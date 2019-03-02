VIDEO: Penalty kick controversy dominates Tottenham v. Arsenal

A huge moment of controversy grabbed Tottenham a point in the north London derby, as Harry Kane won a penalty kick late in the second half.

Another moment of controversy also went against Arsenal as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s 90th minute spot kick was saved by Hugo Lloris just as it seemed the Gunners would snatch a win.

There is no doubt Kane was shoved by Shkodran Mustafi in the box for his penalty, but he was in an offside position when the free kick came in. As for Aubameyang’s miss, Jan Vertonghen was clearly encroaching in the box when the spot kick was taken and the fact he was able to clear the ball on the rebound showed how pivotal that was.

Quite simply VAR would have sorted out both of these incidents straight away. However, the fact that it is not coming to the Premier League until the start of the 2019-20 campaign continues to annoy pretty much everyone.

Watch the video above to see the Kane incident in full, while below is Aubameyang’s penalty miss as Arsenal felt very hard done by on both occasions.

