More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

West Ham rides early goals to beat Newcastle

By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2019, 2:25 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Rice scores early header
  • Noble converts penalty
  • West Ham move 9th, four back of 7th

Declan Rice and Mark Noble scored first half goals to lead West Ham United to a 2-0 defeat of Newcastle United on Saturday at the London Stadium.

West Ham United has closed ground on Wolves in the race for 7th with the win.

Newcastle United remains six points clear of 18th place with nine matches to play.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

West Ham struck early through Rice, who lost Federico Fernandez while jockeying for position pre-corner and put a simple header past Martin Dubravka.

Ayoze Perez was offside for a 28th minute equalizer bid. Sean Longstaff then played a beautiful diagonal ball into the West Ham box to no avail.

West Ham earned a penalty, when Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez was taken down in the box by Florian Lejeune. Noble went to the spot and finished well for 2-0.

Fabian Schar nearly turned a second chance off a corner kick into a goal in the fifth minute of first half stoppage, but it was blocked out for a corner and the Irons saw their lead into halftime.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Perez’s shot across goal could’ve easily been 2-1, but it was too wayward to be a goal and too hard to meet a receiver.

Arthur Masuaku cued up Hernandez with a diagonal beauty, but the Mexican’s first touch wasn’t enough.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

Solskjaer: Old Trafford’s ‘history’ helped comeback win

By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2019, 1:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows how to work a room.

The Manchester United legend as a player is pushing the right buttons to work his way into the category as a manager, though it’s very early days, after a 3-2 comeback win to beat Southampton on Saturday at Old Trafford.

[ RECAP: Man Utd 3-2 Saints ]

When it comes to the quotes he releases into the media for supporters to chew up, he’s a first ballot Hall of Famer.

From The Manchester Evening News:

“We spoke about at half-time, just get some more urgency get the ball in the box, play more forward and the Stretford End will suck the ball in for you. I don’t want to take much away from Andreas and Romelu’s great finishes but we felt that support is just part of this club, this history, we’ve done it so many times before.”

To be fair, the charge for any new manager at Old Trafford is to restore the mystique of the venue for the opposition. Solskjaer’s done just that, and United is creeping into the picture for Top Three this season.

What an accomplishment and claim that would be for the Norwegian.

USWNT brings Mother Teresa, Jennifer Lawrence under same tent with jersey tribute

Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit
By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2019, 12:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

Don’t look twice when you see the name “Wambach” on the back of Alex Morgan’s jersey today at the SheBelieves Cup.

The United States women’s national team will be paying homage to iconic women on their jerseys Saturday against England.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

While Morgan (Wambach), Sam Mewis (Mia Hamm), and Adrianna Franch (Brianna Scurry) honor their USWNT predecessors, others are going off the board.

In some cases, way off the board.

Goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris will carry rapper Cardi B’s name on her back, a musician seven years her junior.

McCall Zerboni has opted for Mother Teresa, Christen Press for Sojourner Truth, and Becky Sauerbrunn is shouting out RBG — Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Full list:

No. PLAYER INSPIRATION

7

 Abby Dahlkemper Jennifer Lawrence
Kelley O’Hara Heather O’Reilly

12

 Tierna Davidson Sally Ride

19

 Crystal Dunn Serena Williams

8

 Julie Ertz Carrie Underwood

22

 Emily Fox Elena Delle Donne

21

 Adrianna Franch Briana Scurry

18

 Ashlyn Harris Cardi B

17

 Tobin Heath Doris Burke

16

 Rose Lavelle J.K. Rowling

10

 Carli Lloyd Malala Yousafzai

20

 Jessica McDonald Maya Angelou

3

 Samantha Mewis Mia Hamm

13

 Alex Morgan Abby Wambach

1

 Alyssa Naeher Robin Roberts

23

 Christen Press Sojourner Truth

11

 Mallory Pugh Beyoncé

15

 Megan Rapinoe Audre Lorde

4

 Becky Sauerbrunn Ruth Bader Ginsburg

14

 Casey Short Katie Sowers

2

 Emily Sonnett Tina Fey

6

 Andi Sullivan Jessica Mendoza

25

 McCall Zerboni Mother Teresa

Wolves best Cardiff to increase claim on 7th (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2019, 12:17 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Jimenez with 11th goal, 7th assist
  • Jota also scores
  • Cardiff remains 18th on table

A clinical span of three minutes saw Wolves score twice in an otherwise even match with Cardiff City at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Raul Jimenez of Mexico scored a goal and set up Diogo Jota for another between the 16th and 18th minutes as Wolves a three-point lead on Watford in the race for 7th.

Cardiff remains in the drop zone, two points back of Southampton and five behind Burnley and Brighton.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Jimenez was the decisive pass as Jota capped off a terrific team goal to take the lead, then did the work for the second.

The Mexican forward hit a stunning outside of the boot cross then ran into position to collect a cutback and give Wolves a 2-0 lead heading into halftime.

Adding injury to the insult was an injury to key defender Sol Bamba, who went down grasping his lower leg.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

Man City wins, loses KDB, Stones (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2019, 12:05 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • De Bruyne injured on contested dribble
  • Mahrez scores winner off bench
  • Cherries out-attemped by 23-0 margin

Manchester City didn’t have too many issues with control in a 1-0 win at Bournemouth, but will be worried after Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones left the field early at the Vitality Stadium.

Both players did not leave the stadium and finished the match on the bench, in what may be a hopeful sign.

Riyad Mahrez scored the goal as City moved atop the Premier League table by two points ahead of Sunday’s Merseyside Derby.

Bournemouth remains 12th, with 34 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The Cherries were stout in the first half, especially impressive given the youth in their back line.

And perhaps their odds improved when both John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne were forced off due to injuries, the latter occurring during an uncontested dribble.

A substitute put Pep Guardiola‘s men ahead, with Riyad Mahrez bundling over the line from a tight angle.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Sergio Aguero seemed the best bet to double the lead, but the match hit its final 20 minutes still 1-0.

Artur Boruc made a fine intervention when Raheem Sterling was sprung 1v1 via a defensive error, and Mahrez hit a half-volley a mile over the goal.

Man City’s Kyle Walker was fortunate to remain in the game after a hard sliding challenge on Joshua King.

Boruc was again the man to make a great reflex save on an 86th minute corner kick.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]