Watch Live: West Ham United v. Newcastle United

West Ham United’s push for seventh place in the Premier League meets a stiff challenge in the form of dogged defenders and in-form visitors Newcastle United (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The London Stadium is the scene, as Newcastle enters having won consecutive home matches but lost to West Ham 3-0 in December. Newcastle had won its last three against the Hammers.

Manuel Lanzini makes his first start in a year for West Ham, which has slipped into 10th and will be 7 points back of Wolves if it fails to beat the Magpies.

LINEUPS

West Ham United: Fabianski, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Anderson, Chicharito. Subs: Adrian, Masuaku, Obiang, Nasri, Antonio, Perez, Arnautovic.

Newcastle United: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune, Ritchie, Hayden, Longstaff, Almiron, Perez, Rondon. Subs: Darlow, Yedlin, Dummett, Ki, Diame, Atsu, Muto.

