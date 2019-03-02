More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Tottenham peg Arsenal back on derby day (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2019, 9:27 AM EST
  • Controversial equalizer for Tottenham 
  • Harry Kane has nine goals in north London derbies, more than any other player in PL history
  • Mauricio Pochettino has never lost a home Premier League game against Arsenal
  • First draw of the season for Tottenham
  • Lloris saves Aubameyang’s 90th minute penalty
  • Torreira sent off in 90th minute

LONDON — Controversy reigned as Tottenham Hotspur drew 1-1 with Arsenal in the north London derby at Wembley on Saturday.

Harry Kane’s penalty kick (which should not have been awarded as he was offside) nicked a point for Spurs after Aaron Ramsey had given a solid Gunners side the lead in the first half.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then had a 90th minute penalty kick saved by Hugo Lloris as Arsenal missed the perfect chance to close the gap to their bitter rivals with Lucas Torreira sent off in stoppage time for the Gunners.

With the draw, their first of the season, Spurs remain in third on 61 points. Arsenal stay in fourth and have 57 points.

Arsenal had the first big chance of the game as Alex Iwobi‘s deflected shot looped into the air and found Alexandre Lacazette who scuffed the difficult chance wide.

Spurs then did plenty of pressing but just as they got on top, Arsenal took the lead. Harry Kane lost the ball in Arsenal’s box and a long ball forward caught out Davinson Sanchez. Lacazette slotted the ball into Ramsey who raced free, rounded Lloris and tapped the ball home to give the Gunners the lead.

Kane had the ball it the net soon after but his brilliant header from a free kick was correctly ruled offside, while Son continued to run at Arsenal’s defense which held firm despite Eriksen firing an effort wide of the box.

On the counter Arsenal looked dangerous throughout the first half and Alex Iwobi’s curling short was brilliantly pushed away by Lloris. Right on half time Spurs thought they had equalized but Leno made a wonderful double stop to deny Eriksen and then Moussa Sissoko as the home side pushed hard to get level.

At half time Lucas Torreira came on for Matteo Guendouzi as the youngster was guilty of giving the ball away cheaply on several occasions.

In the second half the same pattern continued, as Spurs got into some great positions but Arsenal launched another great attack which saw Lacazette skew his effort off target from a glorious position inside the box.

Toby Alderweireld then smashed wide at the back post after another dangerous Spurs free kick, with Arsenal bringing on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to try and stretch Tottenham further on the counter.

Substitute Erik Lamela drilled a shot just wide as Spurs pushed hard for an equalizer late on, which they got in controversial circumstances.

A free kick into the box found Kane at the back post and he was bundled over by a combination of Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscileny as Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot.

Replays showed Kane was offside when the cross came in, but Spurs’ main man dispatched the penalty kick to become the all-time leading scorer in north London derbies in PL history.

Arsenal were awarded a penalty kick in the 90th minute as Sanchez brought down Aubameyang in the box but Hugo Lloris saved his spot kick and Spurs somehow cleared the rebound to snatch a draw.

Torreira was sent off for a lunging tackle on Danny Rose in stoppage time as Arsenal finished the game with 10 men.

Man City wins, loses KDB, Stones (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2019, 12:05 PM EST
  • De Bruyne injured on contested dribble
  • Mahrez scores winner off bench
  • Cherries out-attemped by 23-0 margin

Manchester City didn’t have too many issues with control in a 1-0 win at Bournemouth, but will be worried after Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones left the field early at the Vitality Stadium.

Both players did not leave the stadium and finished the match on the bench, in what may be a hopeful sign.

Riyad Mahrez scored the goal as City moved atop the Premier League table by two points ahead of Sunday’s Merseyside Derby.

Bournemouth remains 12th, with 34 points.

The Cherries were stout in the first half, especially impressive given the youth in their back line.

And perhaps their odds improved when both John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne were forced off due to injuries, the latter occurring during an uncontested dribble.

A substitute put Pep Guardiola‘s men ahead, with Riyad Mahrez bundling over the line from a tight angle.

Sergio Aguero seemed the best bet to double the lead, but the match hit its final 20 minutes still 1-0.

Artur Boruc made a fine intervention when Raheem Sterling was sprung 1v1 via a defensive error, and Mahrez hit a half-volley a mile over the goal.

Man City’s Kyle Walker was fortunate to remain in the game after a hard sliding challenge on Joshua King.

Boruc was again the man to make a great reflex save on an 86th minute corner kick.

Brighton edge past Huddersfield (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2019, 11:56 AM EST
  • Just a 2nd win in 12 for Brighton
  • Sub Andone scores late winner
  • Huddersfield remain bottom of PL table
  • First PL win of 2019 for Brighton 

Brighton nicked a crucial 1-0 home victory against Huddersfield on Saturday, as Florin Andone was the hero.

In a game lacking in real quality throughout, Brighton had the better chances and Andone nodded home late on after jumping off the bench.

With the win Brighton move on to 30 points for the season and boost their survival chances, while Huddersfield remain bottom of the table on 14 points.

Lewis Dunk missed a glorious chance to head home from a corner, while at the other end Mat Ryan spilled Alex Prtichard’s shot from distance as Brighton managed to clear.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh hit the crossbar with a superb effort after cutting inside from the left, with the home side pushing hard.

Huddersfield’s Bacuna then fired a low effort on target which Ryan saved well, while  Shane Duffy headed over just before the break as Brighton huffed and puffed but couldn’t break through.

In the second half Glenn Murray was played in but Huddersfield’s Bacuna arrived with a fine last-ditch tackle, and Murray was then hauled off moments later.

His replacement Florin Andone went down on the edge of the box Kongolo as the home side cranked through the gears.

Jahanbakhsh forced Jonas Lossl into a save as Brighton continued to pour forward, with Andone also denied by the Danish goalkeeper.

Brighton eventually broke through with just over 10 minutes to go as Andone flicked home a header to send the Amex wild.

Lukaku leads Manchester United in thrilling comeback win

By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2019, 11:56 AM EST
  • Lukaku scores twice in 2nd half
  • Saints lead twice on two beauties
  • Pereira, Valery score 1st PL goals

An absolute classic at Old Trafford saw Manchester United comeback twice against visiting Southampton, as the sides only scored thrilling goals in a 3-2 match on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice including the last of the stunners, taking a Fred flick and ripping past a flying Angus Gunn.

Andreas Pereira also scored for United, while James Ward-Prowse and Yan Valery are on the score sheet for Southampton.

Four of the five goals were Goal of the Week contenders, with Lukaku’s first quite lovely but not in that category. Gunn stopped Pogba’s penalty late, as Lukaku did not get a chance at his hat trick.

United moves fourth, three points behind Tottenham, while Saints remain 17th with 27 points.

Brilliant goals were the name of the game, the first being Valery’s absolute terror from better than 20 yards away from goal.

The Southampton youngster laced a right-footed shot which beat David De Gea to the near post; The gorgeous would’ve been stopped by De Gea at his best.

Saints continued to work for a surprise three points at Old Trafford, but that notion was spoiled by Pereira and Lukaku.

Pereira’s goal, like Valery’s his first in the Premier League, was sensational. The Brazilian cut in from the left and took a step before curling a pearler around Angus Gunn and into the goal.

Gunn had been sensational himself over the course of the match, making numerous first half stops for Saints.

He wasn’t able to get to Lukaku’s 10-yards low drive inside the far post, as United took the lead with about a half-hour remaining in the game.

Ward-Prowse got his free kick in the 75th minute, and boy did he get full body on his strike. De Gea was left flying through the air as the ball tore into the upper 90. 2-2.

Lukaku then took Fred’s feed to score a stunner of a winner, and Stuart Armstrong fouled Marcus Rashford to allow Pogba his chance to score from the spot. The French star was saved by Gunn.

Crystal Palace ease to victory at Burnley (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2019, 11:54 AM EST
  • Zaha, Batshuayi, Bardsley (OG) for Palace
  • Burnley lose second-straight game
  • Eagles on 33 points

Crystal Palace beat Burnley 3-1 at Turf Moor on Saturday, as the Eagles continue to soar towards midtable.

A Phil Bardsley own goal put Palace ahead and second half goals from Michy Batshuayi and Wilfried Zaha sealed the victory. Ashley Barnes scored a consolation in stoppage time.

With the win Palace move on to 33 points, while Burnley are on 30 points.

The Eagles took the lead early on as Wilfried Zaha found Jeffrey Schlupp at the back post and his ball back towards goal was knocked into his own net by Bardsley.

Wayne Hennessey then made a fine save to deny Chris Wood as Burnley cranked through the gears and put Palace under serious pressure.

Jeff Hendrick then had a volley blocked as Burnley pushed hard to get back into the game.

Plenty of tackles were flying in as players from both teams piled in during a major flash point right on half time.

At the start of the second half Palace doubled their lead in fine fashion. Aaron Wan Bissaka raced down the right and delivered a perfect cross for Batshuayi to hammer home his second goal in his last three Palace games.

Burnley piled the pressure on Palace, as Barnes missed from close range but the Eagles were happy to deal with plenty of long balls and crosses into their box.

On the break Schlupp and Basthuayi both went close for Palace, and Zaha finished the job with a fine low finish to make it 3-0.

Barnes scored a consolation and Peter Crouch went close moments later, but Palace were more than worthy of the three points.

Roy Hodgson‘s men are now looking to break into the top 10 after three wins in their last five games.