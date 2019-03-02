Crystal Palace ease to victory at Burnley (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zaha, Batshuayi, Bardsley (OG) for Palace

Burnley lose second-straight game

Eagles on 33 points

Crystal Palace beat Burnley 3-1 at Turf Moor on Saturday, as the Eagles continue to soar towards midtable.

A Phil Bardsley own goal put Palace ahead and second half goals from Michy Batshuayi and Wilfried Zaha sealed the victory. Ashley Barnes scored a consolation in stoppage time.

With the win Palace move on to 33 points, while Burnley are on 30 points.

The Eagles took the lead early on as Wilfried Zaha found Jeffrey Schlupp at the back post and his ball back towards goal was knocked into his own net by Bardsley.

Wayne Hennessey then made a fine save to deny Chris Wood as Burnley cranked through the gears and put Palace under serious pressure.

Jeff Hendrick then had a volley blocked as Burnley pushed hard to get back into the game.

Plenty of tackles were flying in as players from both teams piled in during a major flash point right on half time.

At the start of the second half Palace doubled their lead in fine fashion. Aaron Wan Bissaka raced down the right and delivered a perfect cross for Batshuayi to hammer home his second goal in his last three Palace games.

Burnley piled the pressure on Palace, as Barnes missed from close range but the Eagles were happy to deal with plenty of long balls and crosses into their box.

On the break Schlupp and Basthuayi both went close for Palace, and Zaha finished the job with a fine low finish to make it 3-0.

Barnes scored a consolation and Peter Crouch went close moments later, but Palace were more than worthy of the three points.

Roy Hodgson‘s men are now looking to break into the top 10 after three wins in their last five games.

