More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Serie A: Lazio boosts UCL chances with rout in Rome derby

Associated PressMar 2, 2019, 6:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

Lazio reignited the race for a Champions League place by ending a miserable run with a 3-0 victory over derby rival Roma in Serie A on Saturday.

Felipe Caicedo netted in the 12th minute, Ciro Immobile added a second-half penalty and fellow substitute Danilo Cataldi added a third goal as Lazio ended a run of four matches without a win in all competitions.

Lazio remained sixth but cut the gap to its city rival to three points.

The top four in Serie A qualify for the Champions League. Roma is three points behind Inter Milan which slipped to fourth after losing 2-1 at Cagliari on Friday, the day before AC Milan beat Sassuolo 1-0.

Roma has this season’s Champions League to focus on and it takes a 2-1 lead to Porto for the second leg of their round of 16 matchup on Wednesday.

Roma and Lazio were without key players. Immobile was only fit for a place on the bench while Roma’s Kostas Manolas was sidelined with a stomach problem.

Manolas’ absence proved significant as the Roma defense was at fault for the opening goal, backing off Joaquin Correa and allowing him to sprint forward and thread a ball through to Caicedo, who rounded the goalkeeper to score.

Roma barely threatened and Lazio doubled its lead in the 73rd minute after Correa was brought down by Federico Fazio and Immobile tucked away the spot kick.

Roma’s misery was complete when defender Aleksandar Kolarov was sent off in stoppage time after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession.

El Clasico: Barcelona triumphant at Real Madrid’s Bernabeu (again)

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 2, 2019, 5:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

Barcelona heaped more shame and embarrassment upon Real Mardid on Saturday, beating Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu for the second time in four days.

[ MORE: Man City win, lose KDB | Man United come back, beat Southampton ]

In doing so, Barca became the first side to ever win four straight league games over Madrid at the Bernabeu (last home win over Barca: Oct. 25, 2014). Saturday’s result makes it six straight league meetings without a victory for Madrid (last win: April 2, 2016).

Ivan Rakitic scored the only goal of the game (WATCH HERE), assisted by Sergi Roberto, chipping the ball over a hopeless Thibaut Courtois in the 26th minute.

[ MORE: PL Sunday preview: Merseyside, west London derbies on tap ]

Wednesday’s 3-0 victory in the Spanish capital sent the Blaugrana through to a seventh straight appearance in the Copa del Rey final, and even more satisfyingly came at the expense of their bitter rivals.

Barcelona look almost certain to go on and win a second straight La Liga title (and fourth in five seasons), as they now lead second-place Atletico Madrid, who play on Sunday, by 10 points. Meanwhile, the gap between El Clasico rivals is now a dozen points.

PL Sunday preview: Merseyside, west London derbies on tap

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 2, 2019, 4:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

A big weekend of Premier League derbies wraps up on Sunday, when Merseyside and west London showdowns take center stage with plenty of title and top-four implications.

[ MORE: Man City win, lose KDB | Man United come back, beat Southampton ]

Watford v. Leicester City — 7 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Brendan Rodgers is set to make his return to the PL when he debuts as Leicester manager on Sunday. Rodgers, who was appointed the Foxes’ new boss earlier this week, was in attendance for his new side’s 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday — a result that snapped the six-game winless skid (five losses) that ultimately cost Claude Puel his job. It was Leicester’s first victory since New Year’s Day. Rodgers was hugely successful at Celtic — two league titles, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups in two-plus seasons — his first stop after being fired by Liverpool in October 2015.

Up first is a trip to eighth-place Watford, a side that went to Anfield and suffered a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool on Wednesday, just five days after hanging five goals of their own on Cardiff City. The Hornets, under first-year boss Javi Gracia, haven’t lost back-to-back games since the first week of December, a streak which included a 2-1 defeat to Leicester in these sides’ first meeting of 2018-19.

INJURIES: Watford —  OUT: None | Leicester — OUT: Marc Albrighton (hamstring), Daniel Amartey (ankle)

Fulham v. Chelsea — 9:05 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Fulham’s first season back in the PL will almost certainly end with the west London club making an immediate return to the Championship, but that fact hardly suffices to explain the Cottagers’ struggles this season: following Claudio Ranieri‘s dismissal and the appointment of Scott Parker as interim manager, Fulham have now employed the same number of managers as they have won games (4). The deficit they must overcome to pull off the greatest escape the PL has ever seen? 10 points with 10 games left to play, beginning with a visit from nearby Chelsea on Sunday.

Speaking of managers coming under fire of late, Maurizio Sarri‘s situation at Chelsea is hardly any better these days. Not only have the fans turned on him, but the Blues have lost three of their last five league games while also falling flat in the League Cup final. That league form has seen them tumble to sixth in the PL table, now five points back of fourth-place Manchester United, though Chelsea now have a pair of games in hand. Sarri says Kepa Arrizabalaga will reclaim his place as first-choice goalkeeper in one of the next two games after refusing to be subbed off in that final defeat, giving way to Willy Caballero to keep the clean sheet in a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

INJURIES: Fulham —  OUT: Alfie Mawson (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Andre Schurrle (illness) | Chelsea — OUT: Danny Drinkwater (undisclosed)

Everton v. Liverpool — 11:15 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Sure, Liverpool would be delighted to complete their second double over Everton in three seasons’ time, but the Reds will have their sights set much higher than Merseyside dominance on Sunday. Now two points back of Manchester City in the PL title race, Jurgen Klopp‘s side needs all three points from one of its toughest games each season to keep pace with the defending champions and remain on pace to lift England’s top-flight trophy at Anfield for the first time since 1990 (pre-PL era). Having only beaten the Toffees in the season’s first meeting via one of the stranger goals you’ll ever see, the trip to Goodison should prove more difficult than Everton’s ninth-place standing might indicate.

Everton have a bit more confidence now than they would have had this, the 233rd edition of the derby, been played earlier this week. After losing three straight, by a combined score of 6-1, Marco Silva‘s side bounced back with a 3-0 thrashing of Cardiff on Tuesday — a result that might have just bought the first-year Portuguese manager a bit of time. Of particular worry for Everton: star forward Richarlison, who paced the side with 10 goals until Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s brace against Cardiff pulled him one ahead, went without a goal for the entire month of February and has scored just one PL goal since Boxing Day.

INJURIES: Everton —  QUESTIONABLE: Leighton Baines (ribs) | Liverpool — OUT: Dejan Lovren (hamstring), Joe Gomez (ankle), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Roberto Firmino (ankle)

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern roars level on points with BVB

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2019, 2:38 PM EST
Leave a comment

Bayern Munich took advantage of another Borussia Dortmund stumble to move within two goals in differential in the race for first place in the Bundesliga.

[ MORE: Man City wins ]

BVB fell to Augsburg on Friday in its third-straight match without injured Christian Pulisic, and Bayern more or less cruised to a win away from the Allianz Arena.

Both clubs now have 54 points with 10 matches left on the league docket.

Nurnberg 0-1 RB Leipzig

Tyler Adams seamless transition from Major League Soccer to the Bundesliga continued on Saturday, as Lukas Klostermann’s 40th minute goal was all the visitors would need to snag all three points.

Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 Hoffenheim

Goals on either side of halftime allowed Hoffenheim to turn 1-0 into 2-1, and the visitors looked set to ride that advantage into the sunset only to see mayhem in the final moments. Sebastien Haller continued his torrid season with an 89th minute goal, and Goncalo Paciencia picked a fine time to score his first Bundesliga goal: the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-4 Bayern Munich

The visitors came out firing, with Javi Martinez continuing his offensive hot streak and Thomas Muller making it 2-0 in the first dozen minutes.

Lars Stindl made it 2-1 in the 37th, but Robert Lewandowski restored the advantage just after halftime before Serge Gnabry continued his fine tenure in the Bundesliga.

Lewandowski added a penalty in stoppage to give him 15 goals on the season and level-footing with Luka Jovic in the race for another Golden Boot.

Oh, and the goal moved him square with Claudio Pizarro for the all-time Bundesliga lead.

Elsewhere
Augsburg 2-1 Bayern Munich — Friday
Hertha Berlin 2-1 Mainz
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Freiburg
Schalke 0-4 Fortuna Dusseldorf
Stuttgart v. Hannover 96 — 9:30 am. ET Sunday
Wolfsburg v. Werder Bremen — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Borussia Dortmund 24 16 6 2 58 27 31 10-2-0 6-4-2 54
 Bayern Munich 24 17 3 4 56 27 29 7-3-1 10-0-3 54
 RB Leipzig 24 13 6 5 43 20 23 7-4-1 6-2-4 45
 Mönchengladbach 24 13 4 7 43 30 13 9-0-3 4-4-4 43
 Eintracht Frankfurt 24 11 7 6 47 30 17 6-3-3 5-4-3 40
 Bayer Leverkusen 24 12 3 9 43 35 8 7-1-4 5-2-5 39
 VfL Wolfsburg 23 11 5 7 38 30 8 4-3-4 7-2-3 38
 Hertha BSC Berlin 24 9 8 7 37 34 3 5-5-2 4-3-5 35
 1899 Hoffenheim 24 8 10 6 47 36 11 4-5-3 4-5-3 34
 Werder Bremen 23 8 8 7 38 34 4 4-5-3 4-3-4 32
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 24 9 4 11 31 42 -11 6-0-6 3-4-5 31
 FSV Mainz 05 24 8 6 10 27 38 -11 5-4-3 3-2-7 30
 SC Freiburg 24 6 9 9 34 40 -6 4-5-3 2-4-6 27
 FC Schalke 04 24 6 5 13 25 39 -14 4-1-7 2-4-6 23
 FC Augsburg 24 5 6 13 34 46 -12 3-4-5 2-2-8 21
 VfB Stuttgart 23 4 4 15 19 51 -32 3-2-6 1-2-9 16
 Hannover 96 23 3 5 15 20 50 -30 3-1-8 0-4-7 14
 1. FC Nürnberg 24 2 7 15 18 49 -31 2-5-6 0-2-9 13

West Ham rides early goals to beat Newcastle

By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2019, 2:25 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Rice scores early header
  • Noble converts penalty
  • West Ham move 9th, four back of 7th

Declan Rice and Mark Noble scored first half goals to lead West Ham United to a 2-0 defeat of Newcastle United on Saturday at the London Stadium.

West Ham United has closed ground on Wolves in the race for 7th with the win.

Newcastle United remains six points clear of 18th place with nine matches to play.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

West Ham struck early through Rice, who lost Federico Fernandez while jockeying for position pre-corner and put a simple header past Martin Dubravka.

Ayoze Perez was offside for a 28th minute equalizer bid. Sean Longstaff then played a beautiful diagonal ball into the West Ham box to no avail.

West Ham earned a penalty, when Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez was taken down in the box by Florian Lejeune. Noble went to the spot and finished well for 2-0.

Fabian Schar nearly turned a second chance off a corner kick into a goal in the fifth minute of first half stoppage, but it was blocked out for a corner and the Irons saw their lead into halftime.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Perez’s shot across goal could’ve easily been 2-1, but it was too wayward to be a goal and too hard to meet a receiver.

Arthur Masuaku cued up Hernandez with a diagonal beauty, but the Mexican’s first touch wasn’t enough.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]