USWNT brings Mother Teresa, Jennifer Lawrence under same tent with jersey tribute

Don’t look twice when you see the name “Wambach” on the back of Alex Morgan’s jersey today at the SheBelieves Cup.
The United States women’s national team will be paying homage to iconic women on their jerseys Saturday against England.
While Morgan (Wambach), Sam Mewis (Mia Hamm), and Adrianna Franch (Brianna Scurry) honor their USWNT predecessors, others are going off the board.
In some cases, way off the board.
Goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris will carry rapper Cardi B’s name on her back, a musician seven years her junior.
McCall Zerboni has opted for Mother Teresa, Christen Press for Sojourner Truth, and Becky Sauerbrunn is shouting out RBG — Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Full list:
|No.
|PLAYER
|INSPIRATION
|
7
|Abby Dahlkemper
|Jennifer Lawrence
|
12
|Tierna Davidson
|Sally Ride
|
19
|Crystal Dunn
|Serena Williams
|
8
|Julie Ertz
|Carrie Underwood
|
22
|Emily Fox
|Elena Delle Donne
|
21
|Adrianna Franch
|Briana Scurry
|
18
|Ashlyn Harris
|Cardi B
|
17
|Tobin Heath
|Doris Burke
|
16
|Rose Lavelle
|J.K. Rowling
|
10
|Carli Lloyd
|Malala Yousafzai
|
20
|Jessica McDonald
|Maya Angelou
|
3
|Samantha Mewis
|Mia Hamm
|
13
|Alex Morgan
|Abby Wambach
|
1
|Alyssa Naeher
|Robin Roberts
|
23
|Christen Press
|Sojourner Truth
|
11
|Mallory Pugh
|Beyoncé
|
15
|Megan Rapinoe
|Audre Lorde
|
4
|Becky Sauerbrunn
|Ruth Bader Ginsburg
|
14
|Casey Short
|Katie Sowers
|
2
|Emily Sonnett
|Tina Fey
|
6
|Andi Sullivan
|Jessica Mendoza
|
25
|McCall Zerboni
|Mother Teresa