|1-2-9
|16
|Hannover 96
|23
|3
|5
|15
|20
|50
|-30
|3-1-8
|0-4-7
|14
|1. FC Nürnberg
|24
|2
|7
|15
|18
|49
|-31
|2-5-6
|0-2-9
|13