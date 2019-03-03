Liverpool stay second, draw at Everton

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool drawn 4 of last 6 PL games

No derby win for Everton in 19 games in all comps

Pickford denied Mohamed Salah in first half

The 200th Merseyside derby in the league ended in a 0-0 draw, as Everton held Liverpool at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Liverpool had the better chances throughout as Jordan Pickford denied Mohamed Salah, with Marco Silva‘s Everton putting in a battling display to grab a point.

With the draw Liverpool remain in second place in the Premier League table with nine games to go, but Jurgen Klopp‘s side are now one point behind leaders Man City. Everton are in 10th on 37 points.

Everton started well as Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s cross was cleared by Virgil Van Dijk, while at the other end Mohamed Salah curled a shot on target which Jordan Pickford saved rather easily.

Salah then had a glorious chance to give Liverpool the lead as he went clean through but Pickford denied him superbly as a massive chance came and went for Liverpool.

In a scrappy first half where Everton struggled to gain control of the ball, Theo Walcott got in-behind Andy Robertson on one occasion but skied his effort.

The first big chance of the second half went Everton’s way, as a corner from the left found Calvert-Lewin but Alisson saved his header.

Salah was then played in by Joel Matip and was clean through but Michael Keane made a wonderful last-ditch tackle to deny the Liverpool forward.

Roberto Firmino and James Milner came on for Liverpool and soon after a massive chance arrived as Virgil van Dijk’s header across goal found Fabinho but Lucas Digne cleared at the crucial moment.

Richarlison, on as a second half sub, caused Liverpool plenty of problems on the break and his cross just evaded Bernard late on as Everton pushed for a winner.

At the other end Matip nodded a corner wide as a tense encounter ended even, with Everton by far the happier team as they stymied Liverpool’s attack.

