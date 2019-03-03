More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP

IFAB make changes to handball law

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2019, 11:38 AM EST
The International FA board (IFAB) have confirmed that changes have been made to the deliberate handball law at their AGM in Scotland.

“At last, some clarity!” I hear you cry. Let’s see how this goes…

IFAB have confirmed that from next season any goal scored with a hand will be ruled out, with handballs not deemed as deliberate being penalized. A free kick will be awarded when a goal or clear chance is denied by a handball.

Via the BBC, former Premier League referee David Elleray (now IFAB’s technical director) explained the main change to the handball law confirmed from the meeting in Aberdeen.

“Deliberate handball remains an offence,” Elleray said. “In the past we’ve managed to improve the laws by focusing on outcome rather than intent. What we are looking at particularly in attacking situations is where the player gets a clear unfair advantage by gaining possession or control of the ball, as a result of it making contact with their hand or arm.”

The main change to know here is that regardless of intent, any goal scored with a handball will now be disallowed. Another key change ratified by IFAB includes stopping a player from having to put his hands behind his back in fear of committing a ball. Elleray refers to that as a “natural silhouette” and if the ball hits the players arm beyond that silhouette handball will be given.

Other changes confirmed at the AGM include attacking players no longer allowed to stand in the defending wall during free kicks, while goalkeepers now only have to keep one foot on the line during a penalty kick.

Chelsea’s Kepa stars in tight win at Fulham (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2019, 11:08 AM EST
  • Chelsea’s first away win of 2019
  • Back-to-back PL wins for Chelsea
  • Fulham 10 points from safety

Chelsea edged past battling Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage on Sunday, as Maurizio Sarri‘s men remain in the top four hunt.

Gonzalo Higuain and Jorginho put Chelsea ahead twice in the first half as Calum Chambers had briefly put Fulham level. The Cottagers, coached by interim boss Scott Parker who replaced Claudio Ranieri on Thursday, battled until the end and almost snatched a draw on several occasions late on but Kepa Arrizabalaga made some great stops.

With the win Chelsea move on to 56 points and are two points off the top four with a game in hand. Fulham remain in 19th place and are 10 points from safety with nine games to go.

The first big chance of the game arrived for Chelsea as Eden Hazard whipped in a cross but Higuain nodded just wide.

At the other end there was a real moment of worry for Kepa — recalled to the lineup after the incident during the League Cup final last Sunday — as he dropped a routine cross but Ryan Babel failed to spot the opportunity and could have had a tap in. Chelsea were ahead moments later.

Cesar Azpilicueta got free on the right flank and pulled back a perfect ball for Higuain to sweep home at the near post and put Chelsea 1-0 up.

Just when it seemed like Chelsea were going to have an easy game, Fulham came roaring back as Aleksandar Mitrovic‘s volley was superbly tipped over by Kepa and from the resulting corner Fulham were level. A cross to the back post found Chambers completely unmarked and he volleyed home to make it 1-1.

Jorginho then restored Chelsea’s lead a few minutes later, as he slotted home a superb finish from outside of the box to make it 2-1. Sergio Rico denied Hazard and Higuain before half time, as Chelsea were in control but Fulham were still in the game.

The second half followed the same theme as Chelsea dominated the play but Fulham looked threatening.

Willian slammed a shot into the side-netting as Chelsea pushed hard to put the game to bed, but Fulham threatened on the break as Mitrovic curled just over.

Late on Kepa sprung to action as he denied Tom Cairney, Ryan Sessegnon and Joe Bryan, while Sessegnon had the ball in the back of the net in the 94th minute but he was correctly called offside.

After a tough week, Chelsea hung on for a big win.

Watch Live: Everton v. Liverpool

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2019, 10:30 AM EST
Everton host Liverpool in a massive Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday (Watch live, 11:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Jurgen Klopp‘s men can go back to the top of the table with a win, while Marco Silva‘s Everton would love to put in the spanner in the works of Liverpool’s title bid.

In team news Everton put Richarlison on the bench, with Bernard coming into the Toffees’ attack, while Kurt Zouma also comes into the starting lineup.

Liverpool bring in captain Jordan Henderson for James Milner in their only change in the starting lineup, while Roberto Firmino returns to the bench as Divock Origi starts up front.

Pochettino praises Tottenham: “We were better in all aspects”

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2019, 9:26 AM EST
LONDON — The north London derby ended in a dramatic 1-1 draw, but Mauricio Pochettino didn’t believe his team deserved anything other than a victory.

From Harry Kane‘s controversial penalty kick equalizer to Arsenal having a spot kick saved in the 90th minute, there was plenty of late drama on show at Wembley between the bitter rivals.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Pochettino believed his side were superior to Arsenal “in all aspects” and should have taken the victory.

“If we assess the game I think we were better than Arsenal in all the aspects,” Pochettino said. “It was a fantastic game, exciting game with great atmosphere with two teams that wanted to play and win the game. It’s tough to play Arsenal, conceding after 15 minutes was tough for us. But I am so happy with the character and personality that we played with. Our performance was not great, but it was really good to draw and maybe deserve to win. After two defeats it was important today to start to build our positive run.”

Pochettino is maybe heaping a little too much praise on his team here.

In the first half they really struggled to control Arsenal’s counter attacks as Aaron Ramsey and Henrikh Mkhitaryan wrecked havoc supporting Alexandre Lacazette. There’s no doubt Spurs were the better team in the second half, so from a simplistic standpoint a draw was a fair result in this game.

As for the controversy which dominated the game, Pochettino has previously revealed his disdain towards VAR but seemed less critical of the technology on Saturday.

When asked about whether Kane should have been awarded a penalty kick (replays show he was clearly offside when the cross came in) and if Aubameyang’s missed PK should have been retaken due to encroachment, his answer was clear.

“Football was never fair and it is never going to be fair,” Pochettino said.

Although he argues that Spurs should have won the game, they are showing signs of fatigue and mental mistakes which are costing them dear at a pivotal stage of the season.

With Tottenham in the title race one week ago, they are now in a real battle to finish in the top four as Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United have made up considerable ground amid Spurs’ two defeats and a draw in the past seven days.

Let’s see if Pochettino’s positivity has the desired impact and gives his players a boost for the tough games ahead.

Watford ruin Rodgers’ Leicester debut (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2019, 9:01 AM EST
  • Andre Gray scores 92nd minute winner
  • Deeney had put Watford ahead
  • Vardy equalized in second half
  • Defeat for Rodgers on Leicester debut

Watford beat Leicester City 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Sunday, as Brendan Rodgers‘ first game in charge of the Foxes ended in bitter disappointment.

A stoppage time winner from substitute Andre Gray saw Watford grab all three points, as Javi Gracia‘s men took the lead through Troy Deeney early on and dominated vast swathes of the game. Jamie Vardy equalized 15 minutes from time and it looked like Leicester would grab a point, but Gray delivered in the 92nd minute as Rodgers’ return to the Premier League wasn’t a happy one.

With the win Watford move level with seventh-place Wolves on 43 points, while Leicester remain in 11th on 35 points.

Deeney should have scored straight away but Kasper Schmiechel saved and then Gerard Deulofeu‘s shot was blocked. But the Hornets took the lead soon after as Deeney flicked home Deulofeu’s free kick with his head to give Rodgers the worst possible start as Leicester’s manager.

A moment of concern then arrived as Vardy and Ben Foster collided with the former suffering a a blow to the head and Foster requiring some treatment on his chin. Both players continued, and Harvey Barnes then went close for the Foxes after Ben Chillwell’s fine cross.

Leicester threatened out wide with some testing crosses into the box and Barnes caused some problems with his powerful central runs.

Adrian Marriapa cleared a dangerous cross from James Maddison as Watford’s defense held firm and went in ahead at the break.

At the start of the second half it was Watford who looked sharper, once again, as Abdoulaye Doucoure curled a powerful shot on goal which Schmiechel pushed away.

The game turned into a cagey encounter for most of the second half as tackles flew in and Deeney battled away with the likes of Morgan and Harry Maguire.

Leicester then equalized through Vardy, as Youri Tielemans picked out a perfect pass to open up Watford’s defense and Vardy dinked the ball over Foster to make it 1-1. Maguire may have fouled in an aerial challenge leading up to the goal, but Jon Moss waved play on.

The Foxes almost won it late on as Maddison whipped in a delightful cross but Morgan could only send his header wide. And moments later Watford won it, as Deeney flicked the ball around the corner and Gray latched onto the loose ball and finished calmly past Schmeichel to leave Rodgers looking to the ground in disgust.