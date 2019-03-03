More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Why are Liverpool stumbling in the title race?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2019, 2:36 PM EST
With a 0-0 draw in the Merseyside derby at Everton on Sunday, Liverpool have now dropped 11 points in their last nine Premier League games.

Something is not quite right with Jurgen Klopp‘s side, as they have now drawn against Leicester, West Ham, Man United and Everton in their last six games. They aren’t playing badly, but they just aren’t themselves consistently.

What are the key problems for Klopp to solve in the final nine games of the season?

Here’s a look at the main issues troubling Liverpool, who could have led Manchester City by seven points had they beat Leicester on Jan. 30 at Anfield.

Instead, a few weeks later they are now one point behind City heading into the final stretch.

Lack of midfield creativity

This has been an issue all season long for Liverpool. Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are very good at what they do. The issue is, they all do the same thing. Liverpool can break up the play and shield their solid defensive unit well. But when it comes to keeping hold of the ball and having midfielders running past Salah, Firmino and Mane, it doesn’t happen that often. Naby Keita was supposed to do that but he’s struggled to adapt to the Premier League, and Klopp’s resistance to play Adam Lallana or Xherdan Shaqiri more prominently could come back to haunt him. Not signing Nabil Fekir in the summer could also leave him with plenty of sleepless nights as Liverpool just don’t have a central midfielder (a la Philippe Coutinho) who can turn the game and unlock an opposition defense with a moment of magic. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may be risked in the final weeks of the season, as he has those qualities Klopp badly needs from at least one of his central midfield players.

Salah not trusting instincts, as front three stall

Mohamed Salah isn’t as sharp as he was last season. That has been clear for much of this campaign. His form has flitted in and out, but in recent weeks some self-doubt has creeped into his game. Last Sunday he was hooked off at Man United in the 0-0 draw as Luke Shaw had him in his back pocket, and although Salah started well at Everton he isn’t taking chances like he did in his incredible 2017-18 campaign.

Klopp summed up Salah’s recent hesitancy best: “He is doing everything right until the last moment, that last millisecond.”

And that is pretty much all it is. Salah was clean through twice on Sunday but delayed that split-second longer to give Jordan Pickford and Michael Keane a chance to deny him. Last season he was letting his instincts take over. He wasn’t thinking about his finishes. This season he is.

“I felt we created enough chances to win. We defended well but of course we are disappointed because want to win every game. We just need to be a bit more clinical,” Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said, as his side have now failed to score in three of their last four games in all competitions.

Sadio Mane has blown hot and cold, Firmino has been out injured and Salah’s struggles are well documented. Liverpool’s defensive solidity is clear for all to see with five clean sheets on the spin, but the success of their team is built around the front three delivering and it isn’t clicking at the moment. Salah needs to think less and shoot more. The other attackers will follow suit if he regains his mojo.

Klopp being too conservative

Now, Klopp didn’t like being asked about this after the game. At all. After being sarcastically applauded off the pitch by an Everton ballboy, who he confronted, Klopp was then asked in his post-match press conference about not taking enough risks with his team selection.

“Do you think we didn’t take enough risks today? That’s a really disappointing question… do you think it’s Playstation? Bring an extra attacker, and everything changes?” Klopp said. “Football is not like that. We don’t lose our nerve, not like you obviously. A question I don’t get.”

Klopp was scoffed at after this game for blaming the “wind coming from all directions” at Goodison, as it mirrored other comments he made about the weather after poor displays during his time at Liverpool.

But what about himself? The German coach is being conservative with his lineup choices. There’s no doubt about it. With 15 minutes to go against Man United last week he sent on Xherdan Shaqiri for Jordan Henderson. On Sunday at Everton he only made like-for-like replacements and failed to ‘go for it’ and mix up his formation or chuck an extra body up top. Liverpool are just one point behind Man City in the title race, but right now Klopp is setting his team up as if they have a 10-point lead at the top.

Nerves from fans filtering to the players

This is a small but significant factor, and if you scan Twitter on Sunday evening you’ll see that a lot of Liverpool’s fans are fuming at the build-up of draws in recent weeks after so many wins throughout the early months of the 2018-19 campaign. 29 years without a league title is a long time for a club of Liverpool’s stature. So often the pressure of expectation is talked about at Anfield, as players can crumble under the weight of expectation that ‘this year will be our year’ to finally win the title again. This year could still be their year, but the fans need to somehow curb their negativity because in this age of social media dominance their frustration and fear is drifting towards the players. Try as they might, Liverpool’s players are only human beings and the pressure is now on them as they’ve given up a lead and Man City have the advantage in the title race. If City win out, Liverpool can’t do anything.

Klopp blames weather, hits out after Liverpool's draw at Everton

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2019, 1:44 PM EST
Jurgen Klopp obviously doesn’t mind speaking his mind, even if he knows he is going to be ridiculed.

After Liverpool’s 0-0 draw at Everton on Sunday, their fourth draw in their last six Premier League outings, Klopp pointed to the gusty winds generated by Storm Freya in the UK.

After poor performances during his time at Liverpool he has blamed wind (the meteorological type), slow pitches and snow when it comes to conditions.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, here’s what Klopp had to say about the conditions.

“People don’t like it when I say this, but the wind came from all directions. It didn’t help any football play. It did not help anybody. It was a game that was difficult to control,” Klopp argued.

He may well have had a point, but it is unlikely Liverpool’s fans will be overjoyed hearing Klopp pointing to the wind speed as a reason why his side struggled to get going against Everton.

Klopp only made like-for-like substitutions and with nine games of the season to go they are now one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Asked if his side didn't take enough risks in his post-game press conference, Klopp was far from happy with the question.

“Do you think we didn’t take enough risks today? That’s a really disappointing question… do you think it’s Playstation? Bring an extra attacker, and everything changes?” Klopp said. “Football is not like that. We don’t lose our nerve, not like you obviously. A question I don’t get.”

All is not lost, but Liverpool are now showing plenty of cracks in the final months of the season.

Liverpool stay second, draw at Everton

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2019, 1:12 PM EST
  • Liverpool drawn 4 of last 6 PL games
  • No derby win for Everton in 19 games in all comps
  • Pickford denied Mohamed Salah in first half 

The 200th Merseyside derby in the league ended in a 0-0 draw, as Everton held Liverpool at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Liverpool had the better chances throughout as Jordan Pickford denied Mohamed Salah, with Marco Silva‘s Everton putting in a battling display to grab a point.

With the draw Liverpool remain in second place in the Premier League table with nine games to go, but Jurgen Klopp‘s side are now one point behind leaders Man City. Everton are in 10th on 37 points.

Everton started well as Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s cross was cleared by Virgil Van Dijk, while at the other end Mohamed Salah curled a shot on target which Jordan Pickford saved rather easily.

Salah then had a glorious chance to give Liverpool the lead as he went clean through but Pickford denied him superbly as a massive chance came and went for Liverpool.

In a scrappy first half where Everton struggled to gain control of the ball, Theo Walcott got in-behind Andy Robertson on one occasion but skied his effort.

The first big chance of the second half went Everton’s way, as a corner from the left found Calvert-Lewin but Alisson saved his header.

Salah was then played in by Joel Matip and was clean through but Michael Keane made a wonderful last-ditch tackle to deny the Liverpool forward.

Roberto Firmino and James Milner came on for Liverpool and soon after a massive chance arrived as Virgil van Dijk’s header across goal found Fabinho but Lucas Digne cleared at the crucial moment.

Richarlison, on as a second half sub, caused Liverpool plenty of problems on the break and his cross just evaded Bernard late on as Everton pushed for a winner.

At the other end Matip nodded a corner wide as a tense encounter ended even, with Everton by far the happier team as they stymied Liverpool’s attack.

PHOTOS: LA Galaxy unveil David Beckham statue

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2019, 12:30 PM EST
A statue of David Beckham has been unveiled outside the LA Galaxy’s home stadium.

Beckham, 43, spent five years playing for the Galaxy and his arrival in Major League Soccer will go down as one of the most important moments in its history.

He won the 2011 and 2012 MLS Cups with LA, as he was the first-ever Designated Player in league history and that ruling was put in place in 2007 to mark a new era of superstar names arriving in MLS.

Whether you appreciated his loan spells overseas and not playing on turf pitches or not, it is hard to deny Becks’ arrival had a big impact in the visibility of MLS across the U.S. and the world. Now, this statue is a little strange as Beckham now owns an MLS franchise in Miami, Inter Miami CF, which is due to arrive in 2020, but all in all everyone was very happy at the glitzy opening ceremony.

The statue was unveiled on Sunday ahead of LA’s first game of the 2019 MLS season, as they beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s winner.

Take a look below at the statue, which compared to a few others of legendary players unveiled recently (ahem, Cristiano Ronaldo…) looks pretty decent.

And I can already hear you guys squabbling in the comments section as to why Beckham is the first to get a statue ahead of Landon Donovan and Robbie Keane. Beckham played in 98 regular season games for the Galaxy, scoring 18 goals, and compared to Donovan and Keane his role on the pitch was not as integral. But when it comes to his impact on everything else, he deserves this kind of recognition.

Surely LD and Keane will join Beckham in being immortalized shortly…

IFAB make changes to handball law

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2019, 11:38 AM EST
The International FA board (IFAB) have confirmed that changes have been made to the deliberate handball law at their AGM in Scotland.

“At last, some clarity!” I hear you cry. Let’s see how this goes…

IFAB have confirmed that from next season any goal scored with a hand will be ruled out, with handballs not deemed as deliberate being penalized. A free kick will be awarded when a goal or clear chance is denied by a handball.

Via the BBC, former Premier League referee David Elleray (now IFAB’s technical director) explained the main change to the handball law confirmed from the meeting in Aberdeen.

“Deliberate handball remains an offence,” Elleray said. “In the past we’ve managed to improve the laws by focusing on outcome rather than intent. What we are looking at particularly in attacking situations is where the player gets a clear unfair advantage by gaining possession or control of the ball, as a result of it making contact with their hand or arm.”

The main change to know here is that regardless of intent, any goal scored with a handball will now be disallowed. Another key change ratified by IFAB includes stopping a player from having to put his hands behind his back in fear of committing a ball. Elleray refers to that as a “natural silhouette” and if the ball hits the players arm beyond that silhouette handball will be given.

Other changes confirmed at the AGM include attacking players no longer allowed to stand in the defending wall during free kicks, while goalkeepers now only have to keep one foot on the line during a penalty kick.