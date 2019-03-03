Watch Live: Everton v. Liverpool

More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2019, 10:30 AM EST
Everton host Liverpool in a massive Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday (Watch live, 11:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Jurgen Klopp‘s men can go back to the top of the table with a win, while Marco Silva‘s Everton would love to put in the spanner in the works of Liverpool’s title bid.

In team news Everton put Richarlison on the bench, with Bernard coming into the Toffees’ attack, while Kurt Zouma also comes into the starting lineup.

Liverpool bring in captain Jordan Henderson for James Milner in their only change in the starting lineup, while Roberto Firmino returns to the bench as Divock Origi starts up front.

Pochettino praises Tottenham: “We were better in all aspects”

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2019, 9:26 AM EST
LONDON — The north London derby ended in a dramatic 1-1 draw, but Mauricio Pochettino didn’t believe his team deserved anything other than a victory.

From Harry Kane‘s controversial penalty kick equalizer to Arsenal having a spot kick saved in the 90th minute, there was plenty of late drama on show at Wembley between the bitter rivals.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Pochettino believed his side were superior to Arsenal “in all aspects” and should have taken the victory.

“If we assess the game I think we were better than Arsenal in all the aspects,” Pochettino said. “It was a fantastic game, exciting game with great atmosphere with two teams that wanted to play and win the game. It’s tough to play Arsenal, conceding after 15 minutes was tough for us. But I am so happy with the character and personality that we played with. Our performance was not great, but it was really good to draw and maybe deserve to win. After two defeats it was important today to start to build our positive run.”

Pochettino is maybe heaping a little too much praise on his team here.

In the first half they really struggled to control Arsenal’s counter attacks as Aaron Ramsey and Henrikh Mkhitaryan wrecked havoc supporting Alexandre Lacazette. There’s no doubt Spurs were the better team in the second half, so from a simplistic standpoint a draw was a fair result in this game.

As for the controversy which dominated the game, Pochettino has previously revealed his disdain towards VAR but seemed less critical of the technology on Saturday.

When asked about whether Kane should have been awarded a penalty kick (replays show he was clearly offside when the cross came in) and if Aubameyang’s missed PK should have been retaken due to encroachment, his answer was clear.

“Football was never fair and it is never going to be fair,” Pochettino said.

Although he argues that Spurs should have won the game, they are showing signs of fatigue and mental mistakes which are costing them dear at a pivotal stage of the season.

With Tottenham in the title race one week ago, they are now in a real battle to finish in the top four as Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United have made up considerable ground amid Spurs’ two defeats and a draw in the past seven days.

Let’s see if Pochettino’s positivity has the desired impact and gives his players a boost for the tough games ahead.

Watford ruin Rodgers’ Leicester debut (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2019, 9:01 AM EST
  • Andre Gray scores 92nd minute winner
  • Deeney had put Watford ahead
  • Vardy equalized in second half
  • Defeat for Rodgers on Leicester debut

Watford beat Leicester City 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Sunday, as Brendan Rodgers‘ first game in charge of the Foxes ended in bitter disappointment.

A stoppage time winner from substitute Andre Gray saw Watford grab all three points, as Javi Gracia‘s men took the lead through Troy Deeney early on and dominated vast swathes of the game. Jamie Vardy equalized 15 minutes from time and it looked like Leicester would grab a point, but Gray delivered in the 92nd minute as Rodgers’ return to the Premier League wasn’t a happy one.

With the win Watford move level with seventh-place Wolves on 43 points, while Leicester remain in 11th on 35 points.

Deeney should have scored straight away but Kasper Schmiechel saved and then Gerard Deulofeu‘s shot was blocked. But the Hornets took the lead soon after as Deeney flicked home Deulofeu’s free kick with his head to give Rodgers the worst possible start as Leicester’s manager.

A moment of concern then arrived as Vardy and Ben Foster collided with the former suffering a a blow to the head and Foster requiring some treatment on his chin. Both players continued, and Harvey Barnes then went close for the Foxes after Ben Chillwell’s fine cross.

Leicester threatened out wide with some testing crosses into the box and Barnes caused some problems with his powerful central runs.

Adrian Marriapa cleared a dangerous cross from James Maddison as Watford’s defense held firm and went in ahead at the break.

At the start of the second half it was Watford who looked sharper, once again, as Abdoulaye Doucoure curled a powerful shot on goal which Schmiechel pushed away.

The game turned into a cagey encounter for most of the second half as tackles flew in and Deeney battled away with the likes of Morgan and Harry Maguire.

Leicester then equalized through Vardy, as Youri Tielemans picked out a perfect pass to open up Watford’s defense and Vardy dinked the ball over Foster to make it 1-1. Maguire may have fouled in an aerial challenge leading up to the goal, but Jon Moss waved play on.

The Foxes almost won it late on as Maddison whipped in a delightful cross but Morgan could only send his header wide. And moments later Watford won it, as Deeney flicked the ball around the corner and Gray latched onto the loose ball and finished calmly past Schmeichel to leave Rodgers looking to the ground in disgust.

Watch Live: Fulham v. Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2019, 8:33 AM EST
Fulham host Chelsea in a west London derby on Sunday (Watch live, 9:05 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with both teams in need of a big win.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

After Claudio Ranieri was fired, former Chelsea and Fulham midfielder Scott Parker has been placed in charge on a caretaker basis until the end of the season.

Maurizio Sarri is still under pressure at Chelsea despite only losing to Man City on penalty kicks in the League Cup final and then beating Tottenham in the Premier League in midweek, so a big win to boost their top four hopes is exactly what the Blues need.

In team news Fulham bring Ryan Sessegnon back into the starting lineup, while Chelsea bring back Kepa Arrizabalaga after he was dropped following his refusal to be substituted in the League Cup final last Sunday.

A week on, all of the talk is about Chelsea’s Spanish goalkeeper.

Need to Know: What went down on MLS opening day

AP Photo/Joe Mahoney
By Andy EdwardsMar 3, 2019, 7:20 AM EST
The 2019 MLS season got underway on Saturday, and did so with a flurry of action — and goals — across the campaign’s first 10 games…

If you missed the day’s action, here are four of the biggest stories, outcomes, debuts or revelations you need to know…

Michael Bradley Revenge Tour – 2019

First things first, 2019 is a contract year for Michael Bradley, Toronto FC’s $6.5-million-per-year midfield engine. While the one-time (and maybe still) U.S. men’s national team captain can hardly ever be accused of prioritizing money over all else in his career, it’s the whole “getting paid” part that makes him a professional. Beyond the cash he stands to make or lose on a potential next contract, Bradley must first prove he’s got enough left in the tank to warrant the Reds extending an offer in the first place.

Fine, have a season-opening brace in a 3-1 victory away to the Philadelphia Union, one of the Eastern Conference’s six playoff teams from a year ago. What happened to TFC in 2019 was no doubt an embarrassment and an affront for a player of Bradley’s standard.

Taking into account the above two factors, no one should be at all surprised when Bradley turns in Herculean performance after Herculean performance in 2019, shutting up his longtime haters and reminding those who might have jumped ship that he’s far from finished.

Meet the future of the Galaxy, Efrain Alvarez

Efrain Alvarez is a 16-year-old Mexican-American superstar in the making, and he already looks like he’ll be MLS’s next great teenage export to Europe. Making his MLS debut on Saturday, the Los Angeles-born Mexican youth international (he switch from the U.S. to Mexico at the U-15 level, in 2016) needed just eight minutes to make his mark and spark the Galaxy’s comeback.

Paging U.S. Soccer: let’s get on this, ASAP…

As for the Galaxy’s 2019 prospects, the only thing I feel comfortable saying with absolute certainty is this: they will be very fun to watch, and equal parts maddening, probably during the course of one every game. The best thing I can say for Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s side on his MLS coaching debut is this: after falling behind on a comically atrocious mistake that gift-wrapped Chicago’s opening goal, they knew how to play from behind without handing the Fire a second and/or third goal. Oh, yeah, and he’s already willing to play the Galaxy’s (considerably talented) academy kids.

Keep an eye on Minnesota

Minnesota United appear headed for respectability and a — dare I say it — push for a playoff place in 2019. Finally, after struggling defensively for two seasons, the Loons went out and make a trio of signings that might just prove franchise-altering in very short order: Osvaldo Alonso, Ike Opara and Jan Gregus.

While you’re undoubtedly familiar with the work of Alonso and Opara, Gregus probably has you thinking to yourself, Who? Who, indeed, but the 28-year-old Slovak international proved in Saturday’s 3-2 win away to the Vancouver Whitecaps that he is the midfield anchor Minnesota had been missing. Signed from Copenhagen this winter, Gregus was extremely tidy in possession (he completed 93 percent of the 84 passes he attempted) and provided solid cover for a backline that knew no such thing prior to his arrival.

Darwin Quintero remains one of the league’s biggest game-changers (one goal and two assists), which might not go to waste yet again now that the rest of the roster has a bit more quality and experience.

Orange ball alert

It is with great pleasure that I inform the masses that the Colorado Rapids were forced to break out the orange ball on the opening day of the season, thanks to near white-out conditions at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park and the coldest game in MLS history (18 degrees at kickoff).

What did we learn about the Rapids or their opponents, the defending Western Conference champion Portland Timbers, on this day? Other than the fact that 3-3 draws and 94th-minute equalizers in heavy snow are tons of fun to watch, of course? Not a single thing, thanks to said weather conditions turning the game into a glorified Thanksgiving day pickup game in the backyard.

Full MLS scoreboard

Seattle Sounders 4-1 FC Cincinnati
LA Galaxy 2-1 Chicago Fire
Philadelphia Union 1-3 Toronto FC
Vancouver Whitecaps 2-3 Minnesota United
Colorado Rapids 3-3 Portland Timbers
Orlando City SC 2-2 New York City FC
Columbus Crew SC 1-1 New York Red Bulls
Houston Dynamo 1-1 Real Salt Lake
San Jose Earthquakes 1-2 Montreal Impact
FC Dallas 1-1 New England Revolution