USWNT brings Mother Teresa, Jennifer Lawrence under same tent with jersey tribute

Don’t look twice when you see the name “Wambach” on the back of Alex Morgan’s jersey today at the SheBelieves Cup.

The United States women’s national team will be paying homage to iconic women on their jerseys Saturday against England.

While Morgan (Wambach), Sam Mewis (Mia Hamm), and Adrianna Franch (Brianna Scurry) honor their USWNT predecessors, others are going off the board.

In some cases, way off the board.

Goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris will carry rapper Cardi B’s name on her back, a musician seven years her junior.

McCall Zerboni has opted for Mother Teresa, Christen Press for Sojourner Truth, and Becky Sauerbrunn is shouting out RBG — Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Full list:

No. PLAYER INSPIRATION 7 Abby Dahlkemper Jennifer Lawrence 12 Tierna Davidson Sally Ride 19 Crystal Dunn Serena Williams 8 Julie Ertz Carrie Underwood 22 Emily Fox Elena Delle Donne 21 Adrianna Franch Briana Scurry 18 Ashlyn Harris Cardi B 17 Tobin Heath Doris Burke 16 Rose Lavelle J.K. Rowling 10 Carli Lloyd Malala Yousafzai 20 Jessica McDonald Maya Angelou 3 Samantha Mewis Mia Hamm 13 Alex Morgan Abby Wambach 1 Alyssa Naeher Robin Roberts 23 Christen Press Sojourner Truth 11 Mallory Pugh Beyoncé 15 Megan Rapinoe Audre Lorde 4 Becky Sauerbrunn Ruth Bader Ginsburg 14 Casey Short Katie Sowers 2 Emily Sonnett Tina Fey 6 Andi Sullivan Jessica Mendoza 25 McCall Zerboni Mother Teresa

