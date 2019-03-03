More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Super sub Diomande gives LAFC late win over 10-man Sporting KC

By Kyle BonnMar 3, 2019, 10:41 PM EST
Sporting KC fouled LAFC and fouled them some more, and while it appeared they would escape Los Angeles with a point to show for it, the strategy backfired.

After picking up five first-half bookings and six overall, Roger Espinoza was sent off with six minutes to play in regulation, and LAFC took advantage of the man-up opportunity as Adama Diomande delivered the winner three minutes into stoppage time for a 2-1 win in the season opener. Sporting KC went in front before the break, but LAFC came from behind to earn all three points.

The first half was lively on both sides as Carlos Vela was dangerous throughout. Still, it was the visitors who went in front first at Banc of California Stadium as the LAFC defense was soft to allow Krisztian Nemeth to find space near the penalty area and Johnny Russell fed him for the 16th minute opener.

Both teams had plenty of chances in the first half, the biggest of which came in the 36th minute as Lee Nguyen fed a delicious through ball to Mark-Anthony Kaye who was clean on goal. The flag went up for offside, although the decision proved to be contentious upon replay, and the assistant probably should have left his flag down to let VAR provide any necessary decision after the fact. Vela’s constant presence and LAFC’s general attacking mentality forced Sporting KC into constant fouling, racking up 12 fouls and five yellow cards in the first half, the most first-half yellows since at least 2012 in an MLS match.

Just over a minute after halftime, with the home crowd still loudly behind its squad despite the deficit, Diego Rossi brought LAFC back level as he muscled past a helpless Graham Zusi to create space and rifled a pinpoint shot past a diving Tim Melia who got the faintest of fingertips to the ball but couldn’t keep it out.

LAFC nearly went in front on 57 minutes, but Eddie Segura’s powerful header off a corner was nervously parried by Meila before the rebound was cleared off the line by Seth Sinovic. The game plodded along until the 84th minute when, with a whopping six players on yellow cards, Sporting KC finally, inevitably fell a man down. In a moment of complete idiocy, Roger Espinoza needlessly went through the back of Kaye in midfield, an easy decision to show the Honduran his second yellow and reduce Sporting KC to 10 men. The marching orders are the ninth of Espinoza’s MLS career, tying him for second-most in league history and one behind the leader Jamison Olave.

That paved the way for the winner in the 94th minute. While it appeared Sporting KC was poised to earn a valuable road point amid heavy pressure, Diomande was on hand to deliver the deathblow off the bench. Having come on way back in the 59th minute, he collected a heavy touch from Jordan Harvey, switched to his right foot, and rifled a bullet just past the outstretched hands of Meila.

Kane hopes Spurs have learned to grasp big moment

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 3, 2019, 9:23 PM EST
With Tottenham heading to Borussia Dortmund midweek to visit Westaflenstadion with a 3-0 lead in tow, Harry Kane has issued a stern challenge to his teammates: seize the moment.

Kane admitted that Tottenham has wilted in big moments of late, and pressed his teammates to change their mentality and bring nerves of steel. He wants them to become big game players.

“The thing for us now, kind of like this week, when the pressure is on and we need to step up, we need to find a way to get it done,” Kane said. “We haven’t done that in recent years, we haven’t done that this week and that will be the difference. That is the turning point that we need to try to achieve.”

Kane’s reference to “this week” points to the club’s failure to stay with the title race as Liverpool and Manchester City pulled away from Spurs after Tottenham dropped points in three consecutive league matches. They fell to both Burnley and Chelsea in late February before a 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the North London derby left Spurs 10 points off the lead, a likely insurmountable deficit. In fact, thanks to the slips, Spurs now must contend with those behind them, as Manchester United sits just three points back in fourth, with Arsenal and Chelsea right there as well.

“We will never have a better chance to get to a quarter-final,” Kane said. “We went out at this stage last year so I think it is important we get to the quarter-final to show we are improving. The league is difficult year-by-year, teams are getting better so it is important that we try and maintain that and get better ourselves but it is not always possible. We’re in a good spot, we need to get through and it will be a success in the Champions League so far.”

Last season, Tottenham was sitting pretty after a 2-2 first leg draw on the road at Juventus in the Champions League quarterfinals, returning home with two away goals after a remarkable comeback from 2-0 down. They slumped in the second leg, however, falling 2-1 despite opening the scoring at home. Since Spurs has become a significant top-four contender under Mauricio Pochettino, they have been unable to take the next step, unable to climb into a true title challenger for the full length of a season, and failing to get past the Round of 16 in either European tournament since a run to the Europa League quarterfinals in 2012/13.

DC United tops defending champions Atlanta in season opening match

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 3, 2019, 8:30 PM EST
Since leaving Ajax in 2016, new Atlanta United manager Frank De Boer has struggled in the early portions of his managerial tenures. He lost to Chievo in his first Serie A match in charge of Inter, he lost all four Premier League matches while leading Crystal Palace, and now he has a loss to begin his Major League Soccer tenure.

D.C. United found goals from Paul Arreola and Luciano Acosta on each side of the halftime break to win 2-0 its first match of the season and hand Atlanta a loss in the opener for the second straight year.

While Atlanta held more possession throughout the match, they managed just nine total shots with only two on target. Meanwhile, D.C. United whipped off 16 shots with six on target, keeping Brad Guzan busy. Acosta ran the midfield and was a constant threat for the Atlanta back line to deal with.

The match was scoreless until first-half added time when a corner swung in for D.C. and found the feet of Wayne Rooney on the doorstep. While he was unable to put the ball into the back of the net under heavy pressure, his mis-hit effort trickled to Arreola at the near post for a power blast and the lead.

Out of the break, the hosts doubled the lead through Acosta as the Argentinian whipped a long-range knuckler that swerved enough to throw Guzan off balance, wrong-footed and left to watch the ball roll past him into the back of the net. It was a bad moment for Guzan in a match where all eyes were on his performance after fellow USMNT international Bill Hamid had choice words before the match. “I’m better than Brad Guzan,” Hamid said on Sunday before the game.

Atlanta was never able to find a way back into the match, unable to complete a single pass in the penalty area all match despite a nearly 150 pass advantage throughout the match. D.C. United also doubled Atlanta United up on chances created, with the home side putting together 10 key passes to Atlanta’s five. Acosta and Arreola, the two goalscorers, also combined for five of D.C.’s 10 key passes as they were instrumental in the build-up.

The loss for Atlanta is not concerning at this point, given they fell 4-0 to Houston in last year’s season opener. They bounced back from that in extraordinary fashion, with a run of seven wins in eight matches before their next loss. It remains to be seen if De Boer can emulate the success under Gerardo Martino last year, but there is plenty to improve on after this performance.

For D.C., this result gives credence to fans who were excited to see if the club could recreate the success they had to finish out last season, hoping to carry that over to a full campaign.

Herrera, Lingard, Martial among debilitating Man United injury list

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 3, 2019, 7:42 PM EST
Manchester United has a sizable 2-0 hole to dig itself out of when the Red Devils take the field against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in Champions League play.

Making matters far more difficult, they’ll try to make up ground while missing a whopping nine first-team players who are either injured or suspended for the second leg of the Round of 16 match in the French capital.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer announced he would be without the services of injured midfielders Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, and Ander Herrera plus forwards Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial, with defenders Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia also unavailable. Paul Pogba is suspended, meaning Manchester United will be leaving 263 total appearances this season on the sideline.

“Not really, no,” Solskjaer said when asked if any of his currently injured players could find themselves fit in time for the match. “It doesn’t look like it. I don’t think we can risk Martial. He’s not been training yet, so I don’t think so.”

It’s likely that Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof pair at the heart of the Red Devils defense, as they did against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, while Scott McTominay could also see the field either along the back line or in midfield, with Solskjaer preferred the latter of late as he navigates this injury crisis. 23-year-old Andreas Pereira has also seen the field recently in a deputy role, and Romelu Lukaku will almost certainly lead the lines up front. Eric Bailly or Marcos Rojo could also be used at the back if Solskjaer wishes to rotate his defense.

This could also be a big opportunity for 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder Fred who has made just one start since the start of the new year, but he came off the bench for eight minutes in the match against Southampton and went the full 90 minutes against Crystal Palace in late February. With Pogba out, Fred would be a natural replacement for the Frenchman.

It is also possible that facing a 2-0 deficit and such a long injury list, Solskjaer essentially throws the PSG match and uses a completely second-choice lineup featuring youngsters like Diogo Dalot and Tahith Chong, deciding not to risk his healthy first-team players with such little depth remaining. With Manchester United sitting fourth in the Premier League table and looking over its shoulder at Arsenal and Chelsea, it’s not inconceivable that Solskjaer pragmatically decides to focus on just the league battle with such a handcuffed roster. Manchester United has a critical match against Arsenal on Sunday, making his decision to risk first-choice players – or not – even more important.

As Liverpool stumbles, Jurgen Klopp says he prefers to chase title

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 3, 2019, 5:54 PM EST
Jurgen Klopp took an unusual approach to Liverpool’s disappointing slump into second in the Premier League table after a 0-0 draw with Everton on Sunday.

The German boss said he’s got Manchester City right where he wants them.

“I’m completely fine with chasing,” Klopp said after the match. “Who wants to be top of the table at the beginning of March? It is nice but there are lots of games to play.”

While fans lamented the two points dropped that saw them fail to regain the lead in the table, Klopp was happy to have earned the draw and draw within one of Manchester City.

“I believe 100 percent in our chance. Game by game by game, my feeling gets better about the boys because they look really ready for it,” Klopp said. “We didn’t score, that happens. It was a difficult game. It was just a fight and we were ready for that fight. Now we have a point more than before. All good.”

When asked if Liverpool was too defensive, Klopp himself got defensive of his own tactical setup. “I’m really disappointed about your question. It’s football, we don’t play Playstation football,” Klopp said. “Do you think we didn’t take enough risks today? Was there any draw where we didn’t try to win? Bring on an extra attacker and football changes? It is not like that, come on. We are offensive enough, football doesn’t work like that. There are nine games to go and we don’t lose our nerves, not like you, obviously.”

Liverpool topped Everton in xG 1.18-0.43 at Goodison Park on Sunday, but a closer inspection shows they may not have deserved to win. Liverpool only out-passed Everton 73-60 in the attacking third and only out-shot the hosts 13-10, with each side managing to put three on target. The Reds only managed one truly big opportunity, with Mohamed Salah stopped by Jordan Pickford one-on-one in the 29th minute.

Liverpool has Burnley and Fulham up next in league play, while Manchester City has Watford, Fulham, Cardiff City, and Crystal Palace in its next four. Both teams are still alive in the Champions League as well, but Manchester City still must contend with the FA Cup while Liverpool has been bounced from that competition.