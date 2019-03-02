Wolves best Cardiff to increase claim on 7th (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jimenez with 11th goal, 7th assist

Jota also scores

Cardiff remains 18th on table

A clinical span of three minutes saw Wolves score twice in an otherwise even match with Cardiff City at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Raul Jimenez of Mexico scored a goal and set up Diogo Jota for another between the 16th and 18th minutes as Wolves a three-point lead on Watford in the race for 7th.

Cardiff remains in the drop zone, two points back of Southampton and five behind Burnley and Brighton.

Jimenez was the decisive pass as Jota capped off a terrific team goal to take the lead, then did the work for the second.

The Mexican forward hit a stunning outside of the boot cross then ran into position to collect a cutback and give Wolves a 2-0 lead heading into halftime.

Adding injury to the insult was an injury to key defender Sol Bamba, who went down grasping his lower leg.

9 – Diogo Jota has been directly involved in nine goals in his last seven games in all competitions at Molineux for Wolves (5 goals, 4 assists). Catalyst. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 2, 2019

