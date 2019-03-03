Klopp blames weather, hits out after Liverpool’s draw at Everton

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jurgen Klopp obviously doesn’t mind speaking his mind, even if he knows he is going to be ridiculed.

After Liverpool’s 0-0 draw at Everton on Sunday, their fourth draw in their last six Premier League outings, Klopp pointed to the gusty winds generated by Storm Freya in the UK.

After poor performances during his time at Liverpool he has blamed wind (the meteorological type), slow pitches and snow when it comes to conditions.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, here’s what Klopp had to say about the conditions.

“People don’t like it when I say this, but the wind came from all directions. It didn’t help any football play. It did not help anybody. It was a game that was difficult to control,” Klopp argued.

He may well have had a point, but it is unlikely Liverpool’s fans will be overjoyed hearing Klopp pointing to the wind speed as a reason why his side struggled to get going against Everton.

Klopp only made like-for-like substitutions and with nine games of the season to go they are now one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Asked if his side didn’t take enough risks in his post-game press conference, Klopp was far from happy with the question.

“Do you think we didn’t take enough risks today? That’s a really disappointing question… do you think it’s Playstation? Bring an extra attacker, and everything changes?” Klopp said. “Football is not like that. We don’t lose our nerve, not like you obviously. A question I don’t get.”

All is not lost, but Liverpool are now showing plenty of cracks in the final months of the season.

