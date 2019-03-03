Watford ruin Rodgers’ Leicester debut (video)

- Andre Gray scores 92nd minute winner
- Deeney had put Watford ahead
- Vardy equalized in second half
- Defeat for Rodgers on Leicester debut
Watford beat Leicester City 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Sunday, as Brendan Rodgers‘ first game in charge of the Foxes ended in bitter disappointment.
A stoppage time winner from substitute Andre Gray saw Watford grab all three points, as Javi Gracia‘s men took the lead through Troy Deeney early on and dominated vast swathes of the game. Jamie Vardy equalized 15 minutes from time and it looked like Leicester would grab a point, but Gray delivered in the 92nd minute as Rodgers’ return to the Premier League wasn’t a happy one.
With the win Watford move level with seventh-place Wolves on 43 points, while Leicester remain in 11th on 35 points.
Deeney should have scored straight away but Kasper Schmiechel saved and then Gerard Deulofeu‘s shot was blocked. But the Hornets took the lead soon after as Deeney flicked home Deulofeu’s free kick with his head to give Rodgers the worst possible start as Leicester’s manager.
A moment of concern then arrived as Vardy and Ben Foster collided with the former suffering a a blow to the head and Foster requiring some treatment on his chin. Both players continued, and Harvey Barnes then went close for the Foxes after Ben Chillwell’s fine cross.
Leicester threatened out wide with some testing crosses into the box and Barnes caused some problems with his powerful central runs.
Adrian Marriapa cleared a dangerous cross from James Maddison as Watford’s defense held firm and went in ahead at the break.
At the start of the second half it was Watford who looked sharper, once again, as Abdoulaye Doucoure curled a powerful shot on goal which Schmiechel pushed away.
The game turned into a cagey encounter for most of the second half as tackles flew in and Deeney battled away with the likes of Morgan and Harry Maguire.
Leicester then equalized through Vardy, as Youri Tielemans picked out a perfect pass to open up Watford’s defense and Vardy dinked the ball over Foster to make it 1-1. Maguire may have fouled in an aerial challenge leading up to the goal, but Jon Moss waved play on.
The Foxes almost won it late on as Maddison whipped in a delightful cross but Morgan could only send his header wide. And moments later Watford won it, as Deeney flicked the ball around the corner and Gray latched onto the loose ball and finished calmly past Schmeichel to leave Rodgers looking to the ground in disgust.