Solskjaer: Old Trafford’s ‘history’ helped comeback win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows how to work a room.

The Manchester United legend as a player is pushing the right buttons to work his way into the category as a manager, though it’s very early days, after a 3-2 comeback win to beat Southampton on Saturday at Old Trafford.

When it comes to the quotes he releases into the media for supporters to chew up, he’s a first ballot Hall of Famer.

From The Manchester Evening News:

“We spoke about at half-time, just get some more urgency get the ball in the box, play more forward and the Stretford End will suck the ball in for you. I don’t want to take much away from Andreas and Romelu’s great finishes but we felt that support is just part of this club, this history, we’ve done it so many times before.”

To be fair, the charge for any new manager at Old Trafford is to restore the mystique of the venue for the opposition. Solskjaer’s done just that, and United is creeping into the picture for Top Three this season.

What an accomplishment and claim that would be for the Norwegian.

