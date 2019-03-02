More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Tottenham peg Arsenal back on derby day (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2019, 9:27 AM EST
  • Controversial equalizer for Tottenham 
  • Harry Kane has nine goals in north London derbies, more than any other player in PL history
  • Mauricio Pochettino has never lost a home Premier League game against Arsenal
  • First draw of the season for Tottenham
  • Lloris saves Aubameyang’s 90th minute penalty
  • Torreira sent off in 90th minute

LONDON — Controversy reigned as Tottenham Hotspur drew 1-1 with Arsenal in the north London derby at Wembley on Saturday.

Harry Kane’s penalty kick (which should not have been awarded as he was offside) nicked a point for Spurs after Aaron Ramsey had given a solid Gunners side the lead in the first half.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then had a 90th minute penalty kick saved by Hugo Lloris as Arsenal missed the perfect chance to close the gap to their bitter rivals with Lucas Torreira sent off in stoppage time for the Gunners.

With the draw, their first of the season, Spurs remain in third on 61 points. Arsenal stay in fourth and have 57 points.

Arsenal had the first big chance of the game as Alex Iwobi‘s deflected shot looped into the air and found Alexandre Lacazette who scuffed the difficult chance wide.

Spurs then did plenty of pressing but just as they got on top, Arsenal took the lead. Harry Kane lost the ball in Arsenal’s box and a long ball forward caught out Davinson Sanchez. Lacazette slotted the ball into Ramsey who raced free, rounded Lloris and tapped the ball home to give the Gunners the lead.

Kane had the ball it the net soon after but his brilliant header from a free kick was correctly ruled offside, while Son continued to run at Arsenal’s defense which held firm despite Eriksen firing an effort wide of the box.

On the counter Arsenal looked dangerous throughout the first half and Alex Iwobi’s curling short was brilliantly pushed away by Lloris. Right on half time Spurs thought they had equalized but Leno made a wonderful double stop to deny Eriksen and then Moussa Sissoko as the home side pushed hard to get level.

At half time Lucas Torreira came on for Matteo Guendouzi as the youngster was guilty of giving the ball away cheaply on several occasions.

In the second half the same pattern continued, as Spurs got into some great positions but Arsenal launched another great attack which saw Lacazette skew his effort off target from a glorious position inside the box.

Toby Alderweireld then smashed wide at the back post after another dangerous Spurs free kick, with Arsenal bringing on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to try and stretch Tottenham further on the counter.

Substitute Erik Lamela drilled a shot just wide as Spurs pushed hard for an equalizer late on, which they got in controversial circumstances.

A free kick into the box found Kane at the back post and he was bundled over by a combination of Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscileny as Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot.

Replays showed Kane was offside when the cross came in, but Spurs’ main man dispatched the penalty kick to become the all-time leading scorer in north London derbies in PL history.

Arsenal were awarded a penalty kick in the 90th minute as Sanchez brought down Aubameyang in the box but Hugo Lloris saved his spot kick and Spurs somehow cleared the rebound to snatch a draw.

Torreira was sent off for a lunging tackle on Danny Rose in stoppage time as Arsenal finished the game with 10 men.

Huge hint that Solskjaer will be hired by Man United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2019, 8:37 AM EST
A huge hint has been dropped that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be in charge of Manchester United long-term.

United’s current caretaker boss has filmed video promos for season tickets for the 2019-20 season.

Solskjaer is only contracted to the Old Trafford club until the end of this season, but with the Red Devils yet to lose in the Premier League under the legendary United forward it seems as though it is only a matter of time before he is announced as the new permanent boss.

United’s caretaker boss is still keeping his cool, despite saying that he’s already told executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward which players need to be sold and bought for next season.

“I have done a video shoot. I am pleading for the fans to get their season tickets,” Solskjaer said. “It wasn’t strange doing it but if my kids see a commercial with me in it and I’m back home in Norway, that will be strange. Everyone knows I’d like to stay of course, but that’s not decided until the end of the season. But if it’s me as a supporter or manager they should still buy their season tickets because the club is going somewhere.”

This is a rather large hint that Solskjaer will be around next season and beyond at Old Trafford and based on his first few months as United’s boss, who can argue with Ole getting a new long-term deal? He has won nine of his 11 Premier League games so far without a defeat, and won 12 of his 15 games in charge in all competitions as he’s rejuvenated a talented, yet underperforming squad.

Solskjaer is the cheap and most convenient option, and he’s shown that he can pretty much keep this squad together and turn them into a top four team and maybe, maybe one that can challenge for the title.

At the very least a few additions over the summer should turn United into a team which can consistently be in the top four, and who knows how much further he can take them if he’s given longer than a few seasons (unlike David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho) in charge.

Watch Live: Tottenham v. Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2019, 7:08 AM EST
Tottenham Hotspur host Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a massive north London derby.

The Gunners can close the gap to Spurs to just one point with a win and Mauricio Pochettino has raised eyebrows before the game with his comments stating that the club would have to hire “another magic man” to deliver regular trophies.

After back-to-back defeats in the Premier League, Pochettino has conceded that Spurs’ title bid is over and it now seems like they will battle it out with Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United for the final two spots in the top four. Unai Emery‘s Arsenal have won three-straight and are finishing in the top four would represent a massive achievement.

In team news Spurs bring in Victor Wanyama in midfield, plus Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose return to defense and Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane start up top again.

Arsenal bring in Granit Xhaka to the starting lineup, while Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are on the bench.

LINEUPS

Premier League Preview: West Ham United v. Newcastle United

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 1, 2019, 9:40 PM EST
What has already been a banner, season-defining week for Newcastle United could get even better on Saturday when the Magpies visit West Ham United at the London Stadium (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com). Having already won twice in four days’ time — victories over Huddersfield Town and Burnley — Rafa Benitez‘s side now sits six points and five places clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone.

The challenge, now, is to translate their dominance at St. James’ Park to an away venue, something which has proven plenty difficult this season: just two of Newcastle’s eight wins have come away from the friendly confines of the northeast of England. Furthermore, they have taken just two points from their last five away games.

West Ham, on the other hand, have been a mixed bag at home: 6W-3D-5L. Even better of late, they’re 2W-2D-0L in their last four home games. Manuel Pellegrini‘s side sits 10th the PL table, but has won just two if its last nine league games.

West Ham lost 1-0 to Manchester City, but Pellegrini was clearly prioritizing Saturday’s showdown as the more winnable of this week’s fixtures, as he left Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Mark Noble and Robert Snodgrass on the bench for all 90 minutes. With an 11-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone, 10th-place West Ham comfortably sit mid-table with little hope of climbing higher in the final standings, but plenty of room to fall should the season’s final 10 games go sideways.

Injuries

West Ham OUT: Andriy Yarmolenko (achilles), Jack Wilshere (ankle), Aaron Cresswell (toe), Carlos Sanchez (knee), Fabian Balbuena (knee), Winston Reid (knee) | Newcastle — OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (fitness), Ciaran Clark (knock)

What they’re saying

Manuel Pellegrini, on Newcastle’s progression: “I think that in both cases, in December and now, Newcastle were in a good moment. When we went to Newcastle and beat them there, they had come from a run of three games in a row winning. Now, I think they are a more consistent team, a difficult team to score against because they don’t concede too many chances. They have also won their last two games at home, so they are having a good moment.”

Rafa Benitez, on the season’s target: “My message to the players, and everyone, is that we still have a lot of work to do. We have to stay calm and have to approach every game with the same idea we had from day one. The next game is the most important and if we can get to 38 or 40 points, we can enjoy it a bit more if possible. We can see the future that we have along with the other teams around us. However, that means nothing because three or four weeks ago, we were thinking it would be very difficult. Now, we are starting to talk about finishing tenth. We have to stay calm and have to go there to try and get three points.”

Prediction

The difference in each side’s form while home and away is stark. West Ham will be the fresher of two sides after resting the aforementioned key figures, while Newcastle are due for a come-down. Saturday should be one of the three or four times each season when West Ham are unplayable and romp to victory, only to come crashing back down to Earth the following week.

Real’s Madrid pride on line in season’s fourth, final El Clasico

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 1, 2019, 8:35 PM EST
MADRID (AP) It has become a matter of pride for Real Madrid.

A second consecutive home loss to Barcelona on Saturday would likely Madrid’s title hopes in the Spanish league and deal a tough blow to a demanding fan base tired of seeing their team struggle against its rival recently.

Another disappointing result would also send the team into a crisis entering the final stretch of the season, with coach Santiago Solari likely paying the highest price.

Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat to Barcelona at Santigao Bernabeu Stadium knocked Madrid out of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. A repeat will drop it 12 points behind its league-leading rival with 12 games left.

Solari said his team had fully recovered from their Copa exit.

“We are back on our feet,” he said Friday. “The schedule, and destiny, wanted us to face the same opponent, to play the great `clasico’ of Spanish soccer once again. We are going into the match with the same desire and the same spirit as in the previous match, trying to improve what we need to improve and repeat the things that we did well.”

Madrid played a great first half on Wednesday but failed to capitalize on its scoring chances, and Barcelona scored three second-half goals to advance to its sixth straight Copa final 4-1 on aggregate.

Madrid is winless in the last five games against its rival in all competitions. It was stunned 5-1 at Camp Nou Stadium in this season’s first league `clasico’ and lost 3-0 at home in the league last season. Barcelona won 10 of the last 17 matches the teams played in the Spanish capital, dating back to a 6-2 rout under coach Pep Guardiola in 2009.

“The next game is always the most important one. It’s what the players are focused on,” Solari said. “This is a sport that is played with heart, head and legs, and we have to put everything into this next game.”

Solari knows another humiliating result could mean the end of the line for him. The former Madrid player arrived in October as an interim coach to replace Julen Lopetegui, who was fired after the teams’ first meeting. Rumors about Madrid considering rehiring Jose Mourinho have increased significantly since the Portuguese coach was let go by Manchester United.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde, in a much more comfortable situation than Solari, said he “hoped for the best” for the rival coach, but would definitely try to beat him again on Saturday.

“We are not concerned about what another loss would mean to our rival,” Valverde said. “We are only thinking about what it would mean for us. We are fighting for the league title. It’s a crucial match.”

Valverde wasn’t expecting things to run as smoothly as they did in the Copa match, though.

“It’s very unlikely to get the same result when you play against the same team right away,” Valverde said. “But we need the victory again, it would important for us in the league.”

Barcelona has a seven-point lead over second-place Atletico Madrid, which visits mid-table Real Sociedad on Sunday.