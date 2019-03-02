Tottenham peg Arsenal back on derby day (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — Controversy reigned as Tottenham Hotspur drew 1-1 with Arsenal in the north London derby at Wembley on Saturday.

Harry Kane’s penalty kick (which should not have been awarded as he was offside) nicked a point for Spurs after Aaron Ramsey had given a solid Gunners side the lead in the first half.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then had a 90th minute penalty kick saved by Hugo Lloris as Arsenal missed the perfect chance to close the gap to their bitter rivals with Lucas Torreira sent off in stoppage time for the Gunners.

With the draw, their first of the season, Spurs remain in third on 61 points. Arsenal stay in fourth and have 57 points.

Arsenal had the first big chance of the game as Alex Iwobi‘s deflected shot looped into the air and found Alexandre Lacazette who scuffed the difficult chance wide.

Spurs then did plenty of pressing but just as they got on top, Arsenal took the lead. Harry Kane lost the ball in Arsenal’s box and a long ball forward caught out Davinson Sanchez. Lacazette slotted the ball into Ramsey who raced free, rounded Lloris and tapped the ball home to give the Gunners the lead.

Kane had the ball it the net soon after but his brilliant header from a free kick was correctly ruled offside, while Son continued to run at Arsenal’s defense which held firm despite Eriksen firing an effort wide of the box.

On the counter Arsenal looked dangerous throughout the first half and Alex Iwobi’s curling short was brilliantly pushed away by Lloris. Right on half time Spurs thought they had equalized but Leno made a wonderful double stop to deny Eriksen and then Moussa Sissoko as the home side pushed hard to get level.

At half time Lucas Torreira came on for Matteo Guendouzi as the youngster was guilty of giving the ball away cheaply on several occasions.

In the second half the same pattern continued, as Spurs got into some great positions but Arsenal launched another great attack which saw Lacazette skew his effort off target from a glorious position inside the box.

Toby Alderweireld then smashed wide at the back post after another dangerous Spurs free kick, with Arsenal bringing on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to try and stretch Tottenham further on the counter.

Substitute Erik Lamela drilled a shot just wide as Spurs pushed hard for an equalizer late on, which they got in controversial circumstances.

A free kick into the box found Kane at the back post and he was bundled over by a combination of Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscileny as Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot.

Replays showed Kane was offside when the cross came in, but Spurs’ main man dispatched the penalty kick to become the all-time leading scorer in north London derbies in PL history.

Arsenal were awarded a penalty kick in the 90th minute as Sanchez brought down Aubameyang in the box but Hugo Lloris saved his spot kick and Spurs somehow cleared the rebound to snatch a draw.

Torreira was sent off for a lunging tackle on Danny Rose in stoppage time as Arsenal finished the game with 10 men.

