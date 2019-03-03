More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Klopp blames weather, hits out after Liverpool’s draw at Everton

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2019, 1:44 PM EST
Jurgen Klopp obviously doesn’t mind speaking his mind, even if he knows he is going to be ridiculed.

After Liverpool’s 0-0 draw at Everton on Sunday, their fourth draw in their last six Premier League outings, Klopp pointed to the gusty winds generated by Storm Freya in the UK.

After poor performances during his time at Liverpool he has blamed wind (the meteorological type), slow pitches and snow when it comes to conditions.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, here’s what Klopp had to say about the conditions.

“People don’t like it when I say this, but the wind came from all directions. It didn’t help any football play. It did not help anybody. It was a game that was difficult to control,” Klopp argued.

He may well have had a point, but it is unlikely Liverpool’s fans will be overjoyed hearing Klopp pointing to the wind speed as a reason why his side struggled to get going against Everton.

Klopp only made like-for-like substitutions and with nine games of the season to go they are now one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Asked if his side didn’t take enough risks in his post-game press conference, Klopp was far from happy with the question.

“Do you think we didn’t take enough risks today? That’s a really disappointing question… do you think it’s Playstation? Bring an extra attacker, and everything changes?” Klopp said. “Football is not like that. We don’t lose our nerve, not like you obviously. A question I don’t get.”

All is not lost, but Liverpool are now showing plenty of cracks in the final months of the season.

Liverpool stay second, draw at Everton

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2019, 1:12 PM EST
  • Liverpool drawn 4 of last 6 PL games
  • No derby win for Everton in 19 games in all comps
  • Pickford denied Mohamed Salah in first half 

The 200th Merseyside derby in the league ended in a 0-0 draw, as Everton held Liverpool at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Liverpool had the better chances throughout as Jordan Pickford denied Mohamed Salah, with Marco Silva‘s Everton putting in a battling display to grab a point.

With the draw Liverpool remain in second place in the Premier League table with nine games to go, but Jurgen Klopp‘s side are now one point behind leaders Man City. Everton are in 10th on 37 points.

Everton started well as Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s cross was cleared by Virgil Van Dijk, while at the other end Mohamed Salah curled a shot on target which Jordan Pickford saved rather easily.

Salah then had a glorious chance to give Liverpool the lead as he went clean through but Pickford denied him superbly as a massive chance came and went for Liverpool.

In a scrappy first half where Everton struggled to gain control of the ball, Theo Walcott got in-behind Andy Robertson on one occasion but skied his effort.

The first big chance of the second half went Everton’s way, as a corner from the left found Calvert-Lewin but Alisson saved his header.

Salah was then played in by Joel Matip and was clean through but Michael Keane made a wonderful last-ditch tackle to deny the Liverpool forward.

Roberto Firmino and James Milner came on for Liverpool and soon after a massive chance arrived as Virgil van Dijk’s header across goal found Fabinho but Lucas Digne cleared at the crucial moment.

Richarlison, on as a second half sub, caused Liverpool plenty of problems on the break and his cross just evaded Bernard late on as Everton pushed for a winner.

At the other end Matip nodded a corner wide as a tense encounter ended even, with Everton by far the happier team as they stymied Liverpool’s attack.

PHOTOS: LA Galaxy unveil David Beckham statue

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2019, 12:30 PM EST
A statue of David Beckham has been unveiled outside the LA Galaxy’s home stadium.

Beckham, 43, spent five years playing for the Galaxy and his arrival in Major League Soccer will go down as one of the most important moments in its history.

He won the 2011 and 2012 MLS Cups with LA, as he was the first-ever Designated Player in league history and that ruling was put in place in 2007 to mark a new era of superstar names arriving in MLS.

Whether you appreciated his loan spells overseas and not playing on turf pitches or not, it is hard to deny Becks’ arrival had a big impact in the visibility of MLS across the U.S. and the world. Now, this statue is a little strange as Beckham now owns an MLS franchise in Miami, Inter Miami CF, which is due to arrive in 2020, but all in all everyone was very happy at the glitzy opening ceremony.

The statue was unveiled on Sunday ahead of LA’s first game of the 2019 MLS season, as they beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s winner.

Take a look below at the statue, which compared to a few others of legendary players unveiled recently (ahem, Cristiano Ronaldo…) looks pretty decent.

And I can already hear you guys squabbling in the comments section as to why Beckham is the first to get a statue ahead of Landon Donovan and Robbie Keane. Beckham played in 98 regular season games for the Galaxy, scoring 18 goals, and compared to Donovan and Keane his role on the pitch was not as integral. But when it comes to his impact on everything else, he deserves this kind of recognition.

Surely LD and Keane will join Beckham in being immortalized shortly…

IFAB make changes to handball law

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2019, 11:38 AM EST
The International FA board (IFAB) have confirmed that changes have been made to the deliberate handball law at their AGM in Scotland.

“At last, some clarity!” I hear you cry. Let’s see how this goes…

IFAB have confirmed that from next season any goal scored with a hand will be ruled out, with handballs not deemed as deliberate being penalized. A free kick will be awarded when a goal or clear chance is denied by a handball.

Via the BBC, former Premier League referee David Elleray (now IFAB’s technical director) explained the main change to the handball law confirmed from the meeting in Aberdeen.

“Deliberate handball remains an offence,” Elleray said. “In the past we’ve managed to improve the laws by focusing on outcome rather than intent. What we are looking at particularly in attacking situations is where the player gets a clear unfair advantage by gaining possession or control of the ball, as a result of it making contact with their hand or arm.”

The main change to know here is that regardless of intent, any goal scored with a handball will now be disallowed. Another key change ratified by IFAB includes stopping a player from having to put his hands behind his back in fear of committing a ball. Elleray refers to that as a “natural silhouette” and if the ball hits the players arm beyond that silhouette handball will be given.

Other changes confirmed at the AGM include attacking players no longer allowed to stand in the defending wall during free kicks, while goalkeepers now only have to keep one foot on the line during a penalty kick.

Chelsea’s Kepa stars in tight win at Fulham (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2019, 11:08 AM EST
  • Chelsea’s first away win of 2019
  • Back-to-back PL wins for Chelsea
  • Fulham 10 points from safety

Chelsea edged past battling Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage on Sunday, as Maurizio Sarri‘s men remain in the top four hunt.

Gonzalo Higuain and Jorginho put Chelsea ahead twice in the first half as Calum Chambers had briefly put Fulham level. The Cottagers, coached by interim boss Scott Parker who replaced Claudio Ranieri on Thursday, battled until the end and almost snatched a draw on several occasions late on but Kepa Arrizabalaga made some great stops.

With the win Chelsea move on to 56 points and are two points off the top four with a game in hand. Fulham remain in 19th place and are 10 points from safety with nine games to go.

The first big chance of the game arrived for Chelsea as Eden Hazard whipped in a cross but Higuain nodded just wide.

At the other end there was a real moment of worry for Kepa — recalled to the lineup after the incident during the League Cup final last Sunday — as he dropped a routine cross but Ryan Babel failed to spot the opportunity and could have had a tap in. Chelsea were ahead moments later.

Cesar Azpilicueta got free on the right flank and pulled back a perfect ball for Higuain to sweep home at the near post and put Chelsea 1-0 up.

Just when it seemed like Chelsea were going to have an easy game, Fulham came roaring back as Aleksandar Mitrovic‘s volley was superbly tipped over by Kepa and from the resulting corner Fulham were level. A cross to the back post found Chambers completely unmarked and he volleyed home to make it 1-1.

Jorginho then restored Chelsea’s lead a few minutes later, as he slotted home a superb finish from outside of the box to make it 2-1. Sergio Rico denied Hazard and Higuain before half time, as Chelsea were in control but Fulham were still in the game.

The second half followed the same theme as Chelsea dominated the play but Fulham looked threatening.

Willian slammed a shot into the side-netting as Chelsea pushed hard to put the game to bed, but Fulham threatened on the break as Mitrovic curled just over.

Late on Kepa sprung to action as he denied Tom Cairney, Ryan Sessegnon and Joe Bryan, while Sessegnon had the ball in the back of the net in the 94th minute but he was correctly called offside.

After a tough week, Chelsea hung on for a big win.