Man City wins, loses KDB, Stones (video)

Manchester City didn’t have too many issues with control in a 1-0 win at Bournemouth, but will be worried after Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones left the field early at the Vitality Stadium.

Both players did not leave the stadium and finished the match on the bench, in what may be a hopeful sign.

Riyad Mahrez scored the goal as City moved atop the Premier League table by two points ahead of Sunday’s Merseyside Derby.

Bournemouth remains 12th, with 34 points.

The Cherries were stout in the first half, especially impressive given the youth in their back line.

And perhaps their odds improved when both John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne were forced off due to injuries, the latter occurring during an uncontested dribble.

A substitute put Pep Guardiola‘s men ahead, with Riyad Mahrez bundling over the line from a tight angle.

80 – David Silva has provided 80 Premier League assists – the joint-eighth best tally in the competition (level with David Beckham). Orchestrator. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 2, 2019

Sergio Aguero seemed the best bet to double the lead, but the match hit its final 20 minutes still 1-0.

Artur Boruc made a fine intervention when Raheem Sterling was sprung 1v1 via a defensive error, and Mahrez hit a half-volley a mile over the goal.

Man City’s Kyle Walker was fortunate to remain in the game after a hard sliding challenge on Joshua King.

Boruc was again the man to make a great reflex save on an 86th minute corner kick.

