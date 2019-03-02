More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Wolves best Cardiff to increase claim on 7th (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2019, 12:17 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Jimenez with 11th goal, 7th assist
  • Jota also scores
  • Cardiff remains 18th on table

A clinical span of three minutes saw Wolves score twice in an otherwise even match with Cardiff City at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Raul Jimenez of Mexico scored a goal and set up Diogo Jota for another between the 16th and 18th minutes as Wolves a three-point lead on Watford in the race for 7th.

Cardiff remains in the drop zone, two points back of Southampton and five behind Burnley and Brighton.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Jimenez was the decisive pass as Jota capped off a terrific team goal to take the lead, then did the work for the second.

The Mexican forward hit a stunning outside of the boot cross then ran into position to collect a cutback and give Wolves a 2-0 lead heading into halftime.

Adding injury to the insult was an injury to key defender Sol Bamba, who went down grasping his lower leg.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

USWNT brings Mother Teresa, Jennifer Lawrence under same tent with jersey tribute

Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit
By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2019, 12:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

Don’t look twice when you see the name “Wambach” on the back of Alex Morgan’s jersey today at the SheBelieves Cup.

The United States women’s national team will be paying homage to iconic women on their jerseys Saturday against England.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

While Morgan (Wambach), Sam Mewis (Mia Hamm), and Adrianna Franch (Brianna Scurry) honor their USWNT predecessors, others are going off the board.

In some cases, way off the board.

Goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris will carry rapper Cardi B’s name on her back, a musician seven years her junior.

McCall Zerboni has opted for Mother Teresa, Christen Press for Sojourner Truth, and Becky Sauerbrunn is shouting out RBG — Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Full list:

No. PLAYER INSPIRATION

7

 Abby Dahlkemper Jennifer Lawrence

12

 Tierna Davidson Sally Ride

19

 Crystal Dunn Serena Williams

8

 Julie Ertz Carrie Underwood

22

 Emily Fox Elena Delle Donne

21

 Adrianna Franch Briana Scurry

18

 Ashlyn Harris Cardi B

17

 Tobin Heath Doris Burke

16

 Rose Lavelle J.K. Rowling

10

 Carli Lloyd Malala Yousafzai

20

 Jessica McDonald Maya Angelou

3

 Samantha Mewis Mia Hamm

13

 Alex Morgan Abby Wambach

1

 Alyssa Naeher Robin Roberts

23

 Christen Press Sojourner Truth

11

 Mallory Pugh Beyoncé

15

 Megan Rapinoe Audre Lorde

4

 Becky Sauerbrunn Ruth Bader Ginsburg

14

 Casey Short Katie Sowers

2

 Emily Sonnett Tina Fey

6

 Andi Sullivan Jessica Mendoza

25

 McCall Zerboni Mother Teresa

Man City wins, loses KDB, Stones (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2019, 12:05 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • De Bruyne injured on contested dribble
  • Mahrez scores winner off bench
  • Cherries out-attemped by 23-0 margin

Manchester City didn’t have too many issues with control in a 1-0 win at Bournemouth, but will be worried after Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones left the field early at the Vitality Stadium.

Both players did not leave the stadium and finished the match on the bench, in what may be a hopeful sign.

Riyad Mahrez scored the goal as City moved atop the Premier League table by two points ahead of Sunday’s Merseyside Derby.

Bournemouth remains 12th, with 34 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The Cherries were stout in the first half, especially impressive given the youth in their back line.

And perhaps their odds improved when both John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne were forced off due to injuries, the latter occurring during an uncontested dribble.

A substitute put Pep Guardiola‘s men ahead, with Riyad Mahrez bundling over the line from a tight angle.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Sergio Aguero seemed the best bet to double the lead, but the match hit its final 20 minutes still 1-0.

Artur Boruc made a fine intervention when Raheem Sterling was sprung 1v1 via a defensive error, and Mahrez hit a half-volley a mile over the goal.

Man City’s Kyle Walker was fortunate to remain in the game after a hard sliding challenge on Joshua King.

Boruc was again the man to make a great reflex save on an 86th minute corner kick.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

Brighton edge past Huddersfield (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2019, 11:56 AM EST
Leave a comment
  • Just a 2nd win in 12 for Brighton
  • Sub Andone scores late winner
  • Huddersfield remain bottom of PL table
  • First PL win of 2019 for Brighton 

Brighton nicked a crucial 1-0 home victory against Huddersfield on Saturday, as Florin Andone was the hero.

In a game lacking in real quality throughout, Brighton had the better chances and Andone nodded home late on after jumping off the bench.

With the win Brighton move on to 30 points for the season and boost their survival chances, while Huddersfield remain bottom of the table on 14 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Lewis Dunk missed a glorious chance to head home from a corner, while at the other end Mat Ryan spilled Alex Prtichard’s shot from distance as Brighton managed to clear.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh hit the crossbar with a superb effort after cutting inside from the left, with the home side pushing hard.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Huddersfield’s Bacuna then fired a low effort on target which Ryan saved well, while  Shane Duffy headed over just before the break as Brighton huffed and puffed but couldn’t break through.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

In the second half Glenn Murray was played in but Huddersfield’s Bacuna arrived with a fine last-ditch tackle, and Murray was then hauled off moments later.

His replacement Florin Andone went down on the edge of the box Kongolo as the home side cranked through the gears.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Jahanbakhsh forced Jonas Lossl into a save as Brighton continued to pour forward, with Andone also denied by the Danish goalkeeper.

Brighton eventually broke through with just over 10 minutes to go as Andone flicked home a header to send the Amex wild.

Relief for Brighton.

Lukaku leads Manchester United in thrilling comeback win

By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2019, 11:56 AM EST
Leave a comment
  • Lukaku scores twice in 2nd half
  • Saints lead twice on two beauties
  • Pereira, Valery score 1st PL goals

An absolute classic at Old Trafford saw Manchester United comeback twice against visiting Southampton, as the sides only scored thrilling goals in a 3-2 match on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice including the last of the stunners, taking a Fred flick and ripping past a flying Angus Gunn.

Andreas Pereira also scored for United, while James Ward-Prowse and Yan Valery are on the score sheet for Southampton.

Four of the five goals were Goal of the Week contenders, with Lukaku’s first quite lovely but not in that category. Gunn stopped Pogba’s penalty late, as Lukaku did not get a chance at his hat trick.

United moves fourth, three points behind Tottenham, while Saints remain 17th with 27 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Brilliant goals were the name of the game, the first being Valery’s absolute terror from better than 20 yards away from goal.

The Southampton youngster laced a right-footed shot which beat David De Gea to the near post; The gorgeous would’ve been stopped by De Gea at his best.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Saints continued to work for a surprise three points at Old Trafford, but that notion was spoiled by Pereira and Lukaku.

Pereira’s goal, like Valery’s his first in the Premier League, was sensational. The Brazilian cut in from the left and took a step before curling a pearler around Angus Gunn and into the goal.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

Gunn had been sensational himself over the course of the match, making numerous first half stops for Saints.

He wasn’t able to get to Lukaku’s 10-yards low drive inside the far post, as United took the lead with about a half-hour remaining in the game.

Ward-Prowse got his free kick in the 75th minute, and boy did he get full body on his strike. De Gea was left flying through the air as the ball tore into the upper 90. 2-2.

Lukaku then took Fred’s feed to score a stunner of a winner, and Stuart Armstrong fouled Marcus Rashford to allow Pogba his chance to score from the spot. The French star was saved by Gunn.