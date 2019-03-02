Huge hint that Solskjaer will be hired by Man United

A huge hint has been dropped that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be in charge of Manchester United long-term.

United’s current caretaker boss has filmed video promos for season tickets for the 2019-20 season.

Solskjaer is only contracted to the Old Trafford club until the end of this season, but with the Red Devils yet to lose in the Premier League under the legendary United forward it seems as though it is only a matter of time before he is announced as the new permanent boss.

United’s caretaker boss is still keeping his cool, despite saying that he’s already told executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward which players need to be sold and bought for next season.

“I have done a video shoot. I am pleading for the fans to get their season tickets,” Solskjaer said. “It wasn’t strange doing it but if my kids see a commercial with me in it and I’m back home in Norway, that will be strange. Everyone knows I’d like to stay of course, but that’s not decided until the end of the season. But if it’s me as a supporter or manager they should still buy their season tickets because the club is going somewhere.”

This is a rather large hint that Solskjaer will be around next season and beyond at Old Trafford and based on his first few months as United’s boss, who can argue with Ole getting a new long-term deal? He has won nine of his 11 Premier League games so far without a defeat, and won 12 of his 15 games in charge in all competitions as he’s rejuvenated a talented, yet underperforming squad.

Solskjaer is the cheap and most convenient option, and he’s shown that he can pretty much keep this squad together and turn them into a top four team and maybe, maybe one that can challenge for the title.

At the very least a few additions over the summer should turn United into a team which can consistently be in the top four, and who knows how much further he can take them if he’s given longer than a few seasons (unlike David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho) in charge.

