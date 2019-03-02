More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Watch Live: Tottenham v. Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2019, 7:08 AM EST
Tottenham Hotspur host Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a massive north London derby.

The Gunners can close the gap to Spurs to just one point with a win and Mauricio Pochettino has raised eyebrows before the game with his comments stating that the club would have to hire “another magic man” to deliver regular trophies.

After back-to-back defeats in the Premier League, Pochettino has conceded that Spurs’ title bid is over and it now seems like they will battle it out with Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United for the final two spots in the top four. Unai Emery‘s Arsenal have won three-straight and are finishing in the top four would represent a massive achievement.

In team news Spurs bring in Victor Wanyama in midfield, plus Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose return to defense and Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane start up top again.

Arsenal bring in Granit Xhaka to the starting lineup, while Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are on the bench.

LINEUPS

Premier League Preview: West Ham United v. Newcastle United

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 1, 2019, 9:40 PM EST
What has already been a banner, season-defining week for Newcastle United could get even better on Saturday when the Magpies visit West Ham United at the London Stadium (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com). Having already won twice in four days’ time — victories over Huddersfield Town and Burnley — Rafa Benitez‘s side now sits six points and five places clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone.

The challenge, now, is to translate their dominance at St. James’ Park to an away venue, something which has proven plenty difficult this season: just two of Newcastle’s eight wins have come away from the friendly confines of the northeast of England. Furthermore, they have taken just two points from their last five away games.

West Ham, on the other hand, have been a mixed bag at home: 6W-3D-5L. Even better of late, they’re 2W-2D-0L in their last four home games. Manuel Pellegrini‘s side sits 10th the PL table, but has won just two if its last nine league games.

West Ham lost 1-0 to Manchester City, but Pellegrini was clearly prioritizing Saturday’s showdown as the more winnable of this week’s fixtures, as he left Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Mark Noble and Robert Snodgrass on the bench for all 90 minutes. With an 11-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone, 10th-place West Ham comfortably sit mid-table with little hope of climbing higher in the final standings, but plenty of room to fall should the season’s final 10 games go sideways.

Injuries

West Ham OUT: Andriy Yarmolenko (achilles), Jack Wilshere (ankle), Aaron Cresswell (toe), Carlos Sanchez (knee), Fabian Balbuena (knee), Winston Reid (knee) | Newcastle — OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (fitness), Ciaran Clark (knock)

What they’re saying

Manuel Pellegrini, on Newcastle’s progression: “I think that in both cases, in December and now, Newcastle were in a good moment. When we went to Newcastle and beat them there, they had come from a run of three games in a row winning. Now, I think they are a more consistent team, a difficult team to score against because they don’t concede too many chances. They have also won their last two games at home, so they are having a good moment.”

Rafa Benitez, on the season’s target: “My message to the players, and everyone, is that we still have a lot of work to do. We have to stay calm and have to approach every game with the same idea we had from day one. The next game is the most important and if we can get to 38 or 40 points, we can enjoy it a bit more if possible. We can see the future that we have along with the other teams around us. However, that means nothing because three or four weeks ago, we were thinking it would be very difficult. Now, we are starting to talk about finishing tenth. We have to stay calm and have to go there to try and get three points.”

Prediction

The difference in each side’s form while home and away is stark. West Ham will be the fresher of two sides after resting the aforementioned key figures, while Newcastle are due for a come-down. Saturday should be one of the three or four times each season when West Ham are unplayable and romp to victory, only to come crashing back down to Earth the following week.

Real’s Madrid pride on line in season’s fourth, final El Clasico

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 1, 2019, 8:35 PM EST
MADRID (AP) It has become a matter of pride for Real Madrid.

A second consecutive home loss to Barcelona on Saturday would likely Madrid’s title hopes in the Spanish league and deal a tough blow to a demanding fan base tired of seeing their team struggle against its rival recently.

Another disappointing result would also send the team into a crisis entering the final stretch of the season, with coach Santiago Solari likely paying the highest price.

Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat to Barcelona at Santigao Bernabeu Stadium knocked Madrid out of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. A repeat will drop it 12 points behind its league-leading rival with 12 games left.

Solari said his team had fully recovered from their Copa exit.

“We are back on our feet,” he said Friday. “The schedule, and destiny, wanted us to face the same opponent, to play the great `clasico’ of Spanish soccer once again. We are going into the match with the same desire and the same spirit as in the previous match, trying to improve what we need to improve and repeat the things that we did well.”

Madrid played a great first half on Wednesday but failed to capitalize on its scoring chances, and Barcelona scored three second-half goals to advance to its sixth straight Copa final 4-1 on aggregate.

Madrid is winless in the last five games against its rival in all competitions. It was stunned 5-1 at Camp Nou Stadium in this season’s first league `clasico’ and lost 3-0 at home in the league last season. Barcelona won 10 of the last 17 matches the teams played in the Spanish capital, dating back to a 6-2 rout under coach Pep Guardiola in 2009.

“The next game is always the most important one. It’s what the players are focused on,” Solari said. “This is a sport that is played with heart, head and legs, and we have to put everything into this next game.”

Solari knows another humiliating result could mean the end of the line for him. The former Madrid player arrived in October as an interim coach to replace Julen Lopetegui, who was fired after the teams’ first meeting. Rumors about Madrid considering rehiring Jose Mourinho have increased significantly since the Portuguese coach was let go by Manchester United.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde, in a much more comfortable situation than Solari, said he “hoped for the best” for the rival coach, but would definitely try to beat him again on Saturday.

“We are not concerned about what another loss would mean to our rival,” Valverde said. “We are only thinking about what it would mean for us. We are fighting for the league title. It’s a crucial match.”

Valverde wasn’t expecting things to run as smoothly as they did in the Copa match, though.

“It’s very unlikely to get the same result when you play against the same team right away,” Valverde said. “But we need the victory again, it would important for us in the league.”

Barcelona has a seven-point lead over second-place Atletico Madrid, which visits mid-table Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Premier League Preview: Manchester United v. Southampton

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 1, 2019, 7:10 PM EST
  • Man United unbeaten in 11 PL games under OGS
  • United (55 points), 5th in PL
  • Southampton (27 points), 17th
  • Saints 2-2 United, in December

It was nothing but smooth sailing for Manchester United — at least, in the Premier League — beginning when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as interim manager in mid-December, and they’ve continued to roll along with relative ease despite an ongoing injury crisis ravaging the first-team squad. Solskjaer will once again be without a number of key figures for Saturday’s clash with Southampton at Old Trafford (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

After drawing PL leaders Liverpool last weekend, Man United were without injured stars Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford (all one the bench) from the start of Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace. Such are the spoils of having one of the deepest — and most expensively assembled — squads in the world, when a $97-million player like Romelu Lukaku can return to the lineup after a difficult season and bag a brace — his first goals since Jan. 5.

On the other side, Southampton have a bit of confidence for the first time in quite some time. Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over fellow relegation battlers Fulham snapped a four-game winless skid and pulled Saints two points clear of the relegation zone and 18th-place Cardiff City. The challenge, however, of facing fifth-place United, who trail Arsenal by just one point in their bid to re-enter the top-four after a disastrous start to the season, should prove infinitely more difficult.

Injuries

Man United OUT: Jesse Lingard (hamstring), Ander Herrera (hamstring), Juan Mata (hamstring), Nemanja Matic (leg), Antonio Valencia (calf); QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (groin) | Southampton — OUT: Mario Lemina (abdomen), Michael Obafemi (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: Danny Ings (hamstring)

What they’re saying

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on selection options: “Rashford is fully fit now. I’ll probably start him. I don’t think there will be many changes. It’s the last session today, but we’re not going to take any risks, so maybe Anthony [Martial], but it might just be even a few more days before he’s ready, so probably the squad will look similar to what it did on Wednesday. Maybe one-third of them will be Academy kids — maybe even more — so that’s a good point to take out of it.”

Ralph Hasenhuttl, on the task of Old Trafford: “It’s a tough match, sure, but we go there with more confidence from our side. We had an important win against Fulham, and that helps us a lot, but the pressure is still on, so we will try to do everything to get points there. I know there are easier places to win than Old Trafford, especially at the moment, as the team is now completely different to two or three months ago. It’s now a team that is unbeaten in a long time and the new manager hasn’t lost a game until now, but, for us, it’s important to focus on our strengths and our qualities.”

Prediction

There’s simply too much on the line for United, who simply have too much talent and depth for Southampton on a three-game week. If the Red Devils score early, it could quickly get out of hand and wind up 4-0.

Dortmund collapse continues in Augsburg loss; Bayern to pull level?

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
Associated PressMar 1, 2019, 6:15 PM EST
AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) Ji Dong-won scored twice against his former club as relegation-threatened Augsburg dealt Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga title hopes a blow with a 2-1 win on Friday.

Ji, who endured a frustrating half season at Dortmund in 2014, struck in each half to hand Lucien Favre’s side only its second defeat of the season and open the door for Bayern Munich to move level on points at Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Dortmund had two good chances with Marco Reus, returning from injury, having his shot blocked by Augsburg keeper Gregor Kobel, who also saved Manuel Akanji’s header.

But a mistake from Dan-Axel Zagadou allowed Andre Hahn to find Ji, who swiped in the rebound after his first effort was blocked by the retreating Akanji.

Kobel then came to Augsburg’s rescue before the break when he saved Jacob Bruun Larsen’s shot.

Favre brought on Paco Alcacer and Raphael Guerreiro in a bid to find the equalizer with about 25 minutes remaining, but Ji made it 2-0 by chipping the ball over helpless keeper Roman Buerki after a mislaid pass from Achraf Hakimi.

Alcacer was denied by Kobel’s brilliant save before breaking his seven-game goalless spell after being set up by Mario Goetze with 10 minutes remaining.

Kobel then made his eighth save against Goetze late as Augsburg moved five points ahead of Stuttgart in the relegation zone.