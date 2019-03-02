More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
USWNT brings Mother Teresa, Jennifer Lawrence under same tent with jersey tribute

By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2019, 12:32 PM EST
Don’t look twice when you see the name “Wambach” on the back of Alex Morgan’s jersey today at the SheBelieves Cup.

The United States women’s national team will be paying homage to iconic women on their jerseys Saturday against England.

While Morgan (Wambach), Sam Mewis (Mia Hamm), and Adrianna Franch (Brianna Scurry) honor their USWNT predecessors, others are going off the board.

In some cases, way off the board.

Goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris will carry rapper Cardi B’s name on her back, a musician seven years her junior.

McCall Zerboni has opted for Mother Teresa, Christen Press for Sojourner Truth, and Becky Sauerbrunn is shouting out RBG — Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Full list:

No. PLAYER INSPIRATION

7

 Abby Dahlkemper Jennifer Lawrence
Kelley O’Hara Heather O’Reilly

12

 Tierna Davidson Sally Ride

19

 Crystal Dunn Serena Williams

8

 Julie Ertz Carrie Underwood

22

 Emily Fox Elena Delle Donne

21

 Adrianna Franch Briana Scurry

18

 Ashlyn Harris Cardi B

17

 Tobin Heath Doris Burke

16

 Rose Lavelle J.K. Rowling

10

 Carli Lloyd Malala Yousafzai

20

 Jessica McDonald Maya Angelou

3

 Samantha Mewis Mia Hamm

13

 Alex Morgan Abby Wambach

1

 Alyssa Naeher Robin Roberts

23

 Christen Press Sojourner Truth

11

 Mallory Pugh Beyoncé

15

 Megan Rapinoe Audre Lorde

4

 Becky Sauerbrunn Ruth Bader Ginsburg

14

 Casey Short Katie Sowers

2

 Emily Sonnett Tina Fey

6

 Andi Sullivan Jessica Mendoza

25

 McCall Zerboni Mother Teresa

Associated PressMar 2, 2019, 7:34 PM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tobin Heath scored off her own rebound in the 67th minute, and the United States tied England 2-2 on Saturday in the SheBelieves Cup for the Americans’ second draw in two games in the tournament.

Megan Rapinoe, who also scored the 43rd goal of her career in the 33rd minute, started the tying goal with a corner kick. Alex Morgan passed the ball to Heath whose first kick was stopped by defender Rachel Daly, and Heath scored off the rebound for her 26th career goal.

The Americans nearly pulled out a victory. Julie Ertz’s header went off the bar at the end of the 77th minute, and they had a flurry of passes deep in the 90th minute without a shot on net.

Steph Houghton tied it up on a free kick in the 36th minute, and Nikita Parris gave England a 2-1 lead.

The U.S. now is 10-4-2 all-time against England, though the teams avoided the 1-0 score of their last four meetings. The Americans had won three of those, and Saturday they wore the names of women who have inspired them on the back of their shirts.

Japan beat Brazil 3-1 in the opening match of Saturday’s doubleheader in the second part of this round-robin tournament featuring four of the world’s top 10 teams. This tuneup for the Women’s World Cup, which starts June 7 in France, concludes Tuesday night in Tampa, Florida, where the United States will play Brazil, while England plays Japan.

The Americans are 3-0-1 at Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, this time before a crowd of 22,125 on a cloudy, chilly day.

Kelley O’Hara passed the ball into the box where Daly tried to clear with a header. Rapinoe corralled the ball, then boomed a volley over the head of keeper Karen Bardsley for a 1-0 lead.

Houghton tied it up on a free kick , curling the ball past the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Adrianna Franch in her first cap for the Americans.

Alex Morgan came up just shy of her 100th goal late in the first half.

Fran Kirby found Parris with a pass, then she dribbled once before beating Franch in the 52nd minute to give England the lead, putting the pressure on the Americans who won their first three visits to this stadium.

U.S. coach Jill Ellis started substituting soon after, sending in Christen Press for Mallory Pugh, and defender Becky Sauerbrunn, who sat out the Americans’ 2-2 tie against Japan in the opener of this tournament with an injury, replaced Rose Lavelle in the 61st minute. Ellis said Friday that Sauerbrunn was “highly unlikely” to play in Nashville.

Serie A: Lazio boosts UCL chances with rout in Rome derby

Associated PressMar 2, 2019, 6:25 PM EST
Lazio reignited the race for a Champions League place by ending a miserable run with a 3-0 victory over derby rival Roma in Serie A on Saturday.

Felipe Caicedo netted in the 12th minute, Ciro Immobile added a second-half penalty and fellow substitute Danilo Cataldi added a third goal as Lazio ended a run of four matches without a win in all competitions.

Lazio remained sixth but cut the gap to its city rival to three points.

The top four in Serie A qualify for the Champions League. Roma is three points behind Inter Milan which slipped to fourth after losing 2-1 at Cagliari on Friday, the day before AC Milan beat Sassuolo 1-0.

Roma has this season’s Champions League to focus on and it takes a 2-1 lead to Porto for the second leg of their round of 16 matchup on Wednesday.

Roma and Lazio were without key players. Immobile was only fit for a place on the bench while Roma’s Kostas Manolas was sidelined with a stomach problem.

Manolas’ absence proved significant as the Roma defense was at fault for the opening goal, backing off Joaquin Correa and allowing him to sprint forward and thread a ball through to Caicedo, who rounded the goalkeeper to score.

Roma barely threatened and Lazio doubled its lead in the 73rd minute after Correa was brought down by Federico Fazio and Immobile tucked away the spot kick.

Roma’s misery was complete when defender Aleksandar Kolarov was sent off in stoppage time after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession.

El Clasico: Barcelona triumphant at Real Madrid’s Bernabeu (again)

By Andy EdwardsMar 2, 2019, 5:15 PM EST
Barcelona heaped more shame and embarrassment upon Real Mardid on Saturday, beating Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu for the second time in four days.

In doing so, Barca became the first side to ever win four straight league games over Madrid at the Bernabeu (last home win over Barca: Oct. 25, 2014). Saturday’s result makes it six straight league meetings without a victory for Madrid (last win: April 2, 2016).

Ivan Rakitic scored the only goal of the game (WATCH HERE), assisted by Sergi Roberto, chipping the ball over a hopeless Thibaut Courtois in the 26th minute.

Wednesday’s 3-0 victory in the Spanish capital sent the Blaugrana through to a seventh straight appearance in the Copa del Rey final, and even more satisfyingly came at the expense of their bitter rivals.

Barcelona look almost certain to go on and win a second straight La Liga title (and fourth in five seasons), as they now lead second-place Atletico Madrid, who play on Sunday, by 10 points. Meanwhile, the gap between El Clasico rivals is now a dozen points.

PL Sunday preview: Merseyside, west London derbies on tap

By Andy EdwardsMar 2, 2019, 4:05 PM EST
A big weekend of Premier League derbies wraps up on Sunday, when Merseyside and west London showdowns take center stage with plenty of title and top-four implications.

Watford v. Leicester City — 7 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Brendan Rodgers is set to make his return to the PL when he debuts as Leicester manager on Sunday. Rodgers, who was appointed the Foxes’ new boss earlier this week, was in attendance for his new side’s 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday — a result that snapped the six-game winless skid (five losses) that ultimately cost Claude Puel his job. It was Leicester’s first victory since New Year’s Day. Rodgers was hugely successful at Celtic — two league titles, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups in two-plus seasons — his first stop after being fired by Liverpool in October 2015.

Up first is a trip to eighth-place Watford, a side that went to Anfield and suffered a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool on Wednesday, just five days after hanging five goals of their own on Cardiff City. The Hornets, under first-year boss Javi Gracia, haven’t lost back-to-back games since the first week of December, a streak which included a 2-1 defeat to Leicester in these sides’ first meeting of 2018-19.

INJURIES: Watford —  OUT: None | Leicester — OUT: Marc Albrighton (hamstring), Daniel Amartey (ankle)

Fulham v. Chelsea — 9:05 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Fulham’s first season back in the PL will almost certainly end with the west London club making an immediate return to the Championship, but that fact hardly suffices to explain the Cottagers’ struggles this season: following Claudio Ranieri‘s dismissal and the appointment of Scott Parker as interim manager, Fulham have now employed the same number of managers as they have won games (4). The deficit they must overcome to pull off the greatest escape the PL has ever seen? 10 points with 10 games left to play, beginning with a visit from nearby Chelsea on Sunday.

Speaking of managers coming under fire of late, Maurizio Sarri‘s situation at Chelsea is hardly any better these days. Not only have the fans turned on him, but the Blues have lost three of their last five league games while also falling flat in the League Cup final. That league form has seen them tumble to sixth in the PL table, now five points back of fourth-place Manchester United, though Chelsea now have a pair of games in hand. Sarri says Kepa Arrizabalaga will reclaim his place as first-choice goalkeeper in one of the next two games after refusing to be subbed off in that final defeat, giving way to Willy Caballero to keep the clean sheet in a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

INJURIES: Fulham —  OUT: Alfie Mawson (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Andre Schurrle (illness) | Chelsea — OUT: Danny Drinkwater (undisclosed)

Everton v. Liverpool — 11:15 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Sure, Liverpool would be delighted to complete their second double over Everton in three seasons’ time, but the Reds will have their sights set much higher than Merseyside dominance on Sunday. Now two points back of Manchester City in the PL title race, Jurgen Klopp‘s side needs all three points from one of its toughest games each season to keep pace with the defending champions and remain on pace to lift England’s top-flight trophy at Anfield for the first time since 1990 (pre-PL era). Having only beaten the Toffees in the season’s first meeting via one of the stranger goals you’ll ever see, the trip to Goodison should prove more difficult than Everton’s ninth-place standing might indicate.

Everton have a bit more confidence now than they would have had this, the 233rd edition of the derby, been played earlier this week. After losing three straight, by a combined score of 6-1, Marco Silva‘s side bounced back with a 3-0 thrashing of Cardiff on Tuesday — a result that might have just bought the first-year Portuguese manager a bit of time. Of particular worry for Everton: star forward Richarlison, who paced the side with 10 goals until Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s brace against Cardiff pulled him one ahead, went without a goal for the entire month of February and has scored just one PL goal since Boxing Day.

INJURIES: Everton —  QUESTIONABLE: Leighton Baines (ribs) | Liverpool — OUT: Dejan Lovren (hamstring), Joe Gomez (ankle), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Roberto Firmino (ankle)